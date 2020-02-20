TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
REGION 6A
Friday
First round
E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.
E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.
Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner
W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.
Feb. 26
Semifinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA
Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA
Feb. 28
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 5D
Friday
First round
No. 8 Mountain View (8-14) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-4), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Stafford (12-7) at No. 4 North Stafford (16-7), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Harrisonburg (16-7) at No. 3 William Fleming (18-3), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Brooke Point (6-15) at No. 2 Albemarle (17-7), 7 p.m.
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
North Stafford-Stafford vs. Patrick Henry-Mountain View winner
William Fleming-Harrisonburg winner vs. Albemarle-Brooke Point winner
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 4D
Friday
First round
No. 8 Pulaski County (10-13) at No. 1 Halifax County (19-4), 7:15 p.m.
No. 5 Salem (14-9) at No. 4 E.C. Glass (17-7), 7:45 p.m.
No. 6 Blacksburg (12-10) at No. 3 George Washington (17-7), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Amherst County (10-10) at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (17-6), 6 p.m.
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
E.C. Glass-Salem winner vs. Halifax County=Pulaski County winner
George Washington-Blacksburg winner vs. Jefferson Forest-Amherst County winner
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 3C
Friday
First round
No. 8 Wilson Memorial (9-14) at No. 1 Charlottesville (20-4), 7:45 p.m.
No. 5 Broadway (17-8) at No. 4 Liberty Christian (18-6), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Heritage (9-12) at No. 3 Spotswood (16-6), 7:45 p.m.
No. 7 Rockbridge County (9-13) at No. 2 Western Albemarle (19-6), 7 p.m.
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Liberty Christian-Broadway winner vs. Charlottesville-Wilson Memorial winner
Spotswood-Heritage winner vs. Western Albemarle-Rockbridge County winner
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 3D
Friday
First round
No. 9 William Byrd (8-16) at No. 8 Tunstall (9-14), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Hidden Valley (3-19) at No. 7 Magna Vista (10-12), 6 p.m.
Feb. 25
Quarterfinals
Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 6 p.m.
No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.
Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Cave Spring--Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.
Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside--Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner, 6 p.m.
Feb. 29
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
---
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Friday
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
Northwood (17-7) vs. Holston (15-9), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game
PH-Glade Spring (9-14) at Chilhowie (12-11), 2 p.m.
---
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Friday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Auburn (17-5) vs. Fort Chiswell (16-7), 7:30 p.m.
---
PIONEER DISTRICT
Thursday
Third-place game
Eastern Montgomery (12-11) at Covington (11-12), 6 p.m.
Friday
Championship
Narrows (15-6) at Parry McCluer (18-4), 7 p.m.
---
VIC DIVISION 2
Thursday
Semifinals
Carlisle (13-13) at Covenant (18-5)
Eastern Mennonite (19-8) at North Cross (17-7), 6:30 p.m.
Feb 22
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
---
VACA SOUTH REGION
Friday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Roanoke Valley Christian (13-6) vs. Timberlake Christian (8-14), 5 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian (13-3) vs. Westover Christian (15-5), 8 p.m.
Feb. 22
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Friday
First round
E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.
E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.
W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.
Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA
W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
Semifinals
Western Branch/Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA
Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian--Franklin County winner,
TBA
Feb. 28
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 5D
Friday
First round
No. 8 Stafford (1-20) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-5), 5 p.m.
No. 5 North Stafford at No. 4 Brooke Point (14-7), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Harrisonburg (9-13) at No. 3 William Fleming (19-4), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Mountain View (9-13) at No. 2 Albemarle (18-6), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Brooke Point-North Stafford winner vs. Patrick Henry-Stafford winner
William Fleming-Harrisonburg winner vs. Albemarle-Mountain View winner
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 4D
Friday
First round
No. 8 Jefferson Forest (5-17) at No. 1 E.C. Glass (19-3), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Blacksburg (13-9) at No. 4 Amherst County (15-7), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Salem (10-12) at No. 3 Halifax County (16-6), 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 George Washington (6-17) at No. 2 Pulaski County, 6 p.m.
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Amherst County-Blacksburg winner vs. E.C. Glass-Jefferson Forest winner
Halifax County-Salem winner vs. Pulaski County-George Washington winner
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 3C
Friday
First round
No. 8 Liberty Christian (10-11) at No. 1 Spotswood, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Brookville (17-6) at No. 4 Fort Defiance (18-4), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 3 Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Fluvanna County (13-11) at No. 2 Charlottesville (18-6), 6 p.m.
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Fort Defiance-Brookville winner vs. Spotswood-Liberty Christian winner
Turner Ashby-Western Albemarle winner vs. Charlottsville-Fluvanna County winner, TBA
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 3D
Friday
First round
No. 9 Hidden Valley (2-20) at No. 8 Northside (4-17), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Christiansburg (2-18) at No. 7 William Byrd (9-14)
Feb. 25
Quarterfinals
Northside-Hidden Valley winner at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Cave Spring (14-7) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.
William Byrd-Christiansburg at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County--Northside-Hidden Valley winner
Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt--William Byrd-Christiansburg winner
Feb. 29
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Wednesday
At Lebanon H.S.
Semifinals
Marion 62, Virginia High 49
Lebanon 58, Richlands 31
Friday
At Lebanon H.S.
Third-place game
Virginia High (15-9) vs. Richlands (11-13), 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Marion (17-6) vs. Lebanon (16-4), 7:30 p.m.
---
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Friday
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
PH-Glade Spring (20-2) vs. Chilhowie (10-12), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Chilhowie H.S.
Third-place game
Holston (9-15) vs. Rural Retreat (14-8), 2 p.m.
---
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Friday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
George Wythe (20-4) vs. Galax (15-7), 6 p.m.
---
PIONEER DISTRICT
Thursday
Championship
Covington (15-8) at Eastern Montgomery (16-7), 6 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game
Narrows (9-13) at Parry McCluer (10-11), 5:30 p.m.
---
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Thursday
Semifinals
Holy Cross (14-8) at Miller (20-8)
Roanoke Catholic (12-7) at New Covenant (18-4)
Saturday
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
---
VACA SOUTH REGION
Friday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Faith Christian (19-1) vs Timberlake Christian (6-13), 3:30 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian (13-5) vs. Temple Christian (8-9), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
