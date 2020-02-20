am gbb ph pulco 201920 sp rh 010

Patrick Henry’s Savannah Derey (22) and the Patriots will open Region 5D play at home Friday against one-win Stafford.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

REGION 6A

Friday

First round

E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.

E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner

W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.

Feb. 26

Semifinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA

Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA

Feb. 28

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 5D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Mountain View (8-14) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Stafford (12-7) at No. 4 North Stafford (16-7), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Harrisonburg (16-7) at No. 3 William Fleming (18-3), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Brooke Point (6-15) at No. 2 Albemarle (17-7), 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

North Stafford-Stafford vs. Patrick Henry-Mountain View winner

William Fleming-Harrisonburg winner vs. Albemarle-Brooke Point winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 4D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Pulaski County (10-13) at No. 1 Halifax County (19-4), 7:15 p.m.

No. 5 Salem (14-9) at No. 4 E.C. Glass (17-7), 7:45 p.m.

No. 6 Blacksburg (12-10) at No. 3 George Washington (17-7), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Amherst County (10-10) at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (17-6), 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

E.C. Glass-Salem winner vs. Halifax County=Pulaski County winner

George Washington-Blacksburg winner vs. Jefferson Forest-Amherst County winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 3C

Friday

First round

No. 8 Wilson Memorial (9-14) at No. 1 Charlottesville (20-4), 7:45 p.m.

No. 5 Broadway (17-8) at No. 4 Liberty Christian (18-6), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Heritage (9-12) at No. 3 Spotswood (16-6), 7:45 p.m.

No. 7 Rockbridge County (9-13) at No. 2 Western Albemarle (19-6), 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Liberty Christian-Broadway winner vs. Charlottesville-Wilson Memorial winner

Spotswood-Heritage winner vs. Western Albemarle-Rockbridge County winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 3D

Friday

First round

No. 9 William Byrd (8-16) at No. 8 Tunstall (9-14), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Hidden Valley (3-19) at No. 7 Magna Vista (10-12), 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 6 p.m.

No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.

Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Cave Spring--Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.

Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside--Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner, 6 p.m.

Feb. 29

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

---

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Friday

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

Northwood (17-7) vs. Holston (15-9), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place game

PH-Glade Spring (9-14) at Chilhowie (12-11), 2 p.m.

---

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Friday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Auburn (17-5) vs. Fort Chiswell (16-7), 7:30 p.m.

---

PIONEER DISTRICT

Thursday

Third-place game

Eastern Montgomery (12-11) at Covington (11-12), 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Narrows (15-6) at Parry McCluer (18-4), 7 p.m.

---

VIC DIVISION 2

Thursday

Semifinals

Carlisle (13-13) at Covenant (18-5)

Eastern Mennonite (19-8) at North Cross (17-7), 6:30 p.m.

Feb 22

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

---

VACA SOUTH REGION

Friday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Roanoke Valley Christian (13-6) vs. Timberlake Christian (8-14), 5 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian (13-3) vs. Westover Christian (15-5), 8 p.m.

Feb. 22

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

 

GIRLS

REGION 6A

Friday

First round

E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.

E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.

E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.

W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.

Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA

W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

Semifinals

Western Branch/Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA

Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian--Franklin County winner,

TBA

Feb. 28

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 5D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Stafford (1-20) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-5), 5 p.m.

No. 5 North Stafford at No. 4 Brooke Point (14-7), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Harrisonburg (9-13) at No. 3 William Fleming (19-4), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Mountain View (9-13) at No. 2 Albemarle (18-6), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Brooke Point-North Stafford winner vs. Patrick Henry-Stafford winner

William Fleming-Harrisonburg winner vs. Albemarle-Mountain View winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 4D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Jefferson Forest (5-17) at No. 1 E.C. Glass (19-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Blacksburg (13-9) at No. 4 Amherst County (15-7), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Salem (10-12) at No. 3 Halifax County (16-6), 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 George Washington (6-17) at No. 2 Pulaski County, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Amherst County-Blacksburg winner vs. E.C. Glass-Jefferson Forest winner

Halifax County-Salem winner vs. Pulaski County-George Washington winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 3C

Friday

First round

No. 8 Liberty Christian (10-11) at No. 1 Spotswood, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Brookville (17-6) at No. 4 Fort Defiance (18-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 3 Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Fluvanna County (13-11) at No. 2 Charlottesville (18-6), 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Fort Defiance-Brookville winner vs. Spotswood-Liberty Christian winner

Turner Ashby-Western Albemarle winner vs. Charlottsville-Fluvanna County winner, TBA

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

REGION 3D

Friday

First round

No. 9 Hidden Valley (2-20) at No. 8 Northside (4-17), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Christiansburg (2-18) at No. 7 William Byrd (9-14)

Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

Northside-Hidden Valley winner at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Cave Spring (14-7) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.

William Byrd-Christiansburg at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County--Northside-Hidden Valley winner

Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt--William Byrd-Christiansburg winner

Feb. 29

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Wednesday

At Lebanon H.S.

Semifinals

Marion 62, Virginia High 49

Lebanon 58, Richlands 31

Friday

At Lebanon H.S.

Third-place game

Virginia High (15-9) vs. Richlands (11-13), 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Marion (17-6) vs. Lebanon (16-4), 7:30 p.m.

---

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Friday

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

PH-Glade Spring (20-2) vs. Chilhowie (10-12), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Chilhowie H.S.

Third-place game

Holston (9-15) vs. Rural Retreat (14-8), 2 p.m.

---

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Friday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

George Wythe (20-4) vs. Galax (15-7), 6 p.m.

---

PIONEER DISTRICT

Thursday

Championship

Covington (15-8) at Eastern Montgomery (16-7), 6 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game

Narrows (9-13) at Parry McCluer (10-11), 5:30 p.m.

---

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Thursday

Semifinals

Holy Cross (14-8) at Miller (20-8)

Roanoke Catholic (12-7) at New Covenant (18-4)

Saturday

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

---

VACA SOUTH REGION

Friday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Faith Christian (19-1) vs Timberlake Christian (6-13), 3:30 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian (13-5) vs. Temple Christian (8-9), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

 

Tags

Load comments