Patrick Henry’s Jalen Cook (2) and the Patriots are one victory from clinching the outright River Ridge District regular-season title.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

(Through games of Feb. 8)

BOYS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming-----9-----1----------16-----3

Northside-----9-----1----------16-----6

Lord Botetourt-----6-----4----------12-----10

William Byrd-----4-----6----------7-----15

Franklin County-----2-----8----------7-----15

Staunton River-----0-----10----------2-----20

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Halifax County-----8-----2----------16-----3

Martinsville-----8-----2----------13-----4

George Washington-----8-----2----------14-----6

Tunstall-----5-----6----------9-----12

Magna Vista-----4-----6----------7-----12

Bassett-----2-----8-----2----------17

Patrick County-----0-----9----------0-----18

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry-----10-----0----------15-----3

Cave Spring-----8-----2----------18-----2

Salem-----7-----4----------14-----7

Pulaski County-----4-----5----------9-----10

Blacksburg-----3-----7----------12-----8

Christiansburg-----3-----7----------11-----8

Hidden Valley-----0-----10----------3-----17

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty Christian-----11-----2----------16-----5

Jefferson Forest-----10-----3----------16-----5

E.C. Glass-----10-----3----------14-----7

Heritage-----8-----5-----9----------10

Amherst County-----5-----8----------9-----9

Liberty-----4-----9----------6-----15

Brookville-----3-----10----------8-----13

Rustburg-----1-----12----------4-----15

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Graham-----9-----0----------13-----7

Richlands-----6-----2----------11-----9

Virginia High-----4-----5----------8-----12

Lebanon-----4-----5----------7-----14

Marion-----2-----6----------5-----15

Tazewell-----1-----8----------4-----16

VALLEY DISTRICT

Spotswood-----8-----1----------15-----5

Harrisonburg-----8-----1----------13-----7

Broadway-----6-----3----------15-----6

Rockbridge County-----2-----7----------8-----12

Turner Ashby-----2-----7----------7-----14

Waynesboro-----1-----8----------7-----13

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Holston-----6-----1----------13-----7

Northwood-----4-----2----------12-----6

Chilhowie-----4-----2----------11-----9

PH-Glade Spring-----3-----5----------7-----11

Rural Retreat-----0-----7----------0-----20

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn-----7-----1----------13-----5

Fort Chiswell-----6-----3----------14-----6

Bland County-----5-----3----------13-----6

George Wythe-----4-----4----------14-----6

Grayson County-----4-----5----------9-----11

Galax-----0-----10----------3-----14

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer-----9-----0----------15-----3

Narrows-----7-----3----------11-----6

Bath County-----5-----3----------6-----11

Covington-----6-----4----------8-----11

Eastern Montgomery-----5-----5----------10-----8

Craig County-----1-----9----------2-----12

Highland-----0-----9----------2-----14

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford-----9-----1----------17-----2

Floyd County-----8-----2----------13-----6

Carroll County-----8-----3----------12-----7

Alleghany-----4-----5----------9-----10

Glenvar-----4-----7----------9-----12

James River-----3-----8----------5-----16

Giles-----0-----10----------0-----20

VIC DIVISION II

Covenant-----10-----2----------14-----5

North Cross-----9-----2----------14-----6

Eastern Mennonite-----9-----3----------17-----6

Carlisle-----7-----4----------10-----11

Roanoke Catholic-----5-----6----------8-----13

Holy Cross-----4-----8----------9-----15

New Covenant-----3-----9----------7-----14

Fishburne Military-----0-----13----------2-----17

VACA SOUTHWEST

Roanoke Valley Christian-----8-----0----------12-----6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian-----6-----2----------11-----2

SWVa Home School-----3-----4----------7-----10

Faith Christian-----2-----5----------6-----10

Dayspring Christian-----0-----8----------2-----13

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt-----10-----0----------18-----2

William Fleming-----8-----2----------17-4

Franklin County-----6-----4----------14-----8

Staunton River-----4-----6----------15-----7

William Byrd-----1-----9----------9-----13

Northside-----1-----9----------4-----16

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Magna Vista-----10-----0----------16-----2

Halifax County-----7-----3----------15-----4

Martinsville-----7-----3----------14-----6

Patrick County-----5-----4----------11-----8

George Washington-----4-----6----------5-----15

Tunstall-----2-----9----------2-----18

Bassett-----0-----10----------0-----20

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County-----10-----0----------15-----5

Patrick Henry-----9-----2----------15-----5

Cave Spring-----7-----3----------13-----6

Salem-----5-----6----------10-----11

Blacksburg-----4-----6----------12-----8

Hidden Valley-----1-----9----------1-----18

Christiansburg-----0-----10----------2-----15

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

E.C. Glass-----13-----0----------17-----2

Brookville-----11-----2----------16-----5

Amherst County-----9-----4----------13-----6

Liberty Christian-----8-----5----------9-----10

Rustburg-----6-----7----------9-----8

Jefferson Forest-----3-----10----------4-----17

Heritage-----2-----11----------3-----17

Liberty-----0-----13----------0-----18

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Richlands-----7-----1----------12-----8

Lebanon-----7-----2----------13-----5

Virginia High-----6-----3----------13-----8

Marion-----4-----4----------13-----7

Tazewell-----1-----8----------7-----13

Graham-----1-----8----------1-----19

VALLEY DISTRICT

Spotswood-----9-----0----------19-----2

Turner Ashby-----7-----2----------19-----2

Broadway-----5-----4----------6-----15

Harrisonburg-----4-----5----------7-----13

Rockbridge County-----2-----7----------6-----13

Waynesboro-----0-----9----------0-----19

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

PH-Glade Spring-----8-----0----------17-----2

Rural Retreat-----4-----3----------13-----7

Chilhowie-----3-----3----------7-----11

Holston-----2-----5----------7-----13

Northwood-----0-----6----------2-----16

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax-----8-----1----------12-----6

George Wythe-----7-----1----------16-----4

Grayson County-----5-----4----------7-----14

Fort Chiswell-----4-----5----------6-----14

Auburn-----1-----7----------2-----14

Bland County-----0-----7----------2-----14

PIONEER DISTRICT

Eastern Montgomery-----9-----1----------13-----7

Covington-----7-----2----------10-----8

Parry McCluer-----7-----2----------7-----9

Narrows-----4-----5----------5-----12

Bath County-----3-----6----------3-----15

Craig County-----2-----7----------3-----9

Highland-----0-----9----------1-----13

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County-----11-----0----------20-----0

Floyd County-----9-----2----------15-----6

Radford-----6-----4----------13-----5

Alleghany-----4-----5----------12-----6

Giles-----3-----6----------12-----7

Glenvar-----4-----8----------11-----10

James River-----0-----12----------4-----17

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Miller-----7-----0----------18-----6

Carlisle-----3-----1----------7-----8

New Covenant-----5-----2----------14-----4

Roanoke Catholic-----5-----2----------10-----7

Holy Cross-----3-----4----------11-----7

Covenant-----3-----4----------10-----9

Virginia Episcopal-----2-----4----------4-----6

Eastern Mennonite-----1-----5----------10-----8

Chatham Hall-----0-----7----------2-----11

VACA SOUTHWEST

Faith Christian-----7-----0----------18-----1

Roanoke Valley Christian-----5-----3----------12-----5

SWVa Home School-----3-----2----------7-----4

Dayspring Christian-----1-----4----------3-----6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian-----0-----7----------1-----8

