LOW MOOR -- Josiah Banks scored 23 points to lead a trio of Buffaloes with more than 20 Monday night as Floyd County pulled away for an 89-73 Three Rivers District victory over Alleghany.
It spoiled a 40-point performance from Alleghany's Jayson Easton, who had 20 points in each half.
Kaiden Swortzel added 22 points for the Buffaloes, who outscored Alleghany 46-31 in the second half, and Dylan Bond scored 23.
Easton hit six of the Mountaineers' 12 3-pointers on the way to his big night.
Corey Easton added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Tristan Hensley also scored 10.
FLOYD COUNTY (8-4, 3-0)
Sutphin 7, Thompson 4, Gallimore 5, Bond 21, Brewer 4, Banks 23, Jones 3, Swortzel 22.
ALLEGHANY (6-5, 1-1)
Hensley 10, C.Easton 10, Pinkston 2, J.Easton 40, Taylor 2, Wright 9.
Floyd County;22;21;25;21;--;89
Alleghany;22;20;18;13;--;73
3-point goals -- Floyd County 5 (Bond 3, Gallimore, Jones). Alleghany 12 (J. Easton 6, Wright 3, C. Easton 2, Hensley).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 51, Brookville 33
FOREST -- Adam Hogsed netted 11 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Bees.
Brookville was paced by Donnie Cook with 17 points.
BROOKVILLE (5-6, 1-4)
Cook 17, Calloway 5, Mays 5, Butler 2, Adkins 2, Brown 2.
JEFFERSON FOREST
Hogsed 11, Everhart 5, Green 5, Eckart 4, Stanley 3, Johnson 6, Gage 5, Smith 2, Dupree 3, Elliott 3, Peters 4.
Brookville;7;13;5;8;--;33
Jefferson Forest;7;19;10;15;--;51
3-point goals -- Brookville 4 (Cook 2, Calloway, Mays), Jefferson Forest 6 (Hohsed 2, Stanley, Gage, Dupree, Elliott)
JV game -- Jefferson Forest won 43-30.
VIC DIVISION II
Roanoke Catholic 62, New Covenant 44
Stark Jones and Dillon Porter knocked down 14 points each and Jarod LaTreill added 13 points as the Celtics outscored the Gryphons 32-18 in the second half.
New Covenant's Jayden Wilson led all scorers with 15 points.
NEW COVENANT (4-7, 1-5)
J.Wilson 15, Heaton 9, B. Wilson 7, Oppenheimer 5, Foster 4, Spiva 2, Neusome 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-3, 3-0)
Jones 14, LaTreill 13, Porter 14, Adams 7, Lynch 6, Hagadorn 5, Greenleaf 3.
New Covenant;8;18;7;11;--;44
Roanoke Catholic;18;12;17;15;--;62
3-point goals -- New Covenent 5 (J. Wilson 2, B. Wilson, Heaton, Oppenheimer) Roanoke Catholic 5 (Latreill 3, Adams, Greenleaf).
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 79, Glenvar 58
DALEVILLE -- Conner Tilley hit five of the Cavaliers' 11 3-pointers in a victory over the Highlanders
Logan Bramblett added 13 points for Botetourt (7-4), which also got 12 from Kyle Arnholt and 11 from Tanner Selkirk.
Stephen Barber had a game-high 23 for Glenvar (4-6), while Avery Alexander added 14.
GLENVAR (4-6)
Crisco 2, Puig 3, Barber 23, Johnson 4, Avery Alexander 14, Burwell 6, Akers 3, Aiden Alexander 3.
LORD BOTETOURT (7-4)
Bramblett 13, Salvi 2, Arnholt 12, Selkirk 11, Hale 7, Southerland 3, Wheeling 2, Compton 5, Tilley 17, Prince 7.
Glenvar;17;15;13;13;--;58
Lord Botetourt;29;16;14;20;--;79
3-point goals -- Glenvar 6 (Barber 2, Avery Alexander, Akers, Aiden Alexander), Lord Botetourt 11 (Tilley 5, Bramblett 3, Selkirk, Southerland, Prince). JV game -- Lord Botetourt won.
Bland County 78, Narrows 74
NARROWS -- The Bears placed five players in double figures with Drew Hoge leading the way with 21 points as Bland hit its free throws down the stretch to come away with a nondistrict win.
Also scoring in double-digits for the Bears were Richard Havens with 18 points, Noah Payne with 13 and Trey Harden and Pierce Kegley with 12 points each.
The Green Wave was led by Logan Conley with a game-high 24 points and Dustin Wiley with 18.
BLAND COUNTY (6-2)
Payne 13, Havens 18, Kegley 12, Harden 12, Hoge 21, Beacon 2.
NARROWS (4-2)
Frame 4, Fletcher 7, Conley 24, Blaker 9, Morgan 8, Wiley 18, Smith 4.
Bland County;21;21;16;20;--;78
Narrows;23;18;20;13;--;74
3-point goals -- Bland County 5 (Hoge 2, Harden, Havens, Payne), Narrows 6 (Conley 2, Fletcher 2, Wiley, Blaker).
JV game -- Narrows won 70-51.
n n n
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 76, Giles 46
HILLSVILLE -- Kalee Easter scored a game-high 22 points as the the unbeaten Cavaliers jumped out to a 28-11 first quarter lead and cruised to a win.
Abigail Kennedy added 10 points for Carroll County (10-0, 3-0), ranked No. 1 in Timesland.
Karsyn Reed knocked down five 3-pointers to lead the Giles (7-2, 0-2) with 19 points.
GILES (7-2, 0-2)
Reed 19, Flinchum 2, Mitchem 7, Santolla 7, Janney 2, Merrix 9.
CARROLL COUNTY (10-0, 3-0)
A.Easter 6, Barnes 4, K.Easter 22, Richardson 2, Stockner 6, Smith 3, Hagee 2, Crotz 6, Alley 8, Kennedy 10, Cupp 7.
Giles;11;8;15;12;--;46
Carroll County;28;12;21;15;--;76
3-point goals -- Giles 7 (Reed 5, Mitchem, Santolla), Carroll County (K.Easter)
JV game -- Carroll County won 65-24.
Floyd County 73, Alleghany 47
LOW MOOR – Aimee Whitlow scored 19 points and the Buffaloes put up 42 points in the second half in win over the Mountaineers.
Alexis Kiser added 13 points for Floyd (6-4, 2-1), while Riley Spangler had 10.
Maggie Rooklin poured in six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for Alleghany (9-2, 1-1).
FLOYD COUNTY (6-4, 2-1)
Kiser 13, Hall 7, Whitlow 19, Grim 9, Harman 3, Slaughter 3, Belshan 2, Vest 2, Spangler 10, Underwood 4.
ALLEGHANY (9-2, 1-1)
Nicely 5, Rooklin 26, Harden 6, Conner 5, Byer 1, Mundy 2, Massie 2.
Floyd County;12;15;24;22;--;73
Alleghany;7;13;10;17;--;47
3-point goals – Floyd County 8 (Kiser 3, Whitlow 2, Harman, Slaughter, Vest), Alleghany 7 (Rooklin 6, Conner). JV game – Floyd County, 62-48.
Radford 60, James River 27
RADFORD – Jada Dean scored 15 points and the Bobcats opened a 23-point halftime lead in a district victory.
Laney Cline added 13 points for Radford (7-1, 1-0).
Madison Brogan scored nine points for James River (4-7, 0-2).
JAMES RIVER (4-7, 0-2)
Lucado 4, Brogan 9, Davis 4, Thacker 2, Garrett 3, Lester 2, Vanderveer 2, Harlow 2.
RADFORD (7-1, 1-0)
Turk 8, Mills 6, Page 4, Rader 6, Burdette 4, Cline 13, Myers 4, Dean 15.
James River;6;7;6;9;--;27
Radford;22;14;13;11;--;60
3-point goals – James River 1 (Garrett), Radford 6 (Rader 2, Dean 2, Turk, Cline). JV game – Radford won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 35, Hidden Valley 33
BLACKSBURG – Ellie Gresh scored 10 points and the Bruins used a fourth-quarter comeback to top the winless Titans.
Blacksburg (6-3, 1-1) trailed 24-21 heading into the final period.
Leilani Pickens scored 10 points for Hidden Valley (0-10, 0-2).
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-10, 0-2)
Hanson 2, Pickens 10, Reed 7, Parker 6, Lkhagvasuren 6, Trotter 2.
BLACKSBURG (6-3, 1-1)
Mosser 4, Gresh 10, McKenzie Cheynet 6, Burks 5, Prosser 8, Curran 2.
Hidden Valley;4;7;13;9;--;33
Blacksburg;6;6;9;14;--;35
3-point goals – Hidden Valley 2 (Reed, Lkhagvasuren), Blacksburg 2 (Gresh, Burks). JV game – Blacksburg won.
NONCONFERENCE
Roanoke Valley Christian 35, Ridgeview Christian 32
STUARTS DRAFT -- Angelina Jones scored 16 points and Gracie Huffard pulled down 14 rebounds as the Eagles came from three points down at the half to pull out a nonconference win.
The Crusaders were led by Graycee McClure with 16 points.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (6-2)
Jones 16, Huffard 6, Ferro 2, Hurt 2, McKenzie 4, Moser 3, Mioduszewski 2.
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN
McClure 16, Romanin 3, Campbell 5, Woody 4, Elijah 2, Glover 2.
RVC;2;11;12;10;--;35
Ridgeview;12;4;11;5;--;32
3-point goals -- Ridgeview 1 (Campbell)
