As a freshman, Glenvar distance runner Carley Wilkes showed a great deal of promise by reaching multiple podiums in state-level races. The trend is continuing now that she is a sophomore.
Four events into the Highlanders’ cross country season, Wilkes has been near the front of the pack every time.
In three of the races — invitationals hosted by Giles, Galax and Alleghany — Wilkes finished second. She was the top Class 2 Timesland performer in all of those meets. And at the most competitive meet she’s run in this fall, the Knights Crossing meet at Green Hill Park, Wilkes took fifth and finished ahead of all Timesland runners except for one. For her accomplishments, Wilkes is this week’s Crunch Fitness/Mellow Mushroom High School Athlete of the Week.
Wilkes is proving she will not be a victim of a “sophomore jinx,” following up on her ninth grade year, when she finished third in the Class 2 state cross country meet, second in the Class 2 3,200-meter state indoor final, and third in the Class 2 outdoor track 3,200 final.
Wilkes begins the October portion of her cross country season by competing in the prestigious Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, North Carolina.
