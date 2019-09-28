GREENSBORO,N.C. -- The Hidden Valley High School girls and boys cross country teams participated in the 36th annual Greensboro Cross Country Invitational, with the girls finishing in third place out of 18 schools in the championship division and the boys finishing ninth out of 24 teams in the developmental division.

Sarah Blanton finished 15th out of 125 runners (19:52.86) in the girls’ race, while teammate Elle Anderson was 24th.

Cole Blanton finished 33rd out of 199 runners in the boys’ race.

