GREENSBORO,N.C. -- The Hidden Valley High School girls and boys cross country teams participated in the 36th annual Greensboro Cross Country Invitational, with the girls finishing in third place out of 18 schools in the championship division and the boys finishing ninth out of 24 teams in the developmental division.
Sarah Blanton finished 15th out of 125 runners (19:52.86) in the girls’ race, while teammate Elle Anderson was 24th.
Cole Blanton finished 33rd out of 199 runners in the boys’ race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.