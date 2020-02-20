CLASS 4
106 pounds
Patrick Burdsall (Jefferson Forest) vs. Dylan Coward (Powhatan); Cameron Gordon (John Handley) vs. Evan Christoffer (Smithfield); Zach Rios (Loudoun County) vs. Ricky Flores (Menchville); Gavin Warner (Pulaski County) vs. Jose Kincaid (Orange County);
Max Martin (Great Bridge) vs. Tyler Koerner (Sherando); Walker Chambers (Salem) vs. Ryan Magill (Lee-Davis); Stephen Honeycutt (E.C. Glass) vs. Jayden Richardson (King George); Jase Roberts (Warhill) vs. Patrick Smith (Heritage-Leesburg).
113 pounds
Blake Schmitt (Jefferson Forest) vs. Aidan McCarton (Eastern View); Zachary Maisus (Heritage-Leesburg) vs. Mason Zent (Grafton); Bobby Philpott (Tuscarora) vs. Noah Ortiz (Great Bridge); Robert Baker (Blacksburg) vs. Owen Greslick (Louisa County);
Nik Voros (Smithfield) vs. Matthew Topham (Millbrook); Ethan Busby (Amherst County) vs. Wyatt Mills (Orange County); Jeremy Muncy (Salem) vs. Jacob Koenig (Lee-Davis) vs. Shar Reh (Denbigh) vs. Keagan Judd (Sherando).
120 pounds
Nick Kauffman (Jefferson Forest) vs. Ian Richey (Courtland); Reece Kuhns (Fauquier) vs. Hunter Ray (Smithfield); Jack Creamer (Dominion) vs. Dorian Starr (Warhill); Ty Porter (Salem) vs. Gabe Nesmith (King George;
Kwalii Thomas (Menchville) vs. Timmy Faber (Loudoun County); Nick Golden (Pulaski County) vs. Moses Wilson (Spotswood); Demarrion Kirby (George Washington) vs. Ethan Turner (Orange County); Curtis Smith (Warwick) vs. Mason Barrett (Liberty-Bealeton).
126 pounds
Bobby Cole (Jefferson Forest) vs. Blake Wilson (Orange County); Aidan Barton (James Wood) vs. Hagen Cameron (Jamestown); Luke Roberts (Loudoun County) vs. Tyler Lynch (Lake Taylor); Haden Smith (Salem) vs. Sean Hall (Powhatan);
Logan Pierson (Great Bridge) vs. Dominic Nguyen (Heritage-Leesburg); Dominique Ramirez (George Washington) vs. Zion Villines (Louisa County); Garrett Henderson (Blacksburg) vs. Blake Sheads (Eastern View); Amar Safiullah (Denbigh) vs. D.J Richards (Fauquier)
132 pounds
Kyman Kinney (Salem) vs. Logan Jones (Dominion); Alex Sorensen (Grafton) vs. Will Gaugler (Hanover); Mason Parker (Smithfield) vs. Brett Caputo (King George); Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg) vs. Colin Dupill (Liberty-Bealeton);
Caleb Chandler (Great Bridge) vs. Gavin Timmons (Powhatan); Ian Evans (Jefferson Forest) vs. Brogan Teter (Sherando); William Olichney (E.C. Glass) vs. Macalister Gordon (John Handley); Natreull Collins (Lake Taylor) vs. Johnny Laird (Eastern View).
138 pounds
Alex Royston (Salem) vs. Jose Cruz Ramirez (Millbrook); Duvaun Higgins (Heritage-Newport News) vs. Jacob Garrant (King George); Alberto Araiza (Grafton) vs. Cameron Sheads (Eastern View); Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass) vs. Gino Camarca (Fauquier);
Ty Chittum (Great Bridge) vs. Justin Morgan (PH-Ashland); Kylee Martin (Amherst County) vs. Christopher Nuss (James Wood); Matthew Wirth (Jefferson Forest) vs. William Winegardner (Liberty-Bealeton); Alijah Wyatt (King's Fork) vs. K.J Taylor (Orange County).
145 pounds
Floyd Wells (Jefferson Forest) vs. Jared Beasley (Dominion) vs. Cameron Hatchett (Smithfield) vs. James Dosado (Caroline); Dylan Howard (Warhill) vs. Daniel Taylor (Eastern View); Damion Fowlkes (Pulaski County) vs. Jovon Mitchell (Liberty-Bealeton);
Jesse Alvarado (Great Bridge) vs. Robert Sadler (Lee-Davis); Riley Rutledge (Salem) vs. Heath Rudolph (Sherando); Alex Driggs (Halifax County) vs. Matthew Alderman (James Wood); Maliq Creekmore (Warwick) vs. David Stiegler (Orange County).
152 pounds
Kohen Holt (Jefferson Forest) vs. A.J. Marshall (Culpeper County); Isaiah Hara (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Nick Nazarro (Eastern View); Gabriel Wyatt (King's Fork) vs. Oscar Cunningham (Dinwiddie); Christian Crawley (Salem) vs. Bryan Contreras (Liberty-Bealeton);
Kolby Allred (Great Bridge) vs Trevor Beale (Caroline); Evan Alger (Pulaski County) vs. Nate Swank (Tuscarora); Samuel Baker (Blacksburg) vs. Simon Fossett (Broad Run); Aiden Adair (Warwick) vs. Anthony Gaskin (Powhatan).
160 pounds
Parker Hoden (Amherst County) vs. Hunter Thompson (John Handley); Xavier Billie (Lake Taylor) vs. Taylor Jenkins (Orange County); Alex Russell (Jamestown) vs. Shane Shirley (Caroline); Devin Paige (Jefferson Forest) vs. Eric DeWald (Fauquier);
Harrison Smith (Great Bridge) vs. Isaiah Knight (Huguenot); Jordan Wood (Salem) vs Caleb Swinson (Liberty-Bealeton); Gavin Snyder (Blacksburg) vs. Diego Pena (Dominion); Brady Stalls (Smithfield) vs. Drew Shurina (Eastern View).
170 pounds
Kaine Morris (Jefferson Forest) vs. Rasheen Arroyo (Denbigh); Griffin Smythers (Eastern View) vs. Royce Hall (Liberty-Bealeton); Josh Epperly (Hanover) vs. Josh Pettiford (Loudoun County); Grayson Deu (Pulaski County) vs. Staley Hampton (Warwick);
Cris Reynolds (Courtland) vs. David DeWald (Fauquier); Alex Lafon (Blacksburg) vs. Gabriel Yost (Great Bridge); William Lankford (E.C Glass) vs. Ryan Bithorn (Grafton); Grant Sulser (Lee-Davis) vs. Tristen Dagstani (Tuscarora).
182 pounds
Josh Brooks (Amherst County) vs. Marlen Wilson (Warwick); Dawson Sullivan (Caroline) vs. Kingsley Menifee (John Handley); Elijah Hunter (Hanover) vs. Andrew Gingras (Loudoun Valley); Julien Thompson (George Washington) vs. Kenneth James (Jamestown);
Jovante' Hobbs (Dinwiddie) vs. Colton Foltz (Sherando); Oliver Peacock (Blacksburg) vs. Seann Hassell (Hampton); Cohl Stegall (E.C. Glass) vs. Jared Williams (Great Bridge); Hayden Fitzsimmons (Powhatan); Sam Fisher (Fauquier).
195 pounds
Carter Shipp (Jefferson Forest) vs. Jared Russell (Jamestown); Linwood Hill (Powhatan) vs. Jack Shuford (Loudoun Valley); Truth Wilson (Orange County) vs. Wyheem Vessels (Liberty-Bealeton); Davey Patterson (Salem) vs. Jaleel Jones (Menchville);
C.J. Taylor (Eastern View) vs. Nicholas Hemstreet (Heritage-Leesburg); Blaise Buttler (Blacksburg) vs. Christopher Dixon (Heritage-Newport News); Donald Perry (Amherst County) vs. Owen Schuller (Great Bridge); Jack Epperly (Hanover) vs. Benjamin Bell (Fauquier).
220 pounds
Cam Martindale (Salem) vs. Jalen McCleary (King's Fork); Mike Keen (Eastern View) vs. Caleb Graham (Loudoun County); Aden Halsey (Hanover) vs. Jacob Wirick (Kettle Run); Abdullah Mastrogiovanni (Blacksburg) vs. Charles Grant (Churchland);
Andy Aldridge (Lee-Davis) vs. Rodd'ney Davenport (John Handley); Devin Bailey (E.C. Glass) vs. Stephon Silver (Denbigh); Corey Shipp (Jefferson Forest) vs. Quinton Nash (Great Bridge); Micah Holt (Powhatan) vs. Thomas Heisler (Fauquier).
285 pounds
Willie Jarvis (Amherst County) vs. Joshua Mendoza (Hampton); Tanner Palmore (Powhatan) vs. Casey Burr (Fauquier); Simon Siler (Hanover) vs. Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run); Jake Lee (Jefferson Forest) vs. James Miller (Warhill);
Kyle Orris (Spotswood) vs. Marvin Padilla (Dominion); Reggie Brown (Salem) vs. Drew Wilder (Jamestown); Zyon Wilson (Halifax County) vs. Roy Coppedge (Churchill); Joey Meadows (Dinwiddie) vs. Bracken Hibbert (Culpeper County).
CLASS 5
106 pounds
Parker Trahan (Brooke Point) vs. Miles Woody (Matoaca); Brianna Ta (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria) vs. Christian Ballon (Kempsville); Clark Thomas (Woodgrove) vs. Keegan Megaro (Hickory); Thomas Komlev (Harrisonburg) vs. Jonathan Minor (Henrico);
Owen Rawls (Nansemond River) vs. Cael Froelich (Stone Bridge); Nathan Sanders (Mountain View) vs. David Simon (Deep Run); Tony Nguyen (North Stafford) vs. Mateo Duarte (Atlee); Gavin Mills (Deep Creek) vs. Hiemal Sultani (Freedom-South Riding).
113 pounds
Stephen Mainz (Brooke Point) vs. Nick Jackson (Highland Springs); Chase Pollick (Freedom-South Riding) vs. Jaden Flores (Kempsville); Taylor Sisk (Woodgrove) vs. Riley Stevens (Salem-Virginia Beach); Damon Bailey (North Stafford) vs. James Haynie (Atlee);
Evan Rawls (Nansemond River) vs. Daniel Hernandez (R.E. Lee-Springfield); Kielil Cook (Patrick Henry) vs. Chris Lilly (Midlothian); Ethan Heitchew (Mountain View) vs. Jude Capps (Prince George); Adrian Samano (Bayside) vs. Joshua Golden (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria).
120 pounds
Bruno Alves (Brooke Point) vs. Tyler Bosher (Atlee); Sean Obillo (Rock Ridge) vs. Logan Shanor (Frank Cox); Connor Costello (Freedom-South Riding) vs. Drew Wilkinson (Kempsville); Nathan White (Harrisonburg) vs. Bennie Jones (Highland Springs);
Braxton Lewis (Nansemond River) vs. Ryan Yriart (Woodgrove); Dalton Arce (Mountain View) vs. Alexander Anderson (L.C. Bird); Keyvar Townsend (William Fleming) vs. Matthew Moore (Douglas Freeman); Jordan Watson (Deep Creek) vs. Charlie Lausten (Stone Bridge),
126 pounds
Christopher Lee (Brooke Point) vs. Ryan Cataldo (Deep Run); Drake Coleman (Freedom-South Riding) vs. Ben Converse (Princess Anne); Ahmad Barokah (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria) vs. Tyler Haley (Frank Cox); Isaac Watkins (North Stafford) vs. Nickolas Garcia (Matoaca);
Andrew McDougal (Nansemond River) vs. Chase Arnestad (Riverside); Ethan Lee (Patrick Henry) vs. Brett Strandahl (J.R. Tucker); George Schmitt (Mountain View) vs. Caleb Olgers (Varina); Josh Lepsch (First Colonial) vs. Michael Teves (Rock Ridge).
132 pounds
Travis Harris (Brooke Point) vs. Joey Hodges (R.E. Lee-Springfield); Jack Zampi (First Colonial) vs. Danny Piper (Douglas Freeman); John Stuart (Norview) vs. Zach Hewins (Varina); Lai Lian (William Fleming) vs. Jake Beyer (Freedom-South Riding);
Austin Manning (Frank Cox) vs. Davian Dabney (Hermitage); John Ruhren (Mountain View) vs. Anish Sharma (Rock Ridge); Kyle DeGuzman (North Stafford) vs. Ben Corado (Stone Bridge); Christopher Motley (Green Run) vs. Evan Buchanan (Atlee).
138 pounds
Justis Bell (Brooke Point) vs. Ryan Payne (Rock Ridge); Josh Kuehn (Gloucester) vs. Alex Frowert (Atlee); Sam Lederman (First Colonial) vs. Elijah Garcia (Matoaca); Taeshaun Williams (William Fleming) vs. Jack MacCormack (Stone Bridge);
Collin Bridges (Frank Cox) vs. Dillon McKay (Deep Run); Charles Hines (Mountain View) vs. Jackson Bissessar (Briar Woods); Colvin Chumley (North Stafford) vs. Richard Pollick (Freedom-South Riding); Alex Soto (Kempsville); John Bolstad (Midlothian).
145 pounds
Elijah White (Mountain View) vs. Bob Kushner (Stone Bridge); Ben Latimer (First Colonial) vs. William Harris (Atlee); Ethan Baker (Gloucester) vs. Ethan Barrett (Hermitage); Charles Lang (North Stafford) vs. Tommy Billington (Briar Woods);
Wes Schlemmer (Frank Cox) vs. Van Blevins (J.R. Tucker); Jacob Henderson (William Fleming) vs. Jack Eastman (Freedom-South Riding); Chauncey Wilson (Patrick Henry) vs. Junior Mendoza (Riverside); Diego New (Salem-Virginia Beach) vs. Crew Gregory (Midlothian)
152 pounds
Brenden Olszla (Brooke Point) vs. Maddox Pedroza (Rock Ridge); Nicholas Goenner (First Colonial) vs. Steven Scanlon (Atlee); Austin Glockner (Gloucester) vs. Xavier Allen (Manchester); Nolan Pittsenbarger (Albemarle) vs. Brendan Morris (Briar Woods);
Tommy Baldwin (Princess Anne) vs. Kaleb Burke (Varina); James Mooney (Mountain View) vs. Sam Bollman (Riverside); Hunter Huddleston (William Fleming) vs. Perry Ayers (Potomac Falls); Aidan Besserer (Kempsville) vs. Ashby Berry (Midlothian).
160 pounds
Ryan Foutz (Patrick Henry) vs. Jamie Torre (Briar Woods); Eli Bessman (First Colonial) vs. Savion Parham (L.C. Bird); Matthew Prevatte (Nansemond River) vs. Zack Coleman (Hermitage); Masuzyo Gbordzi (North Stafford) vs. Matt Hall (Woodgrove);
Josh Seaton (Gloucester) vs. Owen Alexander (Manchester); Early Ivey (William Fleming) vs. Timothy Nguyen (Freedom-South Riding); Jose Jihad (Brooke Point) vs. Gabriel Thompson (Riverside); Brandon Zobel (Green Run) vs. James Simon (J.R. Tucker).
170 pounds
Ricardo Harrington (Patrick Henry) vs. Adin Garay (Salem); Ahmad Carter (Henrico) vs. Nikolas Economos (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria); Willie Headley (Prince George) vs. Jeffrey Strother (Freedom-South Riding); Godfred Otoo (North Stafford) vs. Nolan Gerwitz (Indian River);
Nathan Fleming (J.R. Tucker) vs. Andrew Potter (Woodgrove); Thomas Duckworth (Brooke Point) vs. Jayce Elliott (Norview); Joel Garza (Mountain View) vs. Madsen Jean (Nansemond River); Christian O'Hanley (Atlee) vs. Michael Harrigan (Riverside),
182 pounds
Assem Chew (Mountain View) vs. Michael Long (Hickory); Daniel Martinez (Atlee) vs. Jordan Yousefi Nurez (R.E. Lee-Springfield); Irakli Danelia (Mills Godwin) vs. Edwin Jaynes (Riverside); Blake Metcalfe (Harrisonburg) vs. Matthew Henson (Nansemond River);
Anthony Schwartz (Midlothian) vs. Kyle Peterson (Potomac Falls); Remus Montalvo (Brooke Point) vs. Garrett Hodges (Kempsville); Solomon Smith (William Fleming); Elijah Moseley (Bayside); Grayson Starrett (J.R. Tucker) vs. Joe Jovene (Woodgrove).
195 pounds
Brandon Hamilton (William Fleming) vs. Garrison Champigny (Nansemond River); Max McRoberts (Mills Godwin) vs. Ramsey Quainoo (R.E. Lee-Springfield); Jaydon Burgos (Matoaca) vs. Caden Andberg (Freedom-South Riding); Eduardo Vargas (Brooke Point) vs. Shane Whitney (Frank Cox);
Caleb Jacoby (Douglas Freeman) vs. Samal Khosravi (Rock Ridge); James Henry (Mountain View) vs. Kai Cubine (First Colonial); Bryan Quaye (North Stafford) vs. Kameron Hardison (Deep Creek); Henry Blankenship (Deep Run) vs. John Farrell (Woodgrove).
220 pounds
Anttwone Washington (Harrisonburg) vs. Michael Fields (Nansemond River); Keyshawn Burgos (Matoaca) vs. Andrew Burton (Stone Bridge); Dominic Barton (J.R. Tucker) vs. Max Springer (Rock Ridge); John-Paul Prusakowski (Patrick Henry) vs. Luke Neice (Hickory);
Bo Kite (Deep Run) vs. Manuel Trejo-Cruces (R.E. Lee-Springfield); Quintarius Floyd (Brooke Point) vs. Miguel Rijo (Princess Anne); Stone Summers (Mountain View) vs. Kaden Baker (Green Run); Dalton Collins (Clover Hill) vs. Cole Singer (Freedom-South Riding).
285 pounds
C.J. VanBuren (North Stafford) vs. Robert Schultz (Princess Anne); Mirvet Dudic (J.R. Tucker) vs. Caleb O'Cain (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria); Brady Elswick (Mills Godwin) vs. David Cox (Stone Bridge); Sam Mosely (Harrisonburg) vs. Walter Barnett (Deep Creek);
Andrew Blanton (Clover Hill) vs. Hale Anderson (Riverside); Isaiah Smith (Brooke Point) vs. Mason Thomas (Green Run); Jordan Tieng (Mountain View) vs. Jackson Griffiths (Bethel) vs. Cole Holtz (Douglas Freeman) vs. Jacob Edwards (Freedom-South Riding).
CLASS 6
106 pounds
Corey Nguyen (Westfield) vs. Tyler Tanev (C.D. Hylton); D.J. Bartly(Fairfax) vs. Yuta Otero (Landstown); Calvin Wiedemer (T.C. Williams) vs. Jakob Brown (Floyd Kellam); Ryu Brandt (Centreville) vs. Christopher Nguyen (Woodbridge);
Trevon Gray (Oscar Smith) vs. Will Dight (Thomas Edison); Daniel Tohti (Chantilly) vs. Nick Marck (John Champe); Ryan Roncskevitz (Langley) vs. Anthony Orlando (Forest Park); Zac Tirpak (Thomas Dale) vs. Mateo Hernandez (Hayfield).
113 pounds
Mac Cafurello (Centreville) vs. Gregory Upperman (Riverbend); Marcus Bluesteen (Lake Braddock) vs. Temonte Gray (Oscar Smith); Alex Shapiro (James Robinson) vs. Josh Whitlow (Grassfield); Hossein Shadabi (George Marshall) vs. Austin Pollard (Colonial Forge);
Raymond Sanchez (Floyd Kellam) vs. Victor Rodriguez (Thomas Edison); Robert Rerras (Westfield) vs. Jordan Villarreal (John Champe); A.J. Crews (Chantilly) vs. Brian Nguyen (Woodbridge); Shane Shepherd (Franklin County) vs. Patrick Maglathin (Hayfield).
120 pounds
Caleb Womack (Langley) vs. Zeke Amissah (Thomas Dale); Brian Jackson (Massaponax) vs. Abram Smith (Lake Braddock); Kwadwo Acheampong (Woodbridge) vs. Glory Nseka (Annandale); Joseph Johnstone (James Madison) vs. Carter Hatchell (Floyd Kellam);
Cade Eversley (Forest Park) vs. Steven Mackall (West Potomac); Blake Huling (Westfield) vs. Nasir Hughes (Oscar Smith); Ian Roudybush (Oakton) vs. Bryson Chrisman (Franklin County); Camden Miller (Charles Colgan) vs. Cooper Rudolph (James Robinson).
126 pounds
Alex Woltman (Langley) vs. Jason Blakely (C.D. Hylton); Matt Miranda (Thomas Edison) vs. Liam Murphy (Ocean Lakes); Joey Martin (W.T. Woodson) vs. Aidan McGarry (Floyd Kellam); Diego Valencia (Centreville) vs. Clay Rankin (Riverbend);
Hunter Jurgens (Grassfield) vs. Jared Bluesteen (Lake Braddock); Bryce Brown (Westfield) vs. Andrew Holladay (Osbourn); Caleb Calderwood (Herndon) vs. Carson Miller (Forest Park); Kamron Lawrence (Oscar Smith) vs. Samuel Gerard (James Robinson).
132 pounds
Jacob Crowder (Centreville) vs. Evan May (West Springfield); Torrence Russell (Western Branch) vs. Daine Crouch (Battlefield); Cameron Fentress (Floyd Kellam) vs. Olli Karjalainen (John Champe); Owen Lebkisher (George Marshall) vs. Anthony Martin (W.T. Woodson);
Jaheid Lucas (Oscar Smith) vs. Nate Williams (Osbourn); Ethan Duerre (James Madison) vs. Joshua Pence (James Robinson); Amin Bakhtiyor (Oakton) vs. Dylan Beirne (Thomas Edison); Trenton Campos (Ocean Lakes) vs. Noah Taylor (Riverbend).
138 pounds
Alex Iparraguirre (Chantilly) vs. Edward Lewis (West Potomac); William Fay (Western Branch) vs. Dominik Duran (Charles Colgan); Logan Lacey (Oscar Smith) vs. Carter Lyda (Woodbridge); Sebastian Moller Rivera (Langley) vs. Esteban Matiella (James Robinson);
Cameron Robinson (Landstown) vs. Ryan Donahue (Osbourn); Romin Bakhityor (Oakton) vs. Sean Coughlin (West Springfield); Samuel Sorrell (James Madison) vs. Anthony Portillo (Fairfax); Eric Annet (Cosby) vs. Nathaniel Taylor (Riverbend).
145 pounds
Kellen Meymarian (Chantilly) vs. Liam Courtney (Hayfield); Swahib Beitazzam (Oscar Smith) vs. Major McCoy (Patriot); Adam Nobrega (Grassfield) vs Jimmy Bazan (Osbourn Park); Vlad Condino (Oakton) vs. Liam Gordon (James Robinson);
Guy Hall (Floyd Kellam) vs. Joseph Ortega (Riverbend); Owen Harshbarger (Westfield) vs. Kyle Vanderlaan (West Springfield); Orion Luera (James Madison) vs. Sonny Reavis (First Colonial); Brett Sanderlin (Landstown) vs. Brendan Marcy (Forest Park).
152 pounds
Steven Rochard (Wakefield) vs. Ryan Yoder (W.T. Woodson); Zeyd Myers (Western Branch) vs. Vincenzo Corvetto (Patriot); Aiden Foley (Cosby) vs. John Karoma (Potomac); Sebastian Alcocer (Westfield) vs. Matthew Park (James Robinson);
Garrett Schrantz (Floyd Kellam); Andrew Goff (Charles Colgan); James Felix (Chantilly) vs. Ryan Fowler (Annandale); Steven Otwell (South Lakes) vs. Eddie Day (Thomas Edison); Sterling Waters (Oscar Smith) vs. Jack Bobeck (Forest Park).
160 pounds
Cameron Queen (Wakefield) vs. Jay Swallow (W.T. Woodson); Antoine Davis (Oscar Smith) vs. Derick Dalla Costa (Woodbridge); Alex Swoope (Floyd Kellam) vs. Wendyham Kabre (Potomac); Jacob Swisher (Washington-Liberty) vs. Brian Gordon (South County);
Bryce Sanderlin (Landstown) vs. Jackson Rickwalder (Battlefield); Daniel Melara (Oakton) vs. Spencer Charlesworth (Lake Braddock); Ryan Moses (Westfield) vs. Cody Karminsky (James Robinson); Chase Giegling (Cosby) vs. Lennon Soaper (Riverbend).
170 pounds
John Baker (Washington-Liberty) vs. Robert Martin (Grassfield); Adrian Romero (Gar-Field) vs. Mauro Pellot (Fairfax); Alex Ward (Battlefield) vs. Steven Martinos (South County); Pierson White (Langley) vs. Jaden Bullock (Oscar Smith);
Charlie Lopez (Forest Park) vs. William Love (West Springfield); Alec Davis (Chantilly) vs. Cole Magnuson (Cosby); Nathan Fishman (McLean) vs. Spencer Wise (Floyd Kellam); Joe Suriano (Charles Colgan) vs. Dylan Weaver (Annandale).
182 pounds
Nicholas Ceynowa (James Madison) vs. Joseph Rossero (Tallwood); Alex Cooley (Battlefield) vs. Patrick Long (Lake Braddock); Connor Callaway (Patriot) vs. Neftali Reyes (Justice); Liam Noonan (Langley) vs. Simeone Holmes (Cosby);
Joel Diaz (Woodbridge) vs. Tommy Dunn (W.T. Woodson); Will Murphy (Washington-Liberty) vs. Zion Carpenter (Oscar Smith); Abdallah Hussein (Westfield) vs. David Frasier (Western Branch); Matt Lochli (Charles Colgan) vs. Pat Lee (Annandale).
195 pounds
Michaia Green (Westfield) vs. Kobe Copeland (Floyd Kellam); Brandson Jones (Colonial Forge) vs. Tyler Simms (South County); Isaiah Causey (Charles Colgan); Anthony Mejia (Mountain View); Christos Kalpaxis (Langley) vs. Sheldon Davis (Oscar Smith);
Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte (Potomac) vs. Zachary Holzworth (West Potomac); Tony Trieu (Oakton) vs. A.J. Tirpak (Thomas Dale); Havand Ahmed (James Madison) vs. Josh Powell (Cosby); Daunte McRae (Forest Park) vs. Joe Murray (Lake Braddock).
220 pounds
285 pounds
Andres Sagesturne (Chantilly) vs. Dantay Menard (Oscar Smith); Donovan Sprouse (Patriot) vs. Mchee Nseka (Annandale); Leon Olsen (Stonewall Jackson-Manassas) vs. Joshua Gyamfi (West Potomac); Alberto Delgado (Oakton) vs. Jake Thompson (Floyd Kellam);
Joshua Mancia (Woodbridge) vs. Vince Sharp (Fairfax); Alexis Martinez-Medina (Washington-Liberty) vs. Ethan Murphy (Cosby); Blake Buchert (Yorktown) vs. Nasir Loper (Landstown); Daniel Malone (Charles Colgan) vs. Tanner Traugutt (West Springfield).
