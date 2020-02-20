CLASS 3
106 pounds
Junior Policarpo (Christiansburg) vs. Jose Clavel-Molina (Manassas Park); Gracin Lam (Spotswood) vs. Jeff Tornatore (York); Justin Clark (Rockbridge County) vs. Isabel Caulford (Lafayette); Santanna Keatts (Tunstall) vs. Hunter Salomon (Skyline);
Matthew Eberly (New Kent) vs. Jacob Talarico (Wilson Memorial); Chris Jimenez (William Byrd) vs. Jackson Stroud (Brentsville); Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) vs. Isaac Dodd (Central-Woodstock); Gage Bomar (Rustburg), bye.
113 pounds
J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) vs. Justice Pedroza (Independence); Pyi Khant (Charlottesville) vs. Daniel Colgin (New Kent); Josh Hartman (Spotswood) vs. Marquis Scott (Lakeland); Devin Dickenson (Magna Vista) vs. Phoenix Alyea (Skyline);
Jacob Seale (York) vs. Wyatt Fitzgerald (Fort Defiance); Jonathan Baier (Christiansburg) vs. Mohammad Farooqui (Manassas Park); Derek Burton (William Byrd) vs. Luis Romero (Brentsville); Cameron Greene (Lafayette) vs. Jalen Fyffe (Brookville).
120 pounds
Brandon Crowder (Christiansburg) vs. Cody Sealey (Independence); Payton Jackson (Turner Ashby) vs. Rashaad Harris (Lafayette); Aiden Lewandowski (Charlottesville) vs. Isaiah Evans (Petersburg); Cole Jarrett (Hidden Valley) vs. Foster Cardinale (Brentsville);
Trace Ragland (New Kent) vs. Trace Markham (Liberty); Gavin Ellis (William Byrd) vs. Josh Domino (Skyline); Seth Robinson (Carroll County) vs. Aidan Ward (Warren County); Stephen Titus (Tabb) vs. John McCann (Liberty Christian.
126 pounds
Justin Mutter (Staunton River) vs. Brandon Argueta-Batres (Manassas Park); Taha Rafeeq (Spotswood) vs. Hunter Teeson (York); Collin Castrina (Western Albemarle) vs. Deterryo Harris (I.C. Norcom); Colin Sell (Lord Botetourt) vs. Tyler Davis (Skyline);
Cameron Howard (Booker T. Washington); Jairq Henson (Fluvanna County); Chris Hunt (Northside) vs. Kaleb Doshier (William Monroe); Luke Robie (Christiansburg) vs. Will Johnson (Brentsville); Logan Kindle (Tabb) vs. Garrett Good (Brookville).
132 pounds
Garrett Kuchan (Christiansburg) vs. Seth Wood (Liberty); Brogan Hurt (Lafayette) vs. Brandon Ahlemann (Skyline); Raymond Goode (New Kent) vs. Brandon Mason (Warren County); Luke Kuehler (Hidden Valley) vs. Quintavius Harris (Brookville);
Bradyn Waddell (York) vs. Connor Redieske (William Monroe); Bailey Davidson (Northside) vs. Spencer Brandt (Wilson Memorial); Marco Duarte (Magna Vista) vs. Grant Brammer (Liberty Christian); Messiah Pearson (Booker T. Washington) vs. John Carayiannis (Brentsville).
138 pounds
Jack Newton (Abingdon) vs. Aiden Valentine (Fluvanna County); Jordan Robins (Lafayette) vs. Jackson Schnetzler (Stuarts Draft); Brandon Latta (York) vs. Chris Taft (William Monroe); Ashoka Wagner (Cave Spring) vs. Bobby Moran (Brookville);
Patrick Jordan (New Kent) vs. Reese Vincent (Goochland); James Thompson (Staunton River) vs. Conner McCann (Liberty Christian); Will Hutchison (Christiansburg) vs. Matthew Holmes (Wilson Memorial); Matthias Todd (Phoebus) vs. Morgan Robinson (Skyline).
145 pounds
Kip Nininger (Christiansburg) vs. Derek Wakefield (Wilson Memorial); Israel Watkins (Petersburg) vs. Jeffrey Valencia-Portill (Manassas Park); David Reid (York) vs. Dylan Becker (Warren County); Zach Oakes (Bassett) vs. Nicholas Marando (Rockbridge County);
Travis Ragland (New Kent) vs. Brayden Williams (Skyline); Xavier Preston (William Byrd) vs. Isaac Davis (Liberty); Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt) vs. Michael Roadcap (Spotswood); Landon Hedrick (Tabb) vs. Collin Brady (Brentsville).
152 pounds
Jack Campbell (Abingdon) vs. C.J. Haskins (Turner Ashby); Ryan Bannister (York) vs. Isaiah Frame (Warren County); Colton Haden (Hopewell) vs. Jose Alvarez-Portill (Manassas Park); Mark Daroshefski (Cave Spring) vs. Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian;
Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent) vs. Matthew Basala (Brentsville); Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg) vs. Gabriel Stracener (Fort Defiance); Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt) vs. Shawn Metcalf (Fluvanna County); Antoine Harris (Booker T. Washington) vs. Anthony Domino (Skyline).
160 pounds
Ashton Carroll (Hidden Valley) vs. Tyler Stoy (Fluvanna County); Joshua Cummings (York) vs. Brennan Komelasky (Warren County); Malik Strong (Lakeland) vs Stephen Detweiler (Brentsville); Jerze Webb (William Byrd) vs. Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County);
Brayden Hohman (New Kent) vs. Wyatt Spiker (Skyline); Trey Thomasson (Staunton River) vs. Sam Duska (Western Albemarle); Jake Baier (Christiansburg) vs. Gabe Ashkeba (Turner Ashby); John Rodriguez (Colonial Heights) vs. R.J. May (Maggie Walker).
170 pounds
Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) vs. Shaquil Jarrett (Southampton); Nate Bampton (Maggie Walker) vs. Jesse Earhart (Broadway); Dustin Gue (Skyline) vs. John Sedovy (Rockbridge County); Conner Shifflett (Lord Botetourt) vs. Gannon Jones (New Kent);
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) vs. Michael Viar (Brookville); Jody Milstead (Abingdon) vs. Jacen Fowlkes (Hopewell); Jacob Kirtley (Staunton River) vs. Wilbert Doswell (Lakeland); Colby Williams (Independence) vs. Zach Hartman (Spotswood).
182 pounds
Nathan Warden (Christiansburg) vs. Malachi Warren (Southampton); William Street (Maggie Walker) vs. Caleb Davidson (Liberty Christian); Ty Boyles (Warren County) vs. Hayes Tomlin (Rockbridge County); Spencer Shifflett (Lord Botetourt) vs. Nathaniel Fly (New Kent);
Kosei Cuyler (Brentsville) vs. Max Morrison (Western Albemarle); Shyhee Preston (Bassett) vs. Jordin Lennon (York); Jackson Shumate (Carroll County) vs. Shaun Gates (Hopewell); Jack Kellen (Independence) vs. Chase Wilson (Wilson Memorial).
195 pounds
Travis Barnette (Staunton River) vs. Connor Ellison (Lafayette); Juan Alvarez-Portill (Manassas Park) vs. Anthony Marando (Rockbridge County); Chris Moin (Skyline) vs. Reid Garrison (Broadway); Andres Arellano (Lord Botetourt) vs. Joshua Evans (York);
Tate Lang (Brentsville) vs. Michael Smith (Waynesboro); Carder Miller (Christiansburg) vs. Carter Allen (Colonial Heights); Zeyvion Estes (Magna Vista) vs. Tyree McDuffie (I.C. Norcom); Carlos Shields (George Mason) vs. Isaac Dolph (Brookville).
220 pounds
Zach Figart (William Byrd) vs. Xavier Martin (Tabb); Connor Duncan (Goochland) vs. Ben Conahan (Spotswood); Connor Marcotte (William Monroe) vs. Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial); Jacob Elliott (Northside) vs. Jamar Christian (New Kent);
Ethan Gue (Skyline) vs. Yee M. Ling (Broadway); Aiden Lacoma (Christiansburg) vs. Michael Green (Lafayette); Daniel Ramirez (Hidden Valley) vs. Nevin Goode (Booker T. Washington); Nick Griffin (Brentsville) vs. Spencer Goolsby (Heritage-Lynchburg).
285 pounds
Hunter Richards (William Byrd) vs. Gilmore Kirby (York); Tony Bitter (Warren County) vs. David Allio (Rockbridge County); Tyler Nix (Brentsville) vs. Gavin Womack (Heritage-Lynchburg; Toby Gowen (Hidden Valley) vs. D.J. Uribes (Tabb);
Dathen Montoya (Skyline) vs. Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial); Dillion Partain (Christiansburg) vs. Michael Julien (Lafayette); Nick Estes (Magna Vista) vs. Jalin Beasely (Petersburg); Ethan Marcotte (William Monroe) vs. Jesse Knight (Turner Ashby).
CLASS 2
106 pounds
Chance Rose (Richlands) bye; Frank Gonzin (Appomattox County) vs. Colin Ford (Nandua); Brandon Combs (Fort Chiswell) vs. Hunter Cooper (Amelia County); Ethan Asher (Strasburg) bye;
Brycen Arbogast (Randolph-Henry) bye; Colton Barton (Lebanon) vs. Daniel Parkulo (Stuarts Draft); Owen Almany (John Battle) vs. Cannon Long (Clarke County); Timmy Bennett (James River) bye.
113 pounds
Christopher Johnson (John Battle) bye; Mason Hylton (Glenvar) vs. Rudy Downey (King William); Victor Goldberg (Alleghany) vs. Angel Vazquez (Arcadia); Sam Pequinot (Madison County) bye;
Karon Smith (Poquoson) bye; Tyler Herron (Central-Wise) vs. Colin Moran (Clarke County); Neil Kiser (Lebanon) vs. Jaylee Hatcher (Stuarts Draft); Chase Cuddy (James River).
120 pounds
Hunter Morrell (Virginia High) bye; Gabe Medlin (Chatham) vs. Matthew Taylor (Nandua); Alfredo Gutierrez (Patrick County) vs. Austin Williams (Nottoway); Khalil Crawford (Staunton) bye;
Cole McCormick (Poquoson) bye; Gabe Kell (Marion) vs. Braden Stern (Strasburg); Evan Moore (John Battle) vs. Jesse Lemon (Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg); Jake Cline (Glenvar) bye.
126 pounds
John Almany (John Battle) bye; Ethyn Kimberlin (Alleghany) vs. Ronaldo Lopez (Arcadia); John Martin (Appomattox County) vs. Carlos Lopez (Nandua); Anakin Burks (Strasburg) bye;
Coltten Barke (Poquoson) bye; Noah Spencer (Richlands) vs. Daniel Heath (Clarke County); Hunter Martin (Lebanon) vs. Luke Heller (Stuarts Draft); Elijah Moshenek (Dan River) bye.
132 pounds
A.J. Krumtum (Virginia High) bye; Osberto Perez (Arcadia) vs. Jeffrey Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap); Trevor Wiggins (Poquoson) vs. Zechariah Shutt (Staunton); Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) bye;
Austin Weeks (King William) bye; Jacob Dolin (Graham) v. Owen Smith (Patrick Henry); Ethan Brummitt (John Battle) vs. Wesley Ferguson (James River); Peyton Stickles (Strasburg) bye.
138 pounds
Jackson Mullins (Lebanon) bye; Dylan Ross (Nandua) vs. Nolan Simmons (Buffalo Gap); Travis Wyatt (Nottoway) vs. Jack Bourdoun (Madison County); Mason Stewart (James River) bye;
Gordon Long (Poquoson) bye; Jacob Tate (John Battle) vs. Caleb Shelton (Glenvar); Isaiah Dotson (Lee) vs. Tre Robertson (Patrick County); Jaylon Burks (Strasburg) bye.
145 pounds
Jonah Phillips (Central-Wise) bye; Cameron Mears (Nandua) vs. Hunter Cowart (Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg); Tyree Hawkes (Nottoway) vs. Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap); Hunter Forbes (James River) bye;
Romeo White (King William) bye; Auden Cox (Virginia High) vs. Darious Williams (Patrick County); Skylar Bush (Lebanon) vs. Kyle Hanks (Glenvar); Dalton Shifflett (East Rockingham).
152 pounds
Austin Fritz (Graham) bye; Landon Lyles (Bluestone) vs. Alvaro Wong (Clarke County); Deandre Louis-Jean (John Marshall) vs. Collin Reynolds (Strasburg); Matthew Cockram (Patrick County) bye;
Jake Williams (Poquoson) bye; Gage Matney (Richlands) vs. Jamier Manns (Martinsville); Fisher Martin (Lebanon) vs. Jeremiah Sanders (Dan River); Skylar Saunders (Stuarts Draft) bye.
160 pounds
Jacob Puckett (Richlands) bye; Conrad Johnson (Poquoson) vs. Grayson Park (Staunton); Joseph Teasley (Nandua) vs. Clayton Wagoner (Stuarts Draft); Toby Bryant (Appomattox County) bye;
Colt Oliver (Amelia County) bye; John Satterfield (Union) vs. Caleb Shipwash (James River); Stevie Thomas (Virginia High) vs. Lucas Rogers (Alleghany); Richie Fransen (Strasburg) bye.
170 pounds
Gage Richard (Virginia High) bye; Cameron Martinez (Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg) vs. Kamden Conner (Floyd County); Alec Campbell (Strasburg) vs. Gage Meador (Appomattox County); David Gastelum (Nandua) bye;
Brady Fincham (East Rockingham) bye; Kaleb Streit (John Battle) vs. Daniel Parrish (Randolph-Henry); Casey Martin (Lebanon) vs. Caden Mason (Poquoson); Christian Smith (Glenvar) bye.
182 pounds
Logan Smith (Lebanon) bye; Wayne Marshall (Staunton) vs. Matthew Harris (Glenvar); Christopher Moreno (Clarke County) vs. Travis Fridley (Alleghany); Christopher Barber (Poquoson) bye;
Chuck Fake (Strasburg) bye; Austin Eldridge (Central-Wise) vs. Sam McQueen (Amelia County); Keith Carbaugh (Graham) vs. Hudson Moore (Bluestone); Addison McCaleb (James River) bye.
195 pounds
Luke Martin (Richlands) bye; Roger Tapscott (Clarke County) vs. Matt Howell (Alleghany); Luke Jenkins (Strasburg) vs. Austin Miller (James River); Brayden Backus (Poquoson) bye;
Derek Liddle (East Rockingham) bye; Landen Mabe (Marion) vs. Andrew Nelson (Amelia County); Luke Estes (Lee) vs. Guy Barber (John Marshall); Zach Moore (Glenvar) bye.
220 pounds
Mason Polier (Union) bye; Bradley Ferrell (Strasburg) vs. Dakota Gilliam (James River); Christian Corbin (Madison County) vs. Paul Addison (Floyd County); Neil Clayton (Bluestone) bye;
Seth Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap) bye; Jonah Walch (John Battle) vs. Ryan Graham (Poquoson); Trent Ray (Lebanon) vs. Kolten Hardison (Nottoway); Connor Lester (Fort Chiswell) bye.
285 pounds
Will Moss (Marion) bye; Jacob Call (Staunton) vs. Shane Monk (Floyd County); Conner McCall (Stuarts Draft) vs. Dakota Boyd (Glenvar); Cody Mitchell (Poquoson) bye;
Jacob Sacra (Madison County) bye; Raymond Rodriguez (John Battle) vs. Raekwon Parker (Nottoway); Thomas Blankenship (Richlands) vs. George Stevens (Nandua); Levi Walker (James River) bye.
CLASS 1
106 pounds
Ethan Eppard (Riverheads) bye; Tyler Royer (Parry McCluer) bye; Austin O'Bier (Lancaster) vs. Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County); Ethan Blankenship (Grundy) bye;
Adam Gibson (Castlewood) bye; Lakin Millen (Middlesex) vs. Gabe Joines (Chilhowie); Devin Davis (Auburn) bye; Bishop Joyner (Franklin) bye.
113 pounds
Jude Robson (Riverheads) bye; Elijah Osborne (Grayson County) vs. Kevin Perez (Northampton); Joshua Rosadino (Mathews) vs. Trevor Stevenson (Northwood); Blake Battaglia (Rural Retreat);
Kaleb Horn (Grundy) bye; David Zeiler (Lancaster) vs. Dale Conde (Holston); Olivia Waller (George Wythe) vs. Jason Foxworth (Franklin); Brock Parrish (Middlesex) bye.
120 pounds
Camden Cook-Cash (Riverheads) bye; Heath Sutherland (Castlewood) vs. Destin Henderson (Lancaster); Quadir Deshields (Franklin) vs. Brandon Huggins (Holston); Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) bye;
Cole Anders (Grayson County) bye; Thomas Wilson (Middlesex) vs. Lane Heflinger (Chilhowie); Michael Taylor (Grundy) vs. C.J. Timberlake (Northumberland); Brian Farrow (Essex) bye.
126 pounds
Parker Smith (Middlesex) bye; Hayden Jackson (PH-Glade Spring) vs. Kyle Uhler (Lancaster); Carson Galman (Mathews) vs. Kayden Vanover (Grundy); Tanner Jones (Grayson County) bye;
Sebastian Lamrouex (George Wythe) bye; Devin Deshields (Franklin) vs. Javier Gallardo (Galax); Justin Martin (Rural Retreat) vs. Cole Dalton (Cumberland); Jax Allebaugh (Riverheads) bye.
132 pounds
Cody Cash (Riverheads) bye; Tristan Bowman (Northwood) vs. Blake Linton (Franklin); Markell Scott (Lancaster) vs. Taylor Poole (Galax); Cole Jessee (Castlewood) bye;
Dawson Allen (Grayson County) bye; Nicholas Grigsby (Rappahannock County) vs. Ethan Marshall (Eastside); McGeorge Christian (Grundy) bye; Aaron Miles (Mathews) bye.
138 pounds
Tyler Schaller (Mathews) bye; Mason Via (Rural Retreat) vs. Colby Cash (Riverheads); William Wellons (Franklin) vs. Ronny Horton (Galax); Nick Craft (Parry McCluer) bye;
Chris Stiltner (Grundy) bye; James Miller (Cumberland) vs. Andrew Temple (George Wythe); Trey Allen (Grayson County) vs. Wyatt Anderson (Northampton); Alazar Shaffer (Northumberland) bye.
145 pounds
Lane Cash (Riverheads) bye; Dylan Barrett (Honaker) vs. Jordan Millen (Middlesex); Markelyn Mllen (Franklin) vs. Gavin Melton (George Wythe); Jacob Stiltner (Grundy) bye;
Dalton Biggs (Grayson County) bye; Lexington Casseday (Lancaster) vs. Tristen Allen (Holston); Cristian Rojas (Galax) vs. Cody Deagle (Mathews); Aizmani Joseph (Northampton) bye
152 pounds
James Dayton (Cumberland) bye; Dakota Casey (Honaker) vs. Chris Stokes (Middlesex); Evan Ross (Riverheads) vs. Cody Davis (George Wythe); Ian Scammell (Grundy) bye;
Blaine Sage (Rural Retreat) bye; Zackery Rhodes (Lancaster) vs. George Young (Covington); Jacob Keesee (Northwood) vs. Jamal Barger (Franklin); Isiah Bivins (Mathews) bye.
160 pounds
Tanner Schaller (Mathews) bye; Hunter Tallman (Covington) vs. Matthew Sisk (Rappahannock County); Trequan Trent (Cumberland) vs. Dalton Hoover (Northwood); Dorian Delp (Rural Retreat) bye;
Adam Akers (George Wythe) bye; Jordan Milton (Lancaster) vs. Matthew Riley (Grundy); J.T. Lefew (Chilhowie) vs. Owen Miller (Middlesex); Kaelin Kwiecinski (Riverheads) bye.
170 pounds
Kemond Rogers (Franklin) bye; Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood) vs. Brendan Walker (Lancaster); Luke Bryant (Riverheads) vs. J.T. Collins (Eastside); Terry Morgan (George Wythe) bye;
Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) bye; Brady Wright (Mathews) vs. Ryan Campbell (Grundy); Charles Bullock (Covington) vs. Thomas Keane (Rappahannock County); Cole Ruark (Middlesex) bye.
182 pounds
Quinton Dixon (Mathews) bye; Trent Fitzgerald (Parry McCluer) vs. Kwami Mitchell (Franklin); Joseph Lee Reinbolt (Rappahannock County) vs. Cameron Biggs (Grayson County); Ross Via (Rural Retreat) bye;
Peyton McComas (Grundy) bye; Brayden Deel (Middlesex) vs. Logan Adams (Chilhowie); Austin Morgan (George Wythe) vs. Brock Martin (Northumberland); Trevor Roberts (Riverheads) bye.
195 pounds
Adam Wilmore (Lancaster) bye; Kenneth Toombs (Covington) vs. Ayden Banks (Franklin); Clinton Snead (Rappahannock County) vs. Ron Horner (PH-Glade Spring); Hunter Scarberry (Grundy) bye;
Eli Fourtner (Rural Retreat) bye; Dylan Davis (Northumberland) vs. Levi Groseclose (George Wythe); Wesley Childress (Grayson County); Mark Tuttle (Cumberland); James Hagy (Riverheads) bye;
220 pounds
Jonah Robson (Riverheads) bye; Zack Ward (Eastside) vs. Crescencio Sugia (Northampton); Mike Bennett (Lancaster) vs. Kabell Austin (Parry McCluer); Nathan Turner (Rural Retreat) bye;
Tanner Bishop (Grundy) bye; Thomas Trowbridge (Cumberland) vs. Glen Body (Chilhowie); Riley Vaught (Galax) vs. Ja'Quan Purce (Essex); Edgar Gonzales-Flores (Rappahannock County) bye.
285 pounds
John Wood (Riverheads) bye; Forrest Vassar (Parry McCluer) vs. William Taplin (Rappahannock County); Blake Barker (Cumberland) vs. Jake Shepherd (Chilhowie); J.C. Horn (Honaker) bye;
Logan Looney (Grundy) bye; Andrew Gwyn (Middlesex) vs. Blaine Pettitt (Covington); Brender Rojas (Galax) vs. Hazen Shyrock (Washington & Lee); Steven Wilmore (Lancaster) bye.
