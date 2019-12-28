Rural Retreat made the most of its first ever trip to the Big Orange Wrestling Tournament.
The Indians picked up wins in the finals from Dorian Delp (160 pounds), Wyatt Sage (170) and Ross Via (182) that helped them overtake Riverheads and win the team title at the meet’s 44th edition, which concluded Saturday at William Byrd High School.
In previous years, Rural Retreat competed at a tournament in Abingdon the same weekend as the Big Orange. But this year, when the Falcons’ meet was canceled, the Indians changed course to Vinton.
“We got a good bunch of kids,” Rural Retreat head coach Rick Boyd said. “I think we surprised a few people when we showed up this weekend.”
Rural Retreat finished with 221.5 points, edging out Riverheads’ total of 211.
Things didn’t look too good for Rural Retreat’s title hopes early on, after Riverheads claimed individual titles in the 113, 120, 132 and 145 classes to take the overall lead.
The Indians, however, had the strength of their lineup still to come, starting with Delp in the 160 final who pinned William Byrd’s Jerze Webb at the 5:44 mark of their match to start the Rural Retreat rally.
“It’s always a battle to get first [place], and I knew we needed points on the board,” Delp said.
The 160 final was back and forth, and drew the loudest cheers from the crowd, as the host fans were hoping for Webb, a junior, to win his third straight title at the Big Orange.
Those cheers, though, may have actually benefited Webb’s opponent in the end.
“That just gets your blood flowing and makes you want to do even better,” Delp said of the noise.
Sage, a junior, immediately followed up Delp’s win with a pin of his own over Orange County’s Taylor Jenkins at the 3:54 mark.
“The pin by Dorian set us up,” Sage said. “The pressure was on, but our finalists handled the pressure well.”
Via completed the trifecta moments later, earning an 8-4 decision over William Fleming’s Solomon Smith.
“We went 3-for-3. It was a nice ending to a long weekend,” Boyd said.
William Byrd, the tournament’s defending champion, didn’t go home empty-handed, as Zach Figart defended his 220-title with a 7-4 decision over Union’s Mason Polier. The win put the Terriers in fourth overall with 189.5 points.
Rockbridge County came in third place with 195.5 off the strength of David Allio who closed out the day’s festivities with a pin of William Byrd’s Hunter Richards in the 285 final.
Timesland’s other winners came at 126, where Franklin County’s Logan Arnold topped Lord Botetourt’s Colin Sell with a convincing 7-1 decision. The win comes one year after Arnold lost in his weight class final as a freshman.
“Last year I wasn’t prepared enough,” Arnold said. “This year I had my confidence up and I did what I wanted to do.”
