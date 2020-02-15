AMHERST — Jefferson Forest dominated the Region 4D wrestling tournament with eight first-place finishes for 261.5 points.
Salem finished in second with 208 points and Blacksburg was third with 158.5. Salem had three first-place finishers — Kyman Kinney (132 pounds), Alex Royston (138) and Cameron Martindale (220). Jeremy Muncy (113) earned a runner-up spot and Walker Chambers (106), Jordan Wood (160) and Reggie Brown (285) all won third-place matches.
Blacksburg didn’t score any wins in the championship finals, but had three runners-up — Garrett Henderson (126), Samuel Baker (152) and Gavin Snyder (160) — and three wins in third-place matches.
REGION 4D
At Amherst County High School
Team Scores
1. Jefferson Forest (JF) 261.5, 2. Salem (S) 208 3. Blacksburg (B) 158.5, 4. Amherst County (AC) 121, 5. E.C. Glass (EC) 114, 6. Pulaski (PK) 90, 7. George Washington (GW) 72, 8. Halifax County (HC) 41.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Patrick Burdsall (JF) p. Stephen Honeycutt (EC), 5:03.
113 — Blake Schmitt (JF) d. Jeremy Muncy (S), 12-6.
120 — Nick Kaufman (JF) p. Demarrion Kirby (GW), :54.
126 — Bobby Cole (JF) d. Garrett Henderson (B), 5-0.
132 — Kyman Kinney (S) p. William Olichney (EC), 4:45.
138 — Alex Royston (S) d. Matthew Wirth (JF), 7-6.
145 — Floyd Wells (JF) d. Alex Driggs (HC), 7-0).
152 — Kohen Holt (JF) d. Samuel Baker (B), 8-6.
160 — Parker Hoden (AC) d. Gavin Snyder (B), 2-1.
170 — Kaine Morris (JF) d. William Lankford (EC), 12-8.
182 — Josh Brooks (AC) p. Cohl Stegall (EC), 3:45.
195 — Carter Shipp (JF) d. Donald Perry (AC), 3-0.
220 — Cameron Martindale (S) d. Corey Shipp (JF), 3-1.
285 — Willie Jarvis (AC) p. Zyon Wilson (HC), 1:12.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Walker Chambers (S) p. Gavin Warner (P), :11; 113 — Ethan Busby (AC) md. Robert Baker (B), 13-4; 120 — Nick Golden (P) p. Ty Porter (S), 1:40; 126 — Dominique Ramirez (GW) p. Haden Smith (S), 2:10; 132 — Ian Evans (GW) d. Tharun Svetanant (B), 4-3; 138 — Kylee Martin (AC) def. Brian Honeycutt (EC), injury default; 145 — Riley Rutledge (S) d. Damion Fowlkes (P), 9-2; 152 — Evan Alger (P) md. Christian Crawley (S), 13-5; 160 — Jordan Wood (S) p. Devin Paige (GW), 1:50; 170 — Alex Lafon (B) p. Grayson Deu (P), 2:54; 182 — Peacock Oliver (B) p. Julien Thompson (GW) :45; 195 — Blaise Butler (B) tf. Davey Patterson (S), 3:09 (18-2); 220 — Devin Bailey (EC) p. Abdullah Mastrogiovanni, 1:16; 285 — Reggie Brown (S) p. Jake Lee (GW) 3:24.
Region 5D
PH, Fleming wrestlers claim individual titles
STAFFORD — Ryan Foutz and Ricardo Harrington won individual titles for Patrick Henry, and William Fleming’s Brandon Hamilton claimed the 195-pound championship in the Region 5D tournament on Saturday.
Brooke Point edged out Mountain View for the team title. Brooke Point’s 244 points put them in first place and Mountain View finished in second with 222.5 points. Brooke Point led the field with seven first-place finishers.
William Fleming was in fourth place with 131.5 and Patrick Henry was fifth with 117.
Foutz defeated Broove View’s Jose Jihad at 160 pounds on a 5-1 decision, and Harrington won a 7-0 decision over Mountain View’s Joel Garza.
Hamilton won his 195-pound title by pinning North Stafford’s Bryant Quaye in the second round. William Fleming had three other wrestlers reach the championship finals and two third-place finishers.
REGION 5D
At North Stafford High School
Team Scores
1. Brooke Point (BP) 244, 2. Mountain View (MV) 222.5, 3. North Stafford (NS) 156.5, 4. William Fleming (WF) 131.5, 5. Patrick Henry (PH) 117, 6. Harrisonburg (H) 98, 7. Albemarle (A) 59, 8. Stafford (S) 45.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Parker Trahan (BP) md. Tony Nguyen (NS), 16-4.
113 — Stephen Mainz (BP) md. Ethan Heitchew (MV), 8-0.
120 — Bruno Alves (BP) p. Keyvar Townsend (WF), 2:54.
126 — Christopher Lee (BP) tf. George Schmitt (MV), 6:00 (19-4).
132 — Travis Harris (BP) p. Kyle Deguzman (NS), 2:55.
138 — Justis Bell (BP) md. Colvin Chumley (NS), 16-6.
145 — Elijah White (MV) d. Chauncey Wilson (PH), 3-1.
152 — Brenden Olszta (BV) md. Hunter Huddleston (WF), 11-1.
160 — Ryan Foutz (PH) d. Jose Jihad (BP), 5-1.
170 — Ricardo Harringon (PH) d. Joel Garza (MV), 7-0.
182 — Assem Chew (MV) p. Solomon Smith (WF), 3:53.
195 — Brandon Hamilton (WF) p. Bryant Quaye (NS), 3:15.
220 — Anttwone Washington (H) d. Stone Summers (MV), 7-5.
285 — CJ VanBuren (NS) p. Jordan Tieng (MV), 2:30.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Nathan Sanders (MV) p. Thomas Komlev (H), 1:33; 113 — Kielil Cook (PH) d. Damon Bailey (NS), 3-2; 120 — Dalton Arce (MV) p. Nathan White (H), :36; 126 — Ethan Lee (PH) p. Isaac Watkins (NS), 1:53; 132 — John Ruhren (MV) md. Lal Lian (WF), 12-4; 138 — Charles Hines (MV) d. Taeshaun Williams (WF), 10-8; 145 — Jacob Henderson (WF) d. Charles Lang (NS), forfeit; 152 James Mooney (MV) p. Nolan Pittsenberger (A), 1:14; 160 — Early Ivey (WF) p. Masuzyo Gbordzi (NS), 3:54; 170 — Thomas Duckworth (BP) d. Godfred Otoo (NS), 8-5; 182 — Remus Montalvo (BP) d. Blake Metcalfe (H), 8-6; 195 — James Henry (MV) md. Eduardo Vargas (BP), 11-3; 220 — Quintarius Floyd (BP) p. John-Paul Prusakowski (PH), 3:56; 285 — Isaiah Smith (BP) p. Sam Mosely (H), 3:16.
REGION 6A
Franklin Co. wrestlers qualify for tourney
VIRGINIA BEACH — Two Franklin County wrestlers qualified for the VHSL Class 6 state tournament with top-four finishes Saturday in the Region 6A tourney at Floyd Kellam High School.
Bryson Chrisman finished third for the Eagles at 220 pounds, while Shane Shepherd took fourth at 113.
Chrisman pinned Thomas Dale’s Zeke Amissah in 2:55 in his consolation match.
Oscar Smith edged Kellam 296-284 to win the team title. Franklin County was seventh with 85 points.
VISAA
2 Roanoke Catholic wrestlers finish 3rd
DOSWELL — Roanoke Catholic wrestlers Brandon Noell and Dylan Noell each finished third Saturday in the VISAA state tournament at Meadow Events Park.
Brandon Noell pinned Fork Union Military’s Lucas Yates in 57 seconds in the third-place match at 126 pounds. Dylan Noell pinned Bishop Ireton’s Finnian Sofield in 3:36 to place third at 132.
Thomas Becker placed fourth at 138 pounds for the Celtics.
Benedictine won the team title with 275 ½ points to 252 ½ for runner-up St. Christopher’s. Roanoke Catholic finished 11th with 81 points.
Class 1 west super region
Grundy crowns 5 champions
INDEPENDENCE — With possible school consolidation being a hot topic of conversation in Buchanan County these days, one can’t help but wonder how many more years Grundy High School’s ultra-successful wrestling program has left.
As for now, it’s still business as usual for the longtime Southwest Virginia power.
Grundy crowned five individual champions and rolled up 288 total points to claim the VHSL Class 1 West Super Region tournament Saturday at Grayson County High School.
The Golden Wave outdistanced rival Rural Retreat (236 ½), Grayson County (185) and George Wythe (157) to win the title and are the favorites to win a VHSL team championship for the 23rd time when the state tournament begins Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
The caravan headed to the Roanoke Valley will be crowded as Grundy will send an entire lineup of 14 grapplers to the state tournament for the first time since 2001.
Dorian Delp of Rural Retreat lost his first match of the season in the 160-pound weight class, dropping a 9-8 decision to George Wythe senior Adam Akers in the finals.
Using an aggressive approach, Akers set the tone early and then held off Delp in the third period.
“I had to go out there and put up points — score, score, score, score,” Akers said. “I looked over at the scoreboard with 10 seconds left, was up one and I knew had to survive.”
Talk about a confidence boost.
“It gives me a lot,” Akers said. “That was a lot like a state finals match right there. I’m a senior and this is it, so I have to put it all out there.”
George Wythe’s Sebastian Lamrouex (126) and the Grayson County trio of Cole Anders (120), Dawson Allen (132) and Dalton Biggs (145) also won their respective weight classes Saturday.
In the Class 2D tournament at Virginia High in Bristol, Marion heavyweight Will Moss claimed a region title with a 7-2 decision over Thomas Blankenship of Richlands.
The Scarlet Hurricanes’ Gabe Kell (120) and Landen Mabe (195) earned third-place finishes.
VHSL Class 1 West Super Region
At Grayson County High School
Team Scores
Grundy 288, Rural Retreat 236.5, Grayson County 185, George Wythe 157, Galax 100.5, Chilhowie 91.5, Covington 84, Castlewood 77, Parry McCluer 74.5, Honaker 63, Northwood 58, Holston 40, Eastside 32, Patrick Henry 29, Auburn 23.
Championship Finals
106 – Adam Gibson (Castlewood) dec. Ethan Blankenship (Grundy), 6-5; 113 – Kaleb Horn (Grundy) dec. Blake Battaglia (RR), 7-0; 120 – Cole Anders (Grayson) pinned Eli Blevins (RR), 3:49; 126 – Sebastian Lamrouex (GW) dec. Tanner Jones (Grayson), 6-4; 132 – Dawson Allen (Grayson) dec. Cole Jessee (Castlewood), 8-5; 138 – Chris Stiltner (Grundy) pinned Nick Craft (Parry McCluer), 1:14; 145 – Dalton Biggs (Grayson) pinned Jacob Stiltner (Grundy), 3:09; 152 – Blane Sage (RR)tech. fall Ian Scammell (Grundy), 15-0 (5:50); 160 – Adam Akers (GW) dec. Dorian Delp (RR), 9-8; 170 – Wyatt Sage (RR) dec. Terry Morgan (GW), 6-0; 182 – Peyton McComas (Grundy) tech. fall Ross Via (RR), 16-0 (5:31); 195 – Eli Fortuner (RR) maj. dec. Hunter Scarberry (Grundy), 12-0; 220 – Tanner Bishop (Grundy) dec. Nathan Turner (RR), 5-1; 285 – Logan Looney (Grundy) pinned J.C. Horn (Honaker), 1:12.
Third-Place Matches
106 – Devin Davis (Auburn) maj. dec. Ty Royer (Parry McCluer), 11-1; 113 – Olivia Waller (GW) pinned Elijah Osborne (Grayson), 4:14; 120 – Michael Taylor (Grundy) dec. Heath Sutherland (Castlewood), 5-1 (OT); 126 – Justin Martin (RR) pinned Hayden Jackson (PH), 2:33; 132 – Christian McGeorge (Grundy) tech. fall Tristan Bowman (Northwood), 21-5 (4:30); 138 – Trey Allen (Grayson) dec. Mason Via (RR), 3-1; 145 – Cristian Rojas (Galax) dec. Dylan Barrett (Honaker), 7-3; 152 – Jacob Keesee (Northwood) pinned Dakota Casey (Honaker), 2:27; 160 – JT Lefew (Chilhowie) maj. dec. Hunter Tallman (Covington), 11-0; 170 – Charles Bullock (Covington) dec. Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood), 6-3; 182 – Austin Morgan (GW) def. Trent Fitzgerald (PM), medical forfeit; 195 – Wesley Childress (Grayson) pinned Ken Toombs (Covington), 3:17; 220 – Riley Jo Vaught (Galax) pinned Zack Ward (Eastside), 2:59; 285 – Brender Rojas (Galax) decc. Forrest Vassar (PM), 4-2 (OT).
