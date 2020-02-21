In the span of just three years, the Rockbridge County wrestling program has gone from regional afterthought to regional champion.
And now the Wildcats are making a strong showing at the state level.
After Friday’s quarterfinals, Rockbridge County sits in seventh place with 34 points in the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling tournament standings at Salem Civic Center.
However things turn out, the 2019-20 season has already been memorable for the Wildcats.
Two weeks ago, Rockbridge County claimed the schools’ first region title, beating out Region 3C rival Wilson Memorial by one point in a competition that came down to the final bout of the event.
“That was big,” Rockbridge County coach Aaron Bruce said of the region title. “It was a goal we had all year to win that since we’ve not had much of a storied history here. We’ve been building this a little bit at a time.”
The ascension began when Bruce took control of the wrestling room three seasons ago — it ended a personal coaching hiatus that had lasted more than a decade. He had previously served as an assistant wrestling coach at VMI between 1995 and 2006, but had not served in any coaching capacity after leaving the Keydets.
“I never had gotten completely out of sport,” Bruce said of his coaching break.
One of the wrestlers Bruce inherited in 2017 was Seth Youngblood, then a freshman with just two years of experience at the middle-school level. Under Bruce’s leadership, the junior is making his third state tourney appearance — this time as the reigning region champion at 160 pounds.
Youngblood also advanced to state semis for the first time in his high school career on Friday, taking a 6-4 decision over Brentsville District’s Stephen Detweiler in the quarterfinals.
“It was a hard-fought match against a guy I had never seen before,” Youngblood said. “I just wanted to stay low and be cautious.”
Youngblood started his tournament earlier in the day with a pin fall victory in 1 minute, 24 seconds over William Byrd’s Jerze Webb in the first round. It was a rematch from Youngblood’s freshman year, where Webb was victorious when they faced off at Byrd’s Big Orange tournament.
Also advancing to the semis for Rockbridge was heavyweight David Allio who closed out the quarterfinal round with a 3-2 decision over William Byrd’s Hunter Richards, who had won the 285-pound Region 3D title last weekend in Christiansburg.
“States have always seemed so far away for me,” Allio said. “To now be guaranteed a spot in the final four is pretty amazing.”
Unlike Youngblood, Allio, junior, came into the Rockbridge County program as a transfer from North Stafford High at the start of this year. Despite being new to the program, Allio said he and his teammates had an immediate bond.
“This team has been really close since Day 1,” he said. “We all worked hard and were ready for the regions. That was neat to get because it was a team effort all the way through.”
The theme of team is one that echoes through the whole Wildcats’ program as they close out their campaign on Saturday. Even Youngblood, after his individual success on Friday, was more pumped up about the team’s accomplishments.
“It was really amazing to go from nothing to winning regions for the first time,” Youngblood said. “We had seven kids make it to states, and I really hope to see a whole bunch of medalists.”
