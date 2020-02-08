BEDFORD — The Region 3C wrestling tournament came down to the final match Saturday night at Liberty High School.
When the smoke cleared, Rockbridge County stood atop the field.
Rockbridge won the title 181-180 over runner-up Wilson Memorial, clinching the crown when Wilson's Cameron Sprouse was pinned by Heritage's Gavin Womack in the third-place match at 285 pounds.
Nicholas Marando (145 pounds) and Seth Youngblood (160) won individual titles for the Wildcats
Marando survived in the ultimate tie-breaker after a 5-5 deadlock with Liberty's Isaac Davis. Youngblood recorded a 14-5 major decision over Western Albemarle's Sam Duska.
Justin Clark (106), Anthony Marando (195) and David Allio (285) earned runner-up spots for Rockbridge.
John Sedovy (170) and Hayes Tomlin (182) scored key victories in third-place matches for the Wildcats.
At Liberty H.S.
Team scores
1. Rockbridge County (Rock) 181, 2. Wilson Memorial (WMem) 180, 3. Brookville (Bkv) 169, 4. Liberty Christian (LCA) 136, 5. Spotswood (Spot) 129, 6. Turner Ashby (TA) 117 1/2, 7. Fluvanna County (Flu) 88, 8. Fort Defiance (FD) 86, 9. Western Albemarle (WAlb) 74, 10. Charlottesville (Cvil) 69 1/2, 11. Heritage (Her) 66, 12. Liberty (Lib) 64, 13. Broadway (Bway) 60, 14. Rustburg (Rust) 48 1/2, 15. Waynesboro (Way) 30.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Gage Bomar (Rust) tf. Justin Clark (Rock), 17-0.
113 — Jalen Fyffe (Bkv) p. Josh Hartman (Spot), 2:53.
120 — John McCann (LCA) def. Aiden Lewandowski (Cvil), forfeit.
126 — Garrett Good (Bkv) p. Collin Castrina (WAlb), 3:03.
132 — Quintavius Harris (Bkv) d. Spencer Brandt (WMem), 9-2.
138 — Bobby Moran (Bkv) md. Conner McCann (LCA), 11-3.
145 — Nicholas Marando (Rock) d. Isaac Davis (Lib), UTB, 5-5.
152 — Toby Schoffstall (LCA) p. Gabriel Stracener (FD), 1:50.
160 — Seth Youngblood (Rock) md. Sam Duska (WAlb), 14-5.
170 — Zach Hartman (Spot) md. Jesse Earhart (Bway), 20-6.
182 — Chase Wilson (WMem) d. Caleb Davidson (LCA), 12-5.
195 — Isaac Dolph (Bkv) d. Anthony Marando (Rock), injury, 2:10.
220 — Spencer Goolsby (Her) p. Ben Conahan (Spot), 1:31.
285 — Jessie Knight (TA) p. David Allio (Rock), :36.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Gracin Lam (Spot) md. Jacob Talarico (WMem) 11-0, 113 — Pyi Khant (Cvil) p. Wyatt Fitzgerald (FD) :31, 120 — Payton Jackson (TA) p. Trace Markham (Lib) :53, 126 — Taha Rafeeq (Spot) p. Collin Castrina (WAlb) 4:41, 132 — Grant Brammer (LCA) d. Seth Wood (Lib) 7-0, 138 — Matthew Holmes (WMem) def. Aiden Valentine (Flu), injury :02, 145 — Michael Roadcap (Spot) d. Collin Castrina (WAlb) 1-0, 152 — Shawn Metcalf (Flu) d. C.J. Haskins (TA) 3-1, 160 — Gabe Ashkeba (TA) d. Tyler Stoy (Flu) 7-1, 170 — John Sedovy (Rock) d. Michael Viar (Bkv) 7-2, 182 — Hayes Tomlin (Rock) md. Max Morrison (WAlb) 8-0, 195 — Reid Garrison (Bway) def. Michael Smith (Way) injury default, 220 — Coby Sprouse (WMem) md. Yee M. Ung (Bway) 13-4, 285 — Gavin Womack (Her) p. Cameron Sprouse (WMem) 3:43.
