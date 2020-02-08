GRUNDY — Host Grundy won seven individual weight classes and outscored Rural Retreat 288-253 to win the Region 1D wrestling title Saturday at Grundy High School.
Rural Retreat won six finals as Eli Blevins (120 pounds), Justin Martin (126), Blaine Sage (152), Dorian Delp (160), Wyatt Sage (170) and Eli Fortuner (195) claimed titles.
Chilhowie took third place with 116 points.
REGION 1D
At Grundy H.S.
Team scores
1. Grundy (Gru) 288, 2. Rural Retreat (RR) 253, 3. Chilhowie (Chil) 116, 4. Castlewood (Cast) 98, 5. Honaker (Hon) 85, 6. Eastside (Esid) 67, 7. Northwood (Nw) 64 1/2, 8. Holston (Hol) 59, 9. PH-Glade Spring (PH-G) 39.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Ethan Blankenship (Gru) md. Adam Gibson (Cast), 18-10.
113 — Kaleb Horn (Gru) p. Blake Battaglia (RR), 3:37.
120 — Eli Blevins (RR) p. Michael Taylor (Gru), 3:06.
126 — Justin Martin (RR) p. Kayden Vanover (Gru), 3:33.
132 — Cole Jessee (Cast) p. McGeorge Christian (Gru), 3:22.
138 — Chris Stiltner (Gru) p. Mason Via (RR), :34.
145 — Jacob Stiltner (Gru) md. Dylan Barrett (Hon), 8-0.
152 — Blaine Sage (RR) d. Ian Scammell (Gru), 4-0.
160 — Dorian Delp (RR) p. Matthew Riley (Gru), 1:47.
170 — Wyatt Sage (RR) def. Jacob Maxfield (Cast), forfeit.
182 — Peyton McComas (Gru) p. Ross Via (RR), 3:15.
195 — Eli Fortuner (RR) d. Hunter Scarberry (Gru), 4-2.
220 — Tanner Bishop (Gru) d. Nathan Turner (RR), 5-1.
285 — Logan Looney (Gru) p. J.C. Horn (RR), 1:37.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Gabe Joines (Chil) p. Parker Stone (RR), :39; 113 — Dale Conde (Hol) p. Trevor Stevenson (Nw), :08; 120 — Heath Sutherland (Cast) p. Lane Heflinger (Chil), :31; 126 — Hayden Jackson (PH-G) p. Brianne Whited (Hon), :31; 132 — Ethan Marshall (Esid) d. Tristan Bowman (Nw), 4-3; 138 — Shianne Whited (Hon) p. Jason Louthian (Chil), 2:30; 145 — Tristen Allen (Hol) p. Tyler Denmark (Cast), 1:39; 152 — Jake Keesee (Nw) d. Dakota Casey (Hon), 7-2; 160 — J.T. Lefew (Chil) p. Dalton Hoover (Nw), :49; 170 — J.T. Collins (Esid) def. Ryan Campbell (Gru), forfeit; 182 — Logan Adams (Chil) p. Trace Ashley (Hol), :33; 195 — Ron Horner (PH-G) bye; 220 — Glen Body (Chil) d. Zack Ward (Esid), 6-4; 285 — Jacob Holston (RR) p. Jake Shepherd (Chil), 2:29.
