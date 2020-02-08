INDEPENDENCE — Cole Anders (120 pounds), Dawson Allen (132), Dalton Biggs (145) and Wesley Childress (195) won individual titles as the Blue Devils claimed the Region 1C wrestling championship on their home mats.
Grayson outscored runner-up George Wythe 215-188. Galax was third at 150 1/2.
Olivia Waller (113), Sebastian Lamrouex (126), Cody Davis (152) and Adam Akers (160) and Terry Morgan (170) took titles for George Wythe.
REGION 1C
At Grayson County H.S.
Team scores
1. Grayson County (Gray) 215, 2. George Wythe (GW) 188, 3. Galax (Gal) 150 1/2, 4. Parry McCluer (PM) 126 1/2, 5. Covington (Cov) 110, 6. Auburn (Aub) 65.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Devin Davis (Aub) d. Isaiah Osborne (Gray), 6-4.
113 — Olivia Waller (GW) p. Elijah Osborne (Gray), 1:37.
120 — Cole Anders (Gray) bye.
126 — Sebastian Lamrouex (GW) d. Tanner Jones (Gray), 8-2.
132 — Dawson Allen (Gray) p. Taylor Poole (Gal), 2:30.
138 — Nick Craft (PM) p. Trey Allen (Gray), 3:41.
145 — Dalton Biggs (Gray) d. Cristian Rojas (Gray), 8-1.
152 — Cody Davis (GW) p. George Young (Cov), 5:48.
160 — Adam Akers (GW) p. Hunter Tallman (Cov), 5:59.
170 — Terry Morgan (GW) p. Charles Bullock (Cov), 1:35
182 — Trent Fitzgerald (PM) d. Austin Morgan (GW), 8-2.
195 — Wesley Childress (Gray) p. Kenneth Toombs (Cov), 1:26.
220 — Riley Jo Vaught (Gal) p. Kabell Austin (PM), :17.
285 — Brender Rojas (Gal) d. Blaine Pettitt (Cov), 13-6.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Tyler Royer (PM) tf. Bradley Pritt (Cov), 15-0; 113 — Kayla Linkous (Aub) p. Matthew Snider (PM), :29; 120 — double bye; 126 — Javier Gallardo (Gal) tf. Ethan Roark (Cov), 18-1; 132 — Colin Prince (GW) p. Dakota Whitt (Aub); 138 — Andrew Temple (GW) p. Ronny Horton (Gal), 4:18; 145 — Hayden Clevinger (Aub) d. Matthew Mears (PM) 8-6; 152 — Garrett Herrington (Gray) p. Kolton Barnes (Gal), 4:26; 160 — Zack Rivera (Gray) def. Cadyn Crouse (Gal), forfeit; 170 — David Espinoza (Gal) p. Jeremiah Fulwider (PM), :23; 182 — Cameron Biggs (Gray) p. Luke Belcher (Gal), 2:15; 195 — Levi Groseclose (GW) p. Isaac Bartlett (Gal), 2:47; 220 — double bye; 285 — Forrest Vassar (PM) p. Peyton Isom (Gray), 1:26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.