Twenty-six Timesland wrestlers were will be vying for individual state championships in the VHSL state touranment finale Saturday at Salem Civic Center.
Finals are slated to begin at 5 p.m.
CLASS 3
Championship finals
106 — Hunter Saloman (Skyline) vs. Matthew Eberly (New Kent)
113 — J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) vs. Jalen Fyffe (Brookville)
120 — Brandon Crowder (Christiansburg) vs. Trace Ragland (New Kent)
126 — Tyler Davis (Skyline) vs. Garrett Good (Brookville)
132 — Garrett Kuchan (Christiansburg) vs. John Carayannis (Brentsville)
138 — Jack Newton (Abingdon) vs. Patrick Jordan (New Kent)
145 — Kip Nininger (Christiansburg) vs. Travis Ragland (New Kent)
152 — Jack Campbell (Abingdon) vs. Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent)
160 — Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County) vs. Brayden Hohman (New Kent)
170 — Gannon Jones (New Kent) vs. Jacen Fowlkes (Hopewell)
182 — Nathan Warden (Christiansburg) vs. Kosei Cuyler (Brentsville)
195 — Joshua Evans (York) vs. Isaac Dolph (Brookville)
220 — Zach Figart (William Byrd) vs. Spencer Goolsby (Heritage)
285 — Jessie Knight (Turner Ashby) vs. David Allio (Rockbridge County)
CLASS 2
Championship finals
106 — Ethan Asher (Strasburg) vs. Daniel Parkulo (Stuarts Draft)
113 — Karon Smith (Poquoson) vs. Victor Goldberg (Alleghany)
120 — Hunter Morrell (Virginia High) vs. Cole McCormick (Poquoson)
126 — Eli Moshenek (Dan River) vs. John Martin (Appomattox County)
132 — Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) vs. Peyton Stickles (Strasburg)
138 — Mason Stewart (James River) vs. Jaylon Burks (Strasburg)
145 — Jonah Phillips (Castlewood) vs. Dalton Shifflett (East Rockingham)
152 — Justin Fritz (Graham) vs. Jake Williams (Poquoson)
160 — Jacob Puckett (Richlands) vs. Colt Oliver (Amelia County)
170 — Gage Richard (Virginia High) vs. Brady Fincham (East Rockingham)
182 — Logan Smith (Lebanon) vs. Austin Eldridge (Central-Wise)
195 — Luke Martin (Richlands) vs. Derek Liddle (East Rockingham)
220 — Neil Clayton Jr. (Bluestone) vs. Seth Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap)
285 — Will Moss (Marion) vs. Jacob Sacra (Madison County)
CLASS 1
Championship finals
106 — Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County) vs. Adam Gibson (Castlewood)
113 — Jude Robson (Riverheads) vs. Kaleb Horn (Grundy)
120 — Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) vs. Cole Anders (Grayson County)
126 — Tanner Jones (Grayson County) vs. Sebastian Lamrouex (George Wythe)
132 — Cole Jessee (Castlewood) vs. Dawson Allen (Grayson County)
138 — Tyler Schaller (Mathews) vs. Chris Stiltner (Grundy)
145 — Lane Cash (Riverheads) vs. Dalton Biggs (Grayson County)
152 — Ian Scammell (Grundy) vs. Blaine Sage (Rural Retreat)
160 — Tanner Schaller (Mathews) vs. Kaelin Kwiecinski (Riverheads)
170 — Terry Morgan (George Wythe) vs. Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat)
182 — Ross Via (Rural Retreat) vs. Peyton McComas (Grundy)
195 — Adam Wilmore (Lancaster) vs. Eli Fourtner (Rural Retreat)
220 — Jonah Robson (Riverheads) vs. Tanner Bishop (Grundy)
285 — Forrest Vassar (Parry McCluer) vs. Brender Rojas (Galax)
