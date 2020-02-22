Twenty-six Timesland wrestlers were will be vying for individual state championships in the VHSL state touranment finale Saturday at Salem Civic Center.

Finals are slated to begin at 5 p.m.

CLASS 3

Championship finals

106 — Hunter Saloman (Skyline) vs. Matthew Eberly (New Kent)

113 — J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) vs. Jalen Fyffe (Brookville)

120 — Brandon Crowder (Christiansburg) vs. Trace Ragland (New Kent)

126 — Tyler Davis (Skyline) vs. Garrett Good (Brookville)

132 — Garrett Kuchan (Christiansburg) vs. John Carayannis (Brentsville)

138 — Jack Newton (Abingdon) vs. Patrick Jordan (New Kent)

145 — Kip Nininger (Christiansburg) vs. Travis Ragland (New Kent)

152 — Jack Campbell (Abingdon) vs. Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent)

160 — Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County) vs. Brayden Hohman (New Kent)

170 — Gannon Jones (New Kent) vs. Jacen Fowlkes (Hopewell)

182 — Nathan Warden (Christiansburg) vs. Kosei Cuyler (Brentsville)

195 — Joshua Evans (York) vs. Isaac Dolph (Brookville)

220 — Zach Figart (William Byrd) vs. Spencer Goolsby (Heritage)

285 — Jessie Knight (Turner Ashby) vs. David Allio (Rockbridge County)

CLASS 2

Championship finals

106 — Ethan Asher (Strasburg) vs. Daniel Parkulo (Stuarts Draft)

113 — Karon Smith (Poquoson) vs. Victor Goldberg (Alleghany)

120 — Hunter Morrell (Virginia High) vs. Cole McCormick (Poquoson)

126 — Eli Moshenek (Dan River) vs. John Martin (Appomattox County)

132 — Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) vs. Peyton Stickles (Strasburg)

138 — Mason Stewart (James River) vs. Jaylon Burks (Strasburg)

145 — Jonah Phillips (Castlewood) vs. Dalton Shifflett (East Rockingham)

152 — Justin Fritz (Graham) vs. Jake Williams (Poquoson)

160 — Jacob Puckett (Richlands) vs. Colt Oliver (Amelia County)

170 — Gage Richard (Virginia High) vs. Brady Fincham (East Rockingham)

182 — Logan Smith (Lebanon) vs. Austin Eldridge (Central-Wise)

195 — Luke Martin (Richlands) vs. Derek Liddle (East Rockingham)

220 — Neil Clayton Jr. (Bluestone) vs. Seth Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap)

285 — Will Moss (Marion) vs. Jacob Sacra (Madison County)

CLASS 1

Championship finals

106 — Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County) vs. Adam Gibson (Castlewood)

113 — Jude Robson (Riverheads) vs. Kaleb Horn (Grundy)

120 — Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) vs. Cole Anders (Grayson County)

126 — Tanner Jones (Grayson County) vs. Sebastian Lamrouex (George Wythe)

132 — Cole Jessee (Castlewood) vs. Dawson Allen (Grayson County)

138 — Tyler Schaller (Mathews) vs. Chris Stiltner (Grundy)

145 — Lane Cash (Riverheads) vs. Dalton Biggs (Grayson County)

152 — Ian Scammell (Grundy) vs. Blaine Sage (Rural Retreat)

160 — Tanner Schaller (Mathews) vs. Kaelin Kwiecinski (Riverheads)

170 — Terry Morgan (George Wythe) vs. Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat)

182 — Ross Via (Rural Retreat) vs. Peyton McComas (Grundy)

195 — Adam Wilmore (Lancaster) vs. Eli Fourtner (Rural Retreat)

220 — Jonah Robson (Riverheads) vs. Tanner Bishop (Grundy)

285 — Forrest Vassar (Parry McCluer) vs. Brender Rojas (Galax)

