CHRISTIANSBURG — For the last three years Kip Nininger’s biggest rival on the wrestling mat had been the powerhouse Christiansburg High School program, but now the senior has joined forces with the Blue Demons as they each try to return to state title glory.
During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Nininger won state titles wrestling for Cave Spring, but a week before the start of his senior campaign Nininger transferred to Christiansburg.
It was a move made easier for Nininger after he got to know several of the Blue Demons’ wrestlers while working out with them at Virginia Tech over the summer.
“Actually, it was a lot easier than I expected,” he said. “I knew the guys would accept me and not be weird about it.”
The transfer seems to have benefited both parties as Christiansburg is on the march for another possible state title next month in Salem. One of the final stops on that road is this weekend where the Blue Demons are hosting their annual Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg High School.
“We’ve had some additions and are pretty solid top to bottom,” Christiansburg head coach Cliff Warden said. “[Kip] obviously has got a lot of experience and he wrestles hard. He’s a competitor.”
Nininger, who says he plans on continuing his career at the collegiate level at a yet to be determined school, says moving to Christiansburg has made him a better wrestler and prepared him for that move to the next level.
“I feel really good about it,” Nininger said. “I’ve definitely got a lot better coming to Christiansburg, especially with the mental part. I’m a lot more confident and don’t worry about the little stuff.”
At Cave Spring, Nininger wrestled for his uncle Tim Nininger who was the Knights’ head coach during Kip’s first two seasons. The elder Nininger, however, is no longer at the helm of the Cave Spring program, and his nephew listed that as one of the reasons for his move.
“The coaching change effected everything else,” Nininger said.
Nininger’s run at Cave Spring didn’t finish quite the way he wanted when he was defeated in last year’s 132-pound state semis by New Kent’s Nicholas Vafiadis and eventually placed third in his attempt at a third straight state crown.
“I think about it for sure. It was kind of humbling. I just ran into one of the hottest kids in the state. You can’t harp on it, but just learn from it,” Nininger said of the defeat.
That loss ironically gave Nininger something in common with his new teammates when he joined them this summer.
On the same day Nininger suffered his semifinal loss, Christiansburg saw its streak of 17 straight state team titles come to an end when New Kent earned the Class 3 state title at Salem Civic Center.
Like Nininger, Christiansburg’s squad has used that rare loss for motivation in the 2020 season.
“Everybody thinks about it every day. It’s unspoken, but there’s a self-drive there,” Christiansburg’s Nathan Warden said.
Warden, who won the Class 3 state title at 170 in 2019, will be one of a host of Blue Demons leading the charge this weekend as Christiansburg looks to claim its sixth straight title at its annual event.
No matter what happens this weekend the Big Blue does serve as a rare opportunity for the Blue Demons to wrestle in front of their hometown fans after competing in numerous national tournaments over the past month.
“Our December schedule was really tough but coming out of it we’ll be better because of it,” Coach Warden said.
That competition at a national level was another reason given by Nininger for his decision to change schools along with the team-like atmosphere he said he noticed around the Blue Demons program.
Even though he wasn’t a member of the Christiansburg team that saw their state title string come to an end, Nininger sounds just as determined as his teammates to start a new streak next month.
“It’s been brought up,” said Nininger, who wrestled twice on Friday in the 145-pound division, pinning Dalton Shifflett of East Rockingham in the second round and Floyd County’s Matthew Cockram in the third round. “That’s our title and we’re going to go get it.”
Saturday’s competition at the Big Blue is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with finals tentatively scheduled to begin around 6 p.m.
