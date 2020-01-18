CHRISTIANSBURG — With three individual titles earned on the mats, host Christiansburg High ran away with the overall team title Saturday at the Big Blue Invitational wrestling tournament.
It was Christiansburg’s sixth straight team title at its annual event, which this year consisted of 34 teams from Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. The Blue Demons compiled 220 points to easily outdistance runner-up Brentsville District’s total of 173 points.
Christiansburg had already built up a sizeable lead going into Saturday night’s finals with five individuals reaching the championship round.
Junior Policarpo kept the momentum on Christiansburg’s side winning the first final of the night taking the 106 crown with a hard fought 8-7 decision over Rockbridge County’s Justin Clark.
“I just wanted to wrestle hard and scramble through every position,” Policarpo said. “I realized that it was close, but I thought I’d get the win in the end.”
Moments after Policarpo’s win, two-time state champ Brandon Crowder added on to the Blue Demons’ medal count with a convincing 8-1 decision over Brentsville District’s Foster Cardinale in the 120 final.
Crowder dominated the match even though he had never faced Cardinale before Saturday night.
“I just wanted to wrestle my match and I felt like I controlled the whole match,” Crowder said.
Prior to the finals, Crowder and his fellow seniors were recognized in front of the home Christiansburg crowd, but Crowder said any emotions he may have been feeling during that ceremony did not carry over and affect his match performance.
“It was business as usual. My routine is important,” Crowder said. “I just want to have fun and score points.”
Crowder’s senior teammate Nathan Warden, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler, completed the Blue Demon trifecta later in the meet, taking a 14-4 majority decision over Eastern View’s C.J. Taylor at 182.
Warden, who has verbally committed to Virginia Tech, is the reigning Class 3 state champ at 170 pounds.
Christiansburg came up just short in its two other final appearances. The Blue Demons’ Luke Robie lost the 126 final to Powhatan’s Sean Hall by an 8-6 decision, while Kip Nininger was defeated by Sean Dawson of Independence (W. Va.) 5-4 in the 145 final.
Nininger escaped a close call earlier in the day, squeaking out a 1-0 victory over Patrick Henry’s Chauncey Wilson in the semifinals.
PH was represented in the finals by Ricardo Harrington, who made the most of that appearance. The Patriots junior won his second straight Big Blue title with a tight 3-2 win over Eastern View’s Griffin Smythers at 170.
“Wrestling tough opponents like that, I think it’s more a mental thing, and I felt like I had good control of the match,” Harrington said.
Harrington added that the Big Blue also gives him a gauge of where he’s at as he gets ready for regionals next month.
“Some of the kids you see here are tougher than those you’ll see in the postseason,” Harrington said.
Rockbridge County’s David Allio closed out the night picking up the lone pin in the finals, sticking Brentsville District’s Tyler Nix at 285.
Allio’s win helped the Wildcats place fourth in the team competition with 166 points. Along with Christiansburg, Rockbridge County was the only other team from Timesland to finish in the top 10.
