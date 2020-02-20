When Zach Figart first learned that William Byrd High School would drop from VHSL Class 4 to the Class 3 enrollment division in 2019-20, what came to the Terrier senior's mind?
"Nothing much," he said, "other than one day I'd be able to say I'm a multi-division state champion."
That somewhat rare distinction is possible for Figart, who won the Class 4 title in 2019 at 220 pounds and enters this weekend's championships at Salem Civic Center as one of the top seeds in Class 3.
Figart, who will wrestle a first-round match Friday against Tabb's Xavier Martin, needs four victories this weekend to wear the gold medal. The championship matches are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
Figart's 2019 championship at Fairfax's James Robinson High, was achieved in highly unusual fashion.
His expected showdown in the final against Amherst County's Wade Wheeler never took place as the Amherst wrestler was disqualified for a VHSL rules violation that occurred away from the mat.
Several hours before the scheduled final, Kessler notified Figart's father of the disqualification.
"That was a different situation," Byrd coach Thomas Kessler said. "Amherst, one of their coaches actually coached me [at Byrd]. We have a good relationship with their whole coaching staff. They apologized.
"It's not an ideal way to win a state title, but Zach had put in the work. He had put in morning sessions in the months before the state tournament just preparing for that match, for that kid."
Figart, who had lost three times to Wheeler in 2018-19 including a decision in the Region 4D final, stepped to the top of the podium while the No. 2 spot sat vacant.
"It was really unfortunate that I didn't get to wrestle him. Every time I wrestled him I significantly got better. I respect the guy for his talent. He was a tough guy."
Figart said he had an eerie premonition the previous weekend as he was preparing to wrestle Wheeler in the regional final in Amherst.
"I was sitting in the hotel and I just got this weird feeling," he said. "It's almost like something said, 'You're not going to get to wrestle him in the [state] finals.' It was just a gut feeling. I didn't go into the state tournament believing that.
Figart recorded pins in his first three matches to reach the final. Then his premonition came true.
I had a good semis match, then about 10 minutes later my coaches texted my father and told him I've done it, that I'm a state champ," he said. "Then my father told me and I was quite confused. To this day, I'll never forget that my gut told me that something was going to happen."
Figart has enough to worry about this year in Class 3.
The Byrd senior won the Region 3D title last week but one of his losses this year was a 5-3 decision to Northside's Jacob Elliott in the final of the Titan Toughman in December. Figart reversed that outcome with a 5-0 win over the Northside senior later in the season.
Elliott, who was the 220-pound state runner-up in 2019 to Christiansburg's Andy Smith, must tangle with Region 3A champion Jamar Christian of New Kent in the first round.
Opposite Figart in the draw are region champs Ethan Gue of Skyline and Spencer Goolsby of Heritage.
Ask Figart for a scouting report and be prepared for a long answer. The Byrd wrestler, who has a 4.3 GPA in the classroom has the book on his prospective opponents.
"The 220 weight class is in some ways, quite unpredictable," Figart said. "It has a mixture of types of people.
"You have kids that are super strong, bulky football players that have just come from football season. You have the 220s that are just naturally big that wrestle all year long and have the technique."
Figart played football during his first three years at Byrd, but he bypassed the fall sport as a senior to spend more time on the mats.
"As of right now, I've been at wrestling every single day at a hard pace for over 16 months," he said.
That includes twice-weekly offseason trips to Christiansburg for training sessions and journeys to major tournaments such as the Cadet & Junior Nationals tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, and the Super 32 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
"He's worked for the last two years, nonstop," Kessler said.
Figart's one big worry this season has been a sprained left wrist he suffered during a semifinal victory in the Big Blue Invitational last month in Christiansburg that forced him to default the final against Goolsby.
Otherwise, no worries, no premonitions.
OK, maybe just one prediction Figart made two years ago.
"He told me after his sophomore year he was going to be a two-time state champ," Kessler said. "Hopefully he can make that happen Saturday night."
