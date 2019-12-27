When he was in middle school, Zach Figart served as a tapper off to the side at the Big Orange wrestling tournament where he had the task of alerting an official when time was up in a period.
On Saturday the William Byrd senior will be front and center on the mat at the annual event where he will look to defend his title in the 220-weight class while also helping the Terriers try to repeat as Big Orange champions inside their home gym.
Last December, Figart’s 9-4 decision victory over Northside’s Jacob Elliott clinched the Big Orange team title for William Byrd, which was the Terriers’ first win at their annual event in 22 years.
“It was huge. That title was a big turning point and a big cornerstone for our team,” Figart said.
Not only was the 2018 Big Orange a turning point for the William Byrd squad, but it was also a bit of a launching pad for Figart who went on later in the season to win the Class 4 state title at 220 pounds.
“It did propel me, but at the end of the day every match counts,” Figart said of his Big Orange win. “The wrestlers that work the hardest and have the most heart are the ones that will be on top.”
Figart’s ascension has been a part of the overall growth of the William Byrd program under head coach Thomas Kessler. He started his tenure eight years ago with just eight individuals on his roster, but now the program has had back-to-back seasons with more than 20 wrestling in the program.
“Last year’s win was big for us numberswise. We’ve had more interest in the program coming out of it,” Kessler said. “We lost some seniors from last year, but we have had a good freshman class come through.”
The results so far in the 2019-20 season have been positive for the Terriers including a team title at the Titan Toughman at Hidden Valley High School earlier this month.
“This year we have been doing great. We’ve won just about every tournament we’ve been too,” Figart said. “We work hard in the practice room and give it everything we got in there.”
Figart stated that his goal for this weekend was to continue the team’s success and repeat as champions despite the youth on their team.
“In wrestling, age doesn’t matter. All that matters is the hard work,” Figart said. “We have a lot of potential in our younger age groups.”
Figart got his tournament started off right on Friday with pinfall victories in under a minute in both the second round and quarterfinals.
Along with Figart, Byrd’s Jerzee Webb will also look to repeat and win his third straight Big Orange title this weekend. Webb, a junior, is competing at 160 after winning the last two years at 145.
A total of 27 teams are participating in this weekend’s event at William Byrd. Along with the Terriers, Riverheads is also a contender for the top spot after the Gladiators were runners-up to Byrd last year, but Kessler believes it will be a wide-open competition.
“We have a lot of really good teams here,” Kessler said. “There are no runaway teams.”
After the completion of the quarterfinal round on Friday, Rural Retreat was in the lead of the team competition with 128.5 points, followed by William Byrd in second with 121.5 points and Riverheads, who was in third with 115.5 points.
Semifinals begin at 10 a.m. with the finals to take place in the afternoon after the conclusion of consolation rounds.
Big Orange
Team Results (After quarterfinals)
1. Rural Retreat (RR) 128.5, 2. William Byrd (WB) 121.5, 3. Riverheads 115.5 (RVHD), 4. Orange County (ORCO) 100.5, 5. Rockbridge County (RC) 99.5, 6. Salem (SAL) 88.5, 7. Lord Botetourt (LB) 84, 8. Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) 73.5, 9. Hidden Valley (HV) 72, 10. Abingdon (AB) 71, 11. Blacksburg (BB) 70, 12. James River (JR) 69.5, 13. Franklin County (FC) 68, 14. William Fleming (WF) 63, 15. Brookville (BRKV) 50.5, 16. Bassett (BASS) 47, 17. Rustburg (RUST) 43.5, 18. Liberty (LIB) 42, 19. Pulaski County (PC) 41, 20. York (Y) 40.5, 21. Roanoke Catholic (RC) 40, 22. Carroll County (CC) 36, 23. Union (U) 34, 24. Cave Spring (CS) 33, 25. Northside (NS) 29.5, 26. Martinsville (MART) 17, 27. Radford (RAD) 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.