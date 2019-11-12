DALEVILLE — The hawk wind blows a big chill in from the north.
It gets darker earlier.
Lord Botetourt’s volleyball team wins a postseason match.
The latter has become a regular event on the November calendar and Tuesday night was no different for Botetourt than it was in the previous two seasons.
The two-time defending VHSL Class 3 state champions ran their two-year win streak to 53 matches by defeating rival Hidden Valley 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 In the Region 3D final.
Senior Miette Veldman dominated the match.
The James Madison-bound senior outside hitter and region player of the year slammed 24 kills to go with 14 digs — several of the diving variety on the floor — and two blocks.
“Miette’s a very special young lady,” Lord Botetourt coach Julie Conner said. “She’s special … everything you want in a player. She understands the game so well. She’s able to raise the level of play of the girls around.”
Lord Botetourt (28-0) would not be 91-1 in the last three years without other talent.
Senior setter Jordyn Kepler had 35 assists, including a spectacular crosscourt feed to Veldman.
Senior Taylor Robertson had nine kills, 12 digs and four aces for Botetourt, which will play Region 3C runner-up Fort Defiance in a Class 3 state quarterfinal at home at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Libero Kenleigh Gunter added 12 digs, while Ryanna Clark had two aces and four blocks.
Hidden Valley coach Carla Ponn tipped her cap to Veldman, the two-time reigning Timesland player of the year.
“She’s a playmaker,” Ponn said. “Her demeanor is the same every time. A lot of athletes can learn a lot from her.”
Hidden Valley (23-5) trailed just 6-5 in the second set when the match turned after a big swing of Veldman’s right arm.
The Botetourt hitter ended a long point with a shot that struck Titans libero Amber Assaid in the face. The Hidden Valley senior left with a bloody nose and watched the rest of the match from the bench.
Botetourt added seven more points in a row for 14-5 lead.
“She got a little dizzy,” Ponn said. “She got hit pretty hard.”
Hidden Valley will play at Rustburg on Saturday with its season on the line. The Titans lost to the Red Devils at the Endless Summer tournament in Virginia Beach.
Ponn said her team must pick up the pace in order to advance to another state semifinal next week.
“We’ve got to do a lot better than we did tonight,” the Hidden Valley coach said. “I told them we didn’t really have a whole lot to lose, just go on in and play relaxed. I think we were a little too relaxed
“We just never could get in it. They were definitely the better team.”
Sophomore hitter Cam Davenport had 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks for the Titans. Faith Mitchell supplied 21 assists to go with five kills and three digs. Frannie Sine had five kills, one ace and five digs.
Davenport is hoping for another shot at Lord Botetourt.
“I’m up for the challenge,” she said. “I love playing against people who challenge me. I use it as a learning opportunity.”
