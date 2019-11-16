RUSTBURG — Eight points.
Rustburg was a total of eight points better than Hidden Valley in their state quarterfinals match Saturday, but those eight points translated into a 3-0 win (25-21, 26-24, 29-27) that included two sets requiring extra points to decide.
For their win, the Red Devils get to travel to two-time defending state champion Lord Botetourt for a Class 3 semifinal on Tuesday.
Titans coach Carla Ponn said the difference was the number of mistakes her team made, but the will to win shown by Rustburg was certainly a factor.
“They were the better team. They are very athletic. They hustle. They wanted it,” Ponn said. “Since we’ve been there so many times, kids can think it’s a given that we’ll get there again. It’s never a given.
“You could tell Rustburg really, really wanted it. I’m proud of them.”
Rustburg is in a different district and region from Hidden Valley, but Ponn is familiar with the key components of their team, coach Kristen Hardie and her daughter, outside hitter Kate Hardie.
“Kristin and I played volleyball together in college. She’s a friend of mine and a colleague. I love her daughter Kate. I’ve seen her grow up since she was little,” Ponn said. “I have great respect for them.”
Ponn saw Kate Hardie lead the Red Devils with 12 kills and seven digs. Anna Maddox had 11 kills and eight digs for Rustburg, whose rotation always had one of them on the front row.
After dropping the first set, The Titans trailed by four in the second, then rallied to tie the game 14-14. Neither team led my more than two the rest of the set.
Leilani Pickens had two kills and a block in a five point stretch to even the set 18-18. She finished with three kills and four blocks in the match. The Titans let Rustburg stay close with two service errors and two offensive mistakes in the final eight points.
“We made a lot of mistakes, a lot of errors,” Ponn said. “This was going to catch up to us. We make a lot of errors. It’s something we’ve been fighting all season long. I thought we got past it after Blacksburg but we didn’t and we made too many tonight.”
Rustburg made its share of errors in the third set, and both teams had trouble scoring the points needed to put away the game. With the Titans leading 23-21, Rustburg scored off of a kill from Eden Bigham, followed by two consecutive kills from Maddox to reach match point.
Frannie Sine then evened the set with a kill, one of her seven. Maddox and Sine then traded points with kills again, evening the set at 25. Hitting errors by each team pushed the score to 26-26, then Cameron Davenport gave Hidden Valley set pint with a thunderous kill. Davenport led the Titans with 11 kills to go with six digs.
A serving error leveled the score, then Rachel Sledd scored with a dink and Hardie ended it with a perfectly placed soft shot that found the floor.
Abigail Atkins had four kills and three blocks for the Titans, while Faith Mitchell had 16 assists and two aces.
Delaney Scharnus scored five aces and 14 digs for Rustburg. Meah Coles had 34 assists and 11 digs.
