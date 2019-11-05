Once the calendar turns to playoff season, the margin of error shrinks and conditions like home court advantage can be amplified into large advantages.
Such was the case for Roanoke Catholic’s volleyball team on Tuesday in the opening round of the VISAA Division III State Tournament, as the Celtics dominated before a large home crowd over visiting Portsmouth Christian with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 sweep.
Senior Maggie Clark led the Celtics with 12 kills and 12 digs, junior Isabella Alvarez added 13 digs and senior Tania Knipp finished with 14 assists. Junior Isabella Myers recorded nine digs and finished with seven aces.
The victory sets up a road trip to Chesapeake, where top-ranked StoneBridge School awaits in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Regardless of the result, it will be the Celtics’ last away game.
Wednesday’s winner will play in Friday’s state semifinals, which will be hosted by Roanoke Catholic.
Beating StoneBridge, led by All-Metro Conference player of the year Liz Reese, will be challenging. For now, the Celtics are thrilled with getting to the quarterfinals.
“Our big goal this year was to maintain a good level of energy and the girls have done really good jobs of continuing to push that level higher all year long,” Catholic coach Melissa Horan said. “We really just wanted to make it here to the first round of states and then see where we could take it.
“We did have a lot of returning talent, but we’re still a young team and have some girls playing out of position so I’ve really been happy with how well we’ve played.”
Each of the three sets Wednesday night were competitive to start, but the Celtics eventually exerted their dominance.
In the first set, the Celtics found themselves with a slim 20-18 lead, but several unforced errors by the Patriots gave Roanoke Catholic six of the last eight points.
Portsmouth Christian took an early 5-3 lead in the second set, but the Celtics scored 12 straight on the way to a 15-5 lead.
The Patriots clawed their way back to an 18-16 deficit, but again the Celtics finished with a strong flurry, winning eight of the last 11 points.
Game 3 was locked up at 11-all when the Celtics went on another of their patented runs, getting out to an 18-12 lead and keeping control the rest of the way.
The senior Knipp admitted that the team faces a tall task against top-seeded StoneBridge, but noted her team has been dialed in during their recent preparation.
“The week leading up to this we had a really good week of practice and put in a lot of work and concentration,” Knipps said. “We knew that this was going to be a close game being the 8 versus 9 seed and I feel like we just came in with more want and that was important tonight.”
