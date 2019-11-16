RADFORD — There is no place like home.
After a winding road through regionals that included three straight road victories, the defending state champion Radford volleyball team returned to the friendly confines of their home gym for Saturday’s Class 2 quarterfinal match against Gate City.
Home was sweet, as the Bobcats swept the Blue Devils in a blistering 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 match that took slightly longer than an hour.
The victory, coupled with Region C runner-up Floyd County’s thrilling five-set win over Union, set up a Three Rivers District rematch from last week’s region final with far more at stake this time — a trip to the Class 2 state championship game.
Junior Kara Armentrout led Radford with 11 kills and nine digs, while fellow third-year Maggie Turk finished with an elite score receive score of 2.5 to help the Bobcats to the win. Kaley Jenkins had 18 assists, Ashley Stanley added six kills and nine assists, and Kinsley Hammonds had eight kills to pace the Blue Devils in the loss.
“In the very first week of tryouts I remember telling myself that we could be even better this year than we were last year,” Radford coach Karen Adams said. “We had kind of a rocky start to the season but I knew from Day 1 that we could get to this point, it was just helping the girls to really believe that they could do it,” Adams said.
Much like the team’s season-long progression, Radford got stronger as the match played out on Saturday.
The first set was by far the most competitive, as Gate City kept things tight throughout and trailed just 23-21 after climbing back from their largest deficit at 18-13. A kill that painted the back line from Radford senior Charli Dietz and an ace from Turk quickly put the comeback bid to rest.
Radford took 10 of 11 points midway through the second set to jump out to a 14-5 lead and later withstood a Blue Devils rally.
The Bobcats cruised to the sweep in the third set, at one point winning seven straight points to jump ahead 16-5. A powerful kill from junior Caroline Wheeler put the Bobcats at match point.
“Last season we were stronger defensively and we ran a good offense, but this year we just have so much more power,” Adams said. “We have five girls who can jump from anywhere and really put the ball down.”
The two seniors on this year’s squad, Dietz and Sadie Hurst, said the team has leaned on its postseason experience and success .
“It really helps to have played in so many games over the last couple seasons that have had high pressure,” Hurst said. “Each season is different and we take it game by game but it definitely helps to have been in these moments before.”
Blue Devils coach Amy Reed complimented Adams and the Bobcats program for building a model of consistency.
“Radford is really the team that has shined in the postseason over the last few years,” she said. “They brought their A-game again today in a home court environment and they really got it done. They made more plays and less mistakes than we did today and that’s why they’re the winners,” Adams said.
“Hopefully this leaves a bad taste in the mouth of our girls we have returning so we can try to get back here next year.”
