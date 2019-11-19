RADFORD — A recurring theme for Radford High School’s volleyball team this season has been overcoming an alarming tendency to fall into stretches when its players can’t seem to focus and play up to capability.
That led to some costly and surprising disappointments, especially frustrating for a defending state champion that played brilliantly in the 2018 season.
The longer the current season went, the better the Bobcats played, though. When the postseason arrived, Radford was an entirely different team than it had been in earlier.
With a near capacity gallery pushing maximum volume throughout, the host Bobcats continued a terrific stretch run by stopping rival Floyd County 12-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 Tuesday night in the Class 2 semifinals. The Bobcats (19-8) will defend their title 2 p.m. Saturday at Salem Civic Center. The Buffaloes finished 23-4.
After losing both meetings during the regular season to Floyd County, the Bobcats reversed their fortune by beating the Buffs in both the Region 2C final then again in the state semifinals.
The visitors served first and seized the initiative at once, rolling to a 8-0 lead in the first game. With Kenzee Dalton serving three aces during the run, the Radford players looked completely out of sorts.
Another slow start?
“It was beyond slow,” said Bobcats coach Karen Adams, who called timeout after the deficit reached 0-7.
She wanted to remind her players to concentrate on serve receive and take it a point at a time. Frankly, she didn’t like what she was seeing.
“We looked scared,” she said.
Her message seemed to bring her players back around. A second time out later, with the score 8-19, she had another suggestion.
“Let’s finish the game and develop some momentum,” she told them.
Even though that game was a loss, it was clear the defending champions had found another gear.
“Floyd County is really strong and we came out slow, which we do sometimes,” Radford’s Charlsie Dietz said. “We needed to buckle down, so we talked about what we needed to fix. We had to communicate more and have confidence in our serve receive. That’s what we were struggling most with and it got us in a big hole.”
The second game was a back-and-forth lead-swapping affair with neither team leading by more than three points. The teams deadlocked at 21, 22, and 23 before a Dietz smash gave Radford back the lead. A delicate tip closed out the win.
The match remained close, but clearly the momentum had turned. The longer it went, the more certain it appeared Radford was not going to let this one go.
“They started passing and getting their hits,” Floyd County coach Carrie Dalton said. “Passing won that game, it really did. When their passing was off, we took advantage of it. When ours was off, they took advantage of that.”
The orchestra conductor for Radford was setter Trinity Adams, who spread around 39 assists. Most of those were feeds to a Bobcats front line that had a decided height advantage. Dietz hammered 13 kills and outside hitter Kara Armentrout contributed 11 more to go with 10 digs.
Also up front, senior middle Sadie Hurst and sophomore middle Laney Clinbe combined for five blocks. To counter, the Buffaloes could not find enough openings for their most effective attacker, outside Haylee Dalton.
“In practice, we had worked on double blocking and digging their hits,” Carrie Dalton said. “Physically and height-wise, we can’t compete with their big hitters.”
Instead, the challengers relied on ball placement and running their office. When fatigue set in as the match wore on, Radford really started to dominate.
“At first, nerves played a big part in the trouble we were having,” Armentrout said. “We were all talking about how nervous we were before the game. We felt the pressure, but we just decided, we cannot let this happen.”
Coach Adams credited a total team triumph.
“We needed all our players to win this and they all contributed.”
