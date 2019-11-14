RADFORD — Toward the end of the regular season, the prospects of Radford being able to defend its Class 2 state volleyball title weren’t looking good.
What a difference a couple of weeks make.
With three straight road wins during the Region 2C tournament, the Bobcats are set up for another run at a state title — and earned the right to come back home, when they host Gate City in Saturday’s Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Following a four-set victory over Poquoson in last year’s Class 2 state final the Bobcats came into the 2019 campaign facing a difficult schedule with a radically different lineup. Four key contributors from the 2018 squad — Emma Minnick, Reagan Sellers, Beth Roop and Tiffany Robbins — had graduated.
Among the four seniors, Minnick, the all-time assists leader at Radford High which led her to Charleston Southern, was expected to be the most missed. Although all of the four played important roles.
“We had a really outspoken group last year, but we have a bit of a different personality this year,” Radford head coach Karen Adams said. “It just has taken us time to find the right mix.”
With the task of plugging new players into available jobs looming, the Bobcats also had the challenge of rebuilding while playing a schedule that included the likes of Class 5 Patrick Henry and two-time defending Class 3 champion Lord Botetourt in the early part of the season.
Then came the talent-loaded Three Rivers District slate. Five of the league’s seven members qualified for regionals.
“It did take a while for everybody to step up and realize that they were now the main part of the team,” Radford senior outside hitter Charli Dietz said. “I think it took losing a couple of games early for us to click.”
Those loses against tough early competition, particularly in district play, eventually proved to be beneficial to the Bobcats.
“We wanted to play bigger schools and our district is top notch,” Adams said. “There is not a night where you can go out and not get it without working. I think that helps all our [district] teams come playoff time.”
With a 13-8 record, the Bobcats earned the No. 6 seed in the Region 2C playoffs, which also included Giles, Floyd County and James River. It meant the road to the state tournament would indeed traveling a lot of roads, and highways.
“We have really been grinding and coming to practice with a focus that if we lose, we go home,” senior Sadie Hurst said. “Definitely with a state championship you have a target on our back, and we want to prove to everyone that we still have a strong team.”
The first-round involved a trip to Gretna (about 100 miles one-way) — that was a four-set win. The Bobcats traveled 120 miles for their state-clinching semifinals sweep over second-seeded Appomattox County.
The turnaround was complete when Radford at neurtral-site Christiansburg, where the Bobcats swept Floyd County in the final. The dominating win came after the Buffaloes had won both regular-season matches.
Adams said that Radford had a similar scenario they faced in the postseason two years ago where the Bobcats had to win multiple road games in the regional.
“We talked about how we had faced this road before and knew what was there,” Adams said. “This time of year, everybody is out for the same thing.”
Now the Bobcats are staying home to take on Blue Devils at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils are the road warriors this time — the two schools are 132 miles apart.
Radford returns home wiser and battle-tested.
“Early in the year we were playing not to lose,” Adams said. “Now they’re playing like they’ve got nothing to lose anymore.”
