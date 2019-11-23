In a winding, uneven season full of peaks and valleys, Radford's volleyball team saved its best ascent for last.
Trailing two sets to none in the VHSL Class 1 state final against Poquoson on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, the Bobcats leaned on their postseason experience to roar back and win the final three sets for a thrilling 24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-8 comeback victory.
It was Radford's second consecutive title and third straight trip to the final.
Senior Charli Dietz led the way with 21 kills and 14 digs, junior Trinity Adams recorded 42 assists and 22 digs and junior Kara Armentrout added 17 kills and 10 digs to lead the Bobcats.
"This season to me felt so much like our season in 2017 (when they lost in five sets in the title match to Wilson Memorial)," Radford head coach Karen Adams said. "we had to travel in regionals for both years and both finals went to five sets so it started to feel like deja vu. But I think we're really a different team now, both us coaches and the players.
"I think there was a group thought that said we aren't going to let this happen again and it feels great to be able to come out on the other side."
Senior Sadie Hurst echoed those sentiments, suggesting that the team wasn't getting the typical respect reserved for defending champions after a rough start to the season that saw their record stand at a medicore 7-5.
"At the beginning of the season I think people were doubting us, so it was really close to our hearts to prove to our fans and our community that we could do it again," Hurst said.
Radford had its chances in the first two sets — it held leads of 20-19 and 19-13 in the first two sets, respectively, but the Islanders prevailed in both cases.
"We knew we had to keep the momentum going once we got it started, just keeping making good passes and hits and maintaning our foucs," Dietz said.
As the Bobcats drew from the well of a seasoned roster, the pressure cooker of the big stage began to wear on the Islanders. Poquoson began to make unforced errors, like three serves out of bounds in the third set.
Dietz had kills on three of the final five points in the third set, and it was evident from that point forward where the momentum stood.
The Bobcats raced out to a quick 7-4 lead in the fourth set, with several strong plays from Armentrout. After the Islanders climbed back to trailing just 11-9, Radford went on another scoring frenzy and took nine of the final 11 points.
Adams said that she made sure to tell her team to not race through the fifth set, to deliberately slow the game down and to make sure they were making smart plays.
The coaching paid immediate dividends, as Radford jumped out to an 8-3 lead courtesy of several miscommunications by the Islanders. Radford continued to take advantage of unforced errors and fittingly enough the senior Dietz closed out the title with a powerful kill.
Hurst spoke about how this championship was even more meaningful than a season ago, as the two seniors were able to walk off the court for the final time as champions.
"It's so special knowing that this was my last high school game and I was able to go into it with someone who helped me get started in volleyball, it was awesome hugging each other at the end and being able to say that it might be over but at least we went out as champions."
Senior Logan Mordica led Poquson with 22 kills and 20 digs, while fellow senior Hannah Hibbs recorded 37 assists, 11 digs and seven kills in the loss.
After back-to-back finals between the Islanders and Bobcats, it's safe to say that the teams have quite the rivalry brewing. Radford will bring back all but two members of its two-time defending champion roster, and the Islanders traveled with five freshman and will return 6'1" junior Chloe Dupris and 6'0" freshman Tyrah Weems.
Islanders head coach Tim Hatok was disappointed to drop the title game for the second straight year but focused on the positives, including the development of volleyball as a whole in the Poquson community.
"When the girls on this team were growing up, volleyball was just a sport to go play to be able to be part of a group but that's not the case anymore. We have tons of little kids in our community who have seen the progress that these girls have been instrumental in, we have a huge parks and rec program and our numbers for tryouts have doubled. These girls have been a huge part of that turnaround."
