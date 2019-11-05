Within minutes of the completion of Patrick Henry’s 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 win over Brooke Point in Tuesday’s Region 5D quarterfinal, the match was all but forgotten.
The game on the Patriots’ minds — as it has been all season — is now set for Thursday at North Stafford.
PH coach Maggie Newman said the team’s goal has been to get past North Stafford, an accomplishment that’s been elusive the last two seasons.
“I have seven seniors,” Newman said. “We have faced North Stafford in the regional semifinals the last two years. This has been out mindset since the beginning of the season. They want this. They want it badly.”
When PH found itself in close games early, Newman reminded her team that the goal was beyond Tuesday’s quarterfinal.
“They got a slow start,” Newman said. “I just told them tonight’s game is not about this. It’s getting ready for Thursday. That’s where our mind has been this whole time, getting ready for Thursday.”
Senior setter Daphne Thompson agreed, saying the Patriots have a great chance this time around.
“We’ve been trying to beat them for years. If it’s going to happen, this is the year,” Thompson said.
Thompson had 26 assists, an impressive number considering PH scored only 36 of its 75 points on the attack. The Patriots scored 11 aces and 18 points from the Blackhawks’ mishits. Five more came from service errors.
Sophomore Marella Hudson led the Patriots (18-9) with 12 kills and 13 digs.
Newman said this is Hudson’s first full year playing volleyball.
“She’s been a great addition to this program,” Hudson said. “She came here from Alabama and had never played volleyball before. She’s been playing for a year now and she’s amazing, a really hard worker. ”
Senior libero Jordan Fitchett had 20 digs and three aces. Middle hitter Anna Dandridge scored six kills and two blocks. She made life tough for Brooke Point hitters.
“I could tell where they were going. They had a go-to hitter on each rotation,” Dandridge said.
Brooke Point (4-13) was led by Sophia Kaiser with eight kills, four assists and two aces. Jadyn Brown Socred four kills, 14 assists and five digs. Lilly Howard is credited nine with digs.
The long-awaited game with Stafford is now set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Wolverines, who lost to Princess Anne in the 2018 state championship, beat Harrisonburg in straight sets on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.