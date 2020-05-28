With five children between the ages of 5 and 10 and a full-time teaching career, Beth Denton has been plenty busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So many balls in the air,” she said with a chuckle.
She’s about to toss a few more up this fall.
Denton was announced this week as the new coach of the Salem High School volleyball team, returning to a position she held from 2009-14. A math teacher and instructional coach at the school, Denton replaces Amanda and John Hristov, who are moving out of the area for career reasons.
“I knew the program had been in the right hands,” said Denton, who has helped the Hristovs conduct volleyball summer camps in recent years. “It was going to be an easy transition back in. I trust what they do completely, and I’ve learned a lot from them over the years. It was the right time to make that move.”
Denton stepped away from coaching in 2014 during a whirlwind time in her personal life. Her mother was battling breast cancer, and her own family was unexpectedly growing.
“My husband and I adopted four kids because we were told we couldn’t have kids,” Denton said. “We had gone through all kinds of treatments and procedures and we just couldn’t have kids. And then in 2014, surprise! I’m pregnant after we’ve adopted four kids.
“It was really super cool. We were very excited, and life was just stretched so thin.”
Denton, who played at Cave Spring and for a high-level club team at James Madison, said it was tough leaving coaching initially. She taught part time for two years before returning to full-time teaching last fall.
“It was just the right thing to do for our family,” she said. “It was the right thing to do for my mom and my kids and my husband and myself. It was really hard to step away, but it was really good timing. In fact, I was able to step away with a group of girls that I’d started with. I’d been with them for their two years of JV and their two years of varsity. We were together for all four years of their high school careers, so it was a good time to step away.”
Several of Salem’s current players already have reached out to congratulate Denton via email. She plans to conduct a get-to-know-you Zoom meeting with them soon.
Although she’s been in the hallways and knows the players, Denton said the depth of her knowledge of the team isn’t where she wants it to be yet. But the ability to strengthen those connections is one of the main reasons she chose to return to the sidelines.
“I love teaching match, do not get me wrong,” Denton said. “I absolutely love it. But there is just something different about the relationships you make in coaching versus in the academic classroom. It is something I’ve been missing desperately and really wanted to get back to, because it’s a different level of joy, if that makes sense.
“It’s different challenges, but it’s also different relationships that you build. I’m looking forward to getting to know the girls.”
