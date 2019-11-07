DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt’s volleyball team has been rolling toward a potential third straight state championship all season long, easily dispatching their first 26 opponents without dropping a single set.
Visiting Tunstall had the misfortune on Thursday of being the latest speed bump in the Region 3D semifinals.
The top-seeded Cavaliers continued their dominant run with a quick 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 straight sets victory over the fourth-seeded Trojans, clinching another berth to the Class 3 state tournament and setting up a final against rival Hidden Valley in the region title game.
Blue Ridge District player of the year Miette Veldman led the way with 12 kills, Ryanna Clark and Taylor Robertson added seven more apiece and Kenleigh Gunter finished with 10 digs. Jordyn Kepler recorded an impressive 29 assists.
Veldman, who is headed to James Madison next year, said while the Cavs keep ticking off wins, the competition has improved as the season nears its end.
“We are still so motivated to get back to the state championship and to try to win again,” she said. “We really preach taking things game by game though and it’s been fun seeing the team step up as the competition has increased.”
The Cavaliers set the tone for the match from the first serve, reeling off the first seven points. Tunstall battled back to 12-9, but Lord Botetourt quickly reasserted control behind some solid play from Clark and cruised.
The teams battled closely throughout the start of the second set and Tunstall trailed 10-9, but the Cavaliers again began to slowly constrict the life out of the Trojans. They won six of the next eight points to retake control.
The third set was by far the most dominant for the hosts, which Lord Botetourt won 11 of 12 points midway through the game to take a commanding 21-8 advantage.
“This is a group that is just motivated in everything they do,” Botetourt coach Julie Conner said. “They’re motivated to win another championship, they have that common goal and they get after each other in practice every day,” she said. “It’s been so fun to watch them grow and progress over the last couple years, it’s a very special group.”
The loss marked the end of a successful season for Trojans coach Matthew Beard and his team.
“We’re a very good team with a lot of talent but we would’ve had to play a perfect game to beat [Lord Botetourt] honestly,” he said. “You really have to play perfect and they have to have an off night.”
Brooklyn Owen and Cathryn Estes led Tunstall with 10 kills and five kills, respectively, Cassidy Scarce had four digs, and Kinsley Stevens finished with 29 assists.
