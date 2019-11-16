DALEVILLE — Routine being an important aspect in volleyball preparation – indeed, for athletics in general — there was ample reason to wonder whether the delayed arrival of Fort Defiance High’s volleyball team for a state quarterfinal match at Lord Botetourt would have an effect on either squad.
Not to worry. Routine remained intact Saturday evening.
The Region 3D champion Cavaliers scarcely blinked while dispatching the Indians, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11, to stay alive for a shot at a third consecutive state championship.
With that, the Cavaliers advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals. They’ll entertain Rustburg, which eliminated Hidden Valley in another Saturday quarterfinal.
The winner of the 6 p.m. semifinal will play for the state title at 4 p.m. next Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
The Cavaliers (29-0) ran their two-year winning streak to 54 matches and are 92-1 over three seasons. Also, the season continued unblemished by the loss of even one game.
“I thought both teams came out fast and ready to play,” Lord Botetourt coach Julie Conner said. “We did a nice job settling in and getting the ball to our hitters and playing our game, just like we have all year long.”
So much for the idea that the Indians’ late arrival bothered their hostesses much.
Fort Defiance, an Augusta County school, had a bus problem soon after leaving school and had to wait on another vehicle before continuing. Fort Defiance coach Sue Leonard estimated they had to wait almost an hour before the trip resumed.
“I had planned on getting here about an hour and a half ahead of time,” she said.
A change in plans was less of a factor than the experience level of the two teams, in Leonard’s view. Fort Defiance had but two seniors compared to the Cavaliers’ seven.
“I will say that coaching at Fort for 10 years, and we have never been to this place,” Leonard said. “To go against the two-time champion, I think we were deer in the headlights. We walked into the gym and I think that was part of it.”
Although Conner had credited both squads with a quick start, the early part of the match did not feel as crisp to Cavaliers setter Jordyn Kepler would have preferred.
“We like to run a quick tempo, but in the first and second set we did not do that very well,” she said. “In the third set we really came out running that quick tempo, and that helped us a lot.”
With Taylor Robertson serving to open the third, the Cavaliers shook off a potentially momentum-killing Fort Defiance time out and scored the first eight points. Robertson served a pair of aces and joined Ryanna Clark to hammer a smoking kill each.
As in the rest of the match, the Indians had difficulty during the closing stretch putting together consecutive winning points. It was all react and not much attack.
On the other side, Kepler had the LB offense humming as she set up hitters Miette Veldman, Clark, and Robertson for one putaway after another.
When the Indians (20-4) were able to generate an attack with their big offensive threats such as Leilani Goggin, Kiersten Garber, Maggie Trainum, and Caroline Simonetti, they never could generate much of an extended roll.
Lord Botetourt’s big hitters were equally adept at blocking, deflecting, and blunting incoming shots. When the occasional missile seemed to be headed floorward in the scoring zone, Cavaliers libero Kenleigh Gunter was among those who consistently found a way to dig out saves.
“Kenleigh played really good defense tonight,” Conner said. “Their setter dumped the ball quite a bit and Kenleigh did a nice job anticipating that.”
Gunter, one of the seniors, has had ample floor time in challenging circumstances to prepare for such opportunities.
“I’ve usually been good in those situation,” she said. “I just kind of know when it’s going to come and be able to anticipate it.”
In other words, those things have become part of the routine now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.