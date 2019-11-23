What was the forecast for Saturday?
Reign.
Lord Botetourt’s volleyball team faced a third-set challenge from Tabb in the VHSL Class 3 championship at Salem Civic Center, but the undefeated Cavaliers weathered the storm and won the title for the third year in a row with a 25-13, 25-14, 27-25 victory over the Tigers.
Botetourt achieved its VHSL three-peat as the Cavaliers finished 31-0, stretched their two-year win streak to 56 matches and completed a sweep through the 2019 season without losing a set. Their overall record since 2017 is 94-1.
“It has just been a mindset in our program,” Botetourt coach Julie Conner said. “It is something they’ve worked very hard for, and they stayed focused.
“They make things look so easy. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The Cavaliers cruised through the first two sets, but Tabb (19-7) got to work and held set point at 24-23 in the third.
The Tigers were unable to turn a neutral ball into a hitting opportunity. Miette Veldman slammed one of her 19 kills.
Three points later, Veldman added another smash for a 26-25 lead, and Taylor Robertson, who transferred to Lord Botetourt from Cave Spring for her senior year, finished it from the left side as joyous Botetourt players piled atop each other on the court as a large crowd of supporters roared from the stands.
“It was an incredible feeling,” Robertson said. “I started to tear up. This season, these girls, it meant so much.”
Botetourt’s path to the 2018 championship included a three-set triumph over Tabb in the final.
This time, the Tigers brought a young team to Salem and they got off to a slow start marred by unforced errors.
“We lacked in communication the first couple sets,” Tabb coach Margaret Kowalski said. “We really haven’t had any communication errors until tonight. It was a little more star-struck than anything.
“Once we made that click, we really gave them a run for their money at the end.”
However, no team was able to cash in against the Cavaliers in any set this season.
“Most of us didn’t realize it until a week or two ago,” said Veldman, a James Madison signee. “I honestly haven’t thought about it.
“Once we figured it out, we wanted to end it that way. It definitely wasn’t a goal at the beginning of the season.”
Botetourt did trail Blacksburg 17-11 in the second set of a best-of-three match in the Tournament of Champions at Patrick Henry in October before recovering.
The Cavaliers were able to draw on the experience.
“We were pretty deep down,” senior setter Jordyn Kepler said. “To be able to come back like that, we knew we were going to be able to do it again.
Kepler added to her school-record career assist total with 41 Saturday.
She had five kills including one legitimate swinging spike that brought a smile that beamed across the arena.
“Usually in practice I take down the net with me or hit it way out so, good for me,” she laughed.
Veldman had nine digs to go with her 19 kills. Robertson had 10 kills. Fellow senior Kenleigh Gunter had 14 digs. Senior Ryanna Clark and junior Annelise Wolfe added seven kills apiece. Senior Maegan Barnes had two aces for the Cavaliers, and Leah Carlton closed her career with three digs.
Botetourt had too much hitting power for Tabb, which came out of a Bay Rivers District that included Class 4 finalist Grafton and Class 2 finalist Poquoson.
“In our district there are a lot of teams with hitters,” Tabb senior Ally Clark said. “We’re going up against pretty challenging teams with brilliant hitters.
“For our younger players, they’re familiar with those players. But here, on a big stage against players they’ve never seen in their lives, it was intimidating for them.”
Clark had 16 assists for Tabb, which got 11 kills from sophomore hitter Sarah Callender.
Tabb came to Salem hoping for a first state title in school history. It was a difficult season for Tabb, which lost three students in a fatal car crash following the school’s homecoming dance.
“It hit close to home,” senior Briana Macias said. “We used it to push through. We dedicated every game to them.”
Lord Botetourt was just too big and too talented.
“We kind of knew, or hoped, that we’d have a long season,” Veldman said. Once we started hitting our stride in postseason, it kind of felt like we started a new season. That made it more fun, more exciting.
“This one was extra special because we have seven seniors, and being one of the seniors.”
Botetourt’s win also completed a sweep of Saturday’s three titles in Salem by Timesland teams following Auburn’s win in Class 1 and Radford’s repeat title in Class 2.
It also marked the occasion when Conner and her sister, Auburn coach Sherry Millirons, with state championships on the same day.
“It’s been a special run,” Conner said.
