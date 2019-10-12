Lord Botetourt High School’s volleyball program has feasted on its competition over the last three years.
Much of the Cavaliers’ success is because senior Jordyn Kepler has been setting the table.
Botetourt has an 83-1 overall record with two VHSL Class 3 championships since Kepler became the starting setter as a sophomore in 2017.
Her 1,044 assists that season put her third on the VHSL’s all-time list, and she broke Botetourt’s career record of 2,272 earlier this month in a match against William Byrd.
Kepler likely will finish somewhere in the VHSL’s top 10 for career kills, but her numbers would be higher but for one thing.
Botetourt (20-0) after claiming Saturday’s Tournament of Champions at Patrick Henry School, has not lost a set this year.
However, Kepler is not complaining about limited opportunities. Few setters have the luxury of feeding outside hitters like two-time reigning Timesland player of the year Miette Veldman and fellow senior Taylor Robertson, a transfer from Cave Spring.
Libero Kenleigh Gunter and return specialist Maegan Barnes are responsible for getting the ball to Kepler in prime position to set it to the net.
“It’s awesome,” Kepler said. “I have good passers, and then I have people who can just pound it. It makes it really
Veldman has committed to James Madison, while Robertson is pledged to UNC Greensboro. Kepler’s eyes got big when she learned Robertson was transferring to Botetourt.
“I was excited,” she said. “I played travel with her, so it was really cool to see her coming to us.”
Kepler is adept at moving the ball across the net and setting up shots before the defense can adjust.
“We like to run a quick tempo,” she said. “The hitters enjoy it too. They’d rather have fast balls than something slower. It keeps the other teams guessing.”
Lord Botetourt had all it wanted in Saturday’s championship final against Blacksburg, trailing 14-7 in the second set before winning 25-15, 25-23.
“I think it was good for us,” Kepler said. “We haven’t been in that situation, this year at least.”
Botetourt coach Julie Conner was happy to get five matches in Saturday without trekking a long distance to find competition. Blacksburg (16-3) is ranked No. 2 in Timesland behind the Cavaliers and has lost only to Botetourt this year.
“Today was great,” Conner said. “I love the timing of this tournament. We have a week of the regular season left, and then the postseason will start.
“There’s always good competition.”
Botetourt’s 2017 championship came at VCU’s Siegel Center. The Class 3 final was moved to Salem Civic Center last year, somewhat to the chagrin of the Cavaliers.
“We were kind of upset,” Kepler said. “Last year we didn’t get to go to Richmond, but we had so many people from our school and our fans supporting us because it was so much closer.”
The Cavaliers will enter the Region 3D tournament as a heavy favorite to advance to another state tournament. Are they feeling any pressure?
“I would say so,” Kepler said. “But I think that just makes us want to win even more, just so we can keep the winning streak.”
NOTES: Giles (15-2) took its first losses of the year, falling to Blacksburg and Liberty Christian in pool play, but the Spartans grabbed third place with a 28-26, 25-21 victory over Patrick Henry. … Reigning Class 2 champion Radford claimed fifth place with a 25-20, 22-25, 15-8 win over Rockbridge County.
