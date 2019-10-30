The first two meetings between Hidden Valley and Blacksburg’s volleyball teams during the 2019 season went five sets, so it was only fitting that Wednesday’s match for the River Ridge District tournament title followed suit.
For the Titans, the third time proved to be the charm, as they emerged victorious for the first time in the series, claiming the tournament championship with a thrilling 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 16-14 victory at Patrick Henry High School.
Sophomore Cam Davenport led the way for Hidden Valley with a career-high 25 kills, 11 digs, six blocks and three aces. Junior Frannie Sine, who was named River Ridge District player of the year, added 13 digs, 11 kills, six assists, four aces and three blocks.
The match was extremely tight throughout, with neither team able to build a lead of more than a few points. All the drama of the first four sets boiled into a fever pitch in the decisive fifth.
Blacksburg held a slim 15-14 lead midway through the fourth set before taking control over the final stretch and knotting the match at two sets apiece with a 25-18 mark.
The momentum from the fourth set flowed into the fifth, as the Bruins jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Hidden Valley recovered by scoring seven of the next 11 points, however, to cut the lead back to 8-7, keyed by several nice plays from Davenport.
Blacksburg again attempted to wrestle control back, taking five of the next six serves to regain a 13-8 lead and sitting just two points short of the district tournament title.
The Titans had other ideas, however. Sine came up with a string of several strong serves, one of her multiple instances on the night, and led her team back to a 13-13 tie.
The Bruins took a timeout and scored the first point after the short break to come up with match point at 14-13, but the Titans reeled off the final three points, two of them coming from strong plays by Davenport, and closed out the title with the 16-14 win in the final set.
For Titans coach Carla Ponn, the victory was the perfect stepping stone to the win or go home portion of the schedule that awaits her team.
“I told the team before the game, this doesn’t affect our schedule for the region so we didn’t have anything to lose — I told them to just go for it,” Ponn said.
“Each team has swept the other in this series over the last few years so we wanted to turn the tables tonight and just really go for the win.”
The Titans will be seeded No. 2 in the Region 3D tournament next week, hosting its quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Christiansburg or Carroll County. Those two teams played a first-round game on Monday.
The loss was just the fourth of the season for Blacksburg, but junior Heidi Treser noted that it could be a blessing in disguise.
“This team might not have the same skill level of some of our past few years but I feel like we have the best chemistry that we’ve had,” Tresler said.
“We still have time to focus on getting the little things right before regionals, and we have a really close group to help make that happen.”
