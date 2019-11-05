PEARISBURG — Giles may have clinched the Three Rivers District regular season volleyball title on Saturday, but the Spartans are far from done facing district competition during postseason play this week.
Giles (21-3) began the Region 2C tournament with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 quarterfinal victory over visiting James River on Tuesday. The win came just three days after the Spartans won the TRD regular season crown and earned the No. 1 seed in the region with a victory over the same Knights.
“By playing [James River] so recently, I think that gave us a fresher idea of what to do and who they were,” Giles coach Mandy Havens said. “James River did a lot of things differently tonight than they did on Saturday, but we handled it well.”
The Spartans will remain inside their conference in the semifinals. Giles will take on league runner-up Floyd County in the semifinals on Thursday at Narrows High, with a spot in the Class 2 state tournament at stake.
Emma Claytor led the way for the Spartans with 15 kills and 12 digs, while teammate Hannah Steele chipped in 8 kills and 13 digs in the winning effort. Alyssa Pennington led the Spartans in assists with 23.
“I think our team has been solid, but there’s always room to improve,” Havens said.
Three Rivers District play this year has prepared the team for the type of competition they’ll face during coming days, Havens said. Along with Giles and James River, Floyd County and Radford also qualified for the Region 2C playoffs from the district this year.
“We don’t play easy games in our district. You really earn a win when you get one,” Havens said. “That’s also helpful this time of year.”
And the Spartans know Thursday’s game with Floyd County will be a huge challenge , as the road team won both the previous matchups.
“Floyd is a really great team,” Havens said. “We have to just stick to being disciplined and playing our game.”
James River coach Dave McGee, who saw his team’s season end with an overall record of 9-14, was impressed by the Spartans.
“Giles has a good group that I think is going to go on to be successful,” McGee said.
James River, No. 8 seed in the region, was led by Sage Beddingfield’s 15 kills. K.J. DeHaven led the Knights in digs with 17.
