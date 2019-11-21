Before Sherry Millirons and Julie Conner found outstanding high school volleyball coaching success, the sport came between the siblings in an uncomfortable way.
Now that Millirons has coached Auburn and Conner Lord Botetourt to state championship matches Saturday at Salem Civic Center, the story about their long-ago dispute is worth retelling.
First, a credentials introduction. Millirons’ squad plays Riverheads in the Class 1 match at noon in hopes of Auburn’s and her fourth state championship. Conner’s Cavs play Goochland at 4 p.m. in quest of a third state title in a row. Lord Botetourt has unmercifully crushed all opposition this season, not losing so much as a set.
Turn back now years ago to Millirons’ first tour of duty as Auburn’s coach. This season is her first back with the program after a four-year hiatus from that post.
Early in Millirons’ coaching career with the Eagles, the team was on the verge of major success. During the four season period under discussion, Auburn had losing campaigns the first two years before developing into a state title contender the third and fourth year.
Conner was one of Millirons’ players this same four years. Conner was a strong athlete and one of the team’s best players.
Nevertheless, Millirons gave then senior Conner what may have been unexpected but without a doubt unwelcome news. Julie was going to switch hitting positions to the right end of the net.
At once, Conner was aware of the implications of such a move. She did not like it. She knew that in the context of the offensive system the team was running at that point, changing positions would mean she would have fewer opportunities to hit and score.
Player and coach exchanged views on the topic. Disagreement continued, but the coaching decision was unwavering. From time to time through the season, debate on the merits of the switch would reignite between player and coach.
Ultimately, nothing changed.
At length, an outside arbiter became tired of the tedium of these continued exchanges and intervened.
“Our mother told us to leave it at school and not bring it home to the dinner table,” Millirons said this week.
Such are the pitfalls of coaching or playing for your sister.
“We joke about it now,” Conner said of their volleyball player-coach relationship at Auburn High School.
What these two have accomplished since then on a volleyball floor is no joke.
It was also not real funny the first couple of years Millirons was out of coaching at Auburn. Here’s how we know.
Conner, 37, was head coach at LB at this point. It is safe to say that her progress to landing her current job was at the very least smoothed by having an experienced and accomplished coach nine years her senior in her corner. That coach is Millirons.
“I fell in love with the game because of her and have great respect for her as a coach,” Conner said.
When Conner was a sophomore at Radford University, where her sister played as a Highlander, Millirons got her involved coaching Auburn’s middle school team. The next year, Conner moved up to help with the Eagles junior varsity. Then she was chosen head JV coach.
“From there, we just went with it,” Conner said.
By the time Conner worked her way up to the LB job, Millirons was thinking about getting out of coaching to spend more time with her family. As they always have, the sisters talked and texted about volleyball.
Those conversations became fewer and fewer once Millirons left the bench.
“We’d be talking about my team and things we were doing and I’d sometimes be asking her advice and opinion,” Conner said. “At times, she would say ‘I don’t want to talk about it — I can’t talk about it.’”
Why would she be standoffish in such manner? Their mother, Jean Akers, knows.
“She didn’t want to talk about not coaching because it was too painful,” their mother said.
As those feelings became manageable, Millirons took on an increasing role as her sister’s unofficial aide. This especially came together as the Cavaliers developed into a title contender.
Millirons would hit the road for detailed scouting reports on an opponent. She offered hard-learned practical and logistical counsel about traveling to a state tournament in Richmond, the former venue. And on and on.
Guess who was getting interested in returning to coaching?
Now the sisters have two separate teams playing for state championships the same day on the same floor.
Of course it is a family affair in many more ways than one. By unsurprising coincidence, each of the sisters married other coaches.
Chad Conner is a past LB head basketball coach and the couple have two children, 2-year-old son Evan and 5-month-old Jordan. Terry Millirons is the Auburn varsity basketball boss, coaching sophomore son Ethan the upcoming season. Eight-grader Nick moves to the high school next year.
The sisters are tighter than ever now, unabashed fans of each other.
“I am so proud of my sister,” Millirons said. “She works so hard and she always does the right thing for the right reasons.”
As for their mother, it’s going to be a long day. She can handle it.
“I’ve seen a lot of volleyball over the years,” Akers said.
