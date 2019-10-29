The key to Lord Botetourt’s success in volleyball was encapsulated in one play Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers, already with a two-set lead over William Byrd in the Blue Ridge District tournament final and way up in Game 3, reaffirmed to the audience at Northside High School that they were not going to coast to a win.
Byrd’s Alexis Dean pounded a kill attempt the ball across the net, but a diving dig by Jordyn Kepler kept the ball in play, redirecting it from the court near the Cavs’ bench.
That’s where Taylor Robertson chased it down and, with her back to the court, and bumped it backward over her head. That pass not only kept the ball in play, but it floated to a perfect spot for reigning Timesland player of the year Miette Veldman to close out the point with a kill.
Botetourt closed out Byrd a few points later. The scores were 25-14, 25-12 and 25-11.
It looked like luck, but that’s the skill that separates LB (25-0) from all others.
“When she was going to get that ball I knew she was going to try to get it to me,” Veldman said of Robertson’s blind pass. “That’s the connection we all have as a team, but especially me and Taylor because we’ve played travel together.”
Robertson said she did not need to look at the court to locate Veldman.
“We’ve played so long together I knew where she was,” Robertson said.
Coach Julie Conner smiled as she tried to describe the connection her players have with each other.
“They are so good out of system, they know where one another is,” Conner said.
Libero Kenleigh Gunter, a defensive force who had 18 digs, makes passes on plays where it appears she’s just trying to keep the ball off the floor. Coupled with setter Kepler (35 assists), the Cavs mounted a scoring chance on nearly every possession, giving up just five points on ball handling errors.
“Kenleigh does a great job anticipating where the ball is going to go. She gets herself in position to play good defense and get the ball where it needs to go,” Conner said. “Jordyn’s done an excellent job running our offense, moving the ball around. That keeps a defense guessing.”
Veldman had 16 kills and nine digs, while Robertson had nine kills and 11 digs.
The Cavs found themselves scrambling many times as Byrd played a solid match. The Terriers’ defenders deserved hazard pay for putting themselves in front of thunderous shots from Veldman, Robertson, Parker Hudson and Ryanna Clark.
Grayce Dantzler, Byrd’s libero, had 11 digs.
“Grayce is a phenomenal athlete,” Byrd coach Allison Thornton said. “She’s all over the place. She’s a large reason we’re even close to being in that game.”
Alison Stoehr had 11 kills and three digs for the Terriers, while Trinity Hylton recorded 10 assists and nine digs.
The set scores indicated the match was not close, but with many points being contested through several possessions, each point was earned.
“It’s exciting heading into the postseason with that kind of energy and being able to play a team like that,” Thornton said. “That’s a success in my book.”
Botetourt appreciated the competition.
“We love playing a game like that,” Robertson said. “The scores didn’t really seem like it was as close, but in the game we kept saying how close it seemed like it felt.”
In the second set, Byrd (15-7) hung close, pulling within two points (14-12) after Stoehr scored with a perfectly placed soft shot between two diving Cavs.
Botetourt then went back to its biggest weapon, as Kepler set Veldman on the left side for a no-doubter. Kepler then served 10 straight points.
“We know when we need to step on the gas pedal,” Robertson said.
Botetourt opens the Region 3D tournament on Tuesday against either Bassett or Northside.
Byrd’s seed in the Region 4D tournament has yet to be determined.
