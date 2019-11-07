BLACKSBURG — After an unexpected bye, Blacksburg finally was able to get its volleyball postseason underway on Thursday night.
Three games later, the Bruins had clinched a spot in the Class 4 state quarterfinals
Blacksburg jumped out to big leads in each set, cruising to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-2 sweep of Pulaski County in a Region 4D semifinal at Blacksburg High School.
The Bruins (22-4) advanced to Thursday’s semifinal without having to even get on the court when George Washington chose to forfeit in the first round. The extra days off only made the Blacksburg players more anxious to get out and start another playoff run.
“I was really excited to finally start the regionals because this is looking to be a good year for us,” Blacksburg junior outside hitter Amanda Lowe said. “We have a whole bunch of new girls and we’re all coming together. If we keep pushing great things will happen.”
The Bruins wasted little time to make great things happen in the semifinal as they won the first seven points of the match to run away with the opening game.
Blacksburg kept the momentum into the second, jumping out to a fast 14-2 lead in the game.
“That’s what we were hoping for, but we came out each new game with a new mentality that they could come back,” Blacksburg’s Lydia Peton said of the quick starts.
By the third game there were no sign that Pulaski County (9-14) was coming back, as the Bruins blitzed the Cougars, holding them to just two points to win the set and the match in just over an hour.
“We tried to stay aggressive all night,” Pulaski County coach Ted Prol said. “Our main focus was to block better and we started out that way, but Blacksburg is such a dynamic team.”
The Cougars were led by setter Haleigh Brown who finished with 12 assists and one ace. Middle hitter Skylar Burton also had four kills for Pulaski County.
“It was a great season,” Prol said. “Our girls never ever quit. Our program took a big step forward.”
The win guarantees Blacksburg a return trip to the state quarterfinals as the Bruins continue their quest for their first state volleyball championship in school history.
The Bruins nearly achieved that first state crown last season before falling to Loudoun County in five sets in the state semifinals. Blacksburg’s players have had that loss in the back of their minds for the past 12 months.
“Our goal is to win states and personally I think we have a chance. We have great team chemistry,” Peton said. “I think we definitely learned from last years’ experience against Loudoun County what we have to do.”
Prior to playing in states, Blacksburg, as the region’s top seed, will host Jefferson Forest in the 4D regional final on Tuesday.
