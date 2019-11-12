BLACKSBURG — The difference between the Blacksburg and Jefferson Forest volleyball teams is far less than numbers indicate.
The Bruins defeated JF 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23) to win the Region 4D championship on Tuesday night. It’s the third time this season Blacksburg beat the Cavaliers. Still, this was anyone’s match to win — or lose.
Jefferson Forest coach Steve Mills said both teams made enough errors to allow the other to capitalize, so it was a matter of which could outlast the other.
“Both teams tried to give it to the other team tonight,” Mills said. “We said ahead of time if one team has a 10% drop against the other team they’re going to lose. That was us tonight.”
Blacksburg gave Jefferson Forest 37 points in hitting errors while the Cavs had 27 errors on the offensive side, but nine of those were service errors.
“We are a good serving team, normally,” Mills said.
Despite the trouble keeping the ball in play, the match was close with each team scoring in streaks. The Cavs took the first game 25-22 by winning the last three points. The Bruins hit two balls out, then Sydney Strain ended it with a kill, one of 10 she had in the match. Stacy Gallahan had 11 kills and Hailee Blankenship scored nine.
JF (19-8) scored the first four points of the second game, but Blacksburg rallied with five of the next six points. Bruins hitter Amanda Lowe had four kills on consecutive points, then scored a fifth three points later to put Blacksburg up by one, but rotated off the front to the server position. No problem — Lydia Peton then saved a point with a diving dig, leading to a kill from Ashley Rutherford, who is normally a setter.
The Bruins (24-4) scored four straight and pulled away to a 25-17 win to even the match.
Peton, who finished with 11 kills and three blocks, said losing the first game made the team refocus.
“We had to come back out with a new mentality,” Peton said. “We have to make not as many errors. We need to read the hitters more.”
That strategy worked in the third game, a 25-18 win.
The fourth was as close as possible. The Bruins led by as many as three when the Cavs rallied. A perfect bump by Hope Robertson (10 digs) tied the game at 12. The game was tied seven more times, finally at 23 apiece. Peton then scored a kill to give the Bruins match point and Lowe ended it with a block.
Lowe finished with 25 kills and four blocks. She said the Bruins’ system of two setters — Rutherford and Claire Jenkins — is an added weapon.
“We have a different game with our two setters. Switching it up with both of them really helps us with an edge,” Lowe said.
The teams learn their state quarterfinal opponent Wednesday. JF will travel to the Loudoun County vs. James Wood winner Saturday. Blacksburg hosts the loser.
