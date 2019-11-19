BLACKSBURG — The Blacksburg volleyball team hoped to be the usurpers who topped a dynasty.
Loudoun County, however, withstood the Bruins’ best shots, sweeping their VHSL Class 4 state volleyball semifinal on Tuesday by scores of 25-17 , 25-22 and 25-20.
The Raiders (27-2) will play for their eighth straight state championship on Friday. Blacksburg (25-5) had its season ended by Loudoun County in the state tournament for the third straight year.
The match was never a runaway for the Raiders, but it was never truly in doubt.
The Bruins hung around, but played from behind throughout the match. Loudoun County scored the first five points, but it was one of only two five-point rallies in the match.
Outside hitter Amanda Lowe said the team was ready for the challenge and gave a valiant effort.
“We did a good job of keeping the ball up getting those big plays,” Lowe said. “We played our hardest and we really pushed them.”
Lowe finished with 17 kills. Her powerful right arm worried Raiders coach John Senchak.
“This is a really, really good volleyball team,” Senchak said of the Bruins. “They have some outside hitters who are terrifying.”
Senchak set his defense so libero Kennedy Kottkamp would be ready for Lowe, but the Blacksburg junior still made plays. Fellow hitter Lydia Peton had nine kills. Setters Ashley Rutherford (10 assists) and Claire Jenkins (14 assists) found Lowe whenever the Bruins needed a point. Jenkins also scored twice on quick sets over the net that found gaps in the defense.
“I was just trying to mix it up,” Jenkins said.
She said Loudoun’s hitters were as strong as any they’ve seen.
“We don’t see many with that kind of velocity, but people stepped up and were trying to dig every ball and block,” Jenkins said.
Loudoun had more weapons.
Four players had at least five kills, led by Olivia Mallow with 12, listed as an outside hitter, but she attacked from the middle as often as from the left side.
Right-side hitter Hannah Prendergast presented an unfamiliar look to Blacksburg. Prendergast plays setter, but has a left-handed shot that makes her a devastating right-side hitter, where she had 10 kills.
Senchak credited the Bruins defense with keeping the match close.
“They pass far better than we expected them to,” Senchak said. “We would get them out of system and their setter would throw them right back into system. It was good volleyball.”
All three games played out in similar fashion. The score was tied at 10 in the first game, then the Raiders gradually pulled away on three straight aces by Chandler Vaughan to win by eight.
The last two games were closer. In game two, the score was again 10-10 before the Raiders took the lead for good. Three times the Bruins pulled within two, but never tied the score again.
The third game had a tie at 8-8, but Mallow scored kills on three of four points, and Loudoun County was ahead for good.
Loudoun County will face Grafton in the final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.