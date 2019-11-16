RINER — Auburn wasted little time asserting its dominance on Saturday night to earn a return trip to the Class 1 state volleyball semifinals.
Led by the strong serving of Sara Nichols, the Eagles needed just under an hour to sweep Thomas Walker 25-8, 25-12, 25-5 in a quarterfinal at Auburn High School.
Nichols, who finished with seven aces, got Auburn (29-2) off and running by winning nine straight points on her initial serve to help the Eagles build a 13-3 lead in the opening set.
“We knew that our best weapon would be our serve, so we came out serving very aggressively,” Auburn coach Sherry Millirons said.
Thomas Walker, the Region 1D runners-up, never recovered, as the Pioneers never led a set at any point after that.
“Our off blockers did a good job of picking up tips and setting us up so we could swing,” Millirons said.
Other statistical team leaders on Saturday for Auburn were Allyson Martin with 16 kills, Rachel Harding with 16 digs and Anna McGuire with 34 assists.
Auburn travels to PH-Glade Spring for the state semifinals for the second year in a row, looking for the school’s first state volleyball title since 2014.
Last year the Eagles’ season came to an end when they lost to the Rebels in four sets. Auburn had to play that game on the road despite being undefeated to that point of the season.
A year later, the Eagles openly admit that they have been looking forward to getting back to this round for a potential rematch against PH-Glade Spring.
“PH beat us last year and that put a chip on our shoulder,” Auburn senior Jaylin Shepherd said. “We have everybody back and everybody witnessed it, so they know how bad it was.”
Shepherd’s coach, however, believes the experience they gained in last year’s loss will be beneficial when they travel down Interstate-81 to play the Rebels again on Tuesday night.
“We knew that if things went as we planned that we’d meet them again and the girls want it. That’s half the battle,” Millirons said. “Last year they didn’t know what to expect, but now they know it will be a loud, hostile environment.”
