GLADE SPRING — One year after Auburn’s dreams of a state volleyball title were ended by PH-Glade Spring, the Eagles returned the favor on Tuesday night.
Auburn punched its ticket to the VSHL Class 1 state title game with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18 victory over the Rebels on PH’s home court.
Auburn (30-2) now advances to Saturday’s Class 1 state title game at the Salem Civic Center where the Eagles will take on the Riverheads at noon. Auburn will be looking for its first state volleyball title since 2014.
Last year, it was the Rebels celebrating on their home court after they won their state semifinal matchup with Auburn in four games. PH-Glade Spring (31-2) went on to claim the state crown. It was a defeat that the Auburn players hadn’t forgotten.
“I couldn’t have been more excited to play them again,” Auburn senior Tori Boyd said. “Last year, we left here crying because we were heartbroken. This year we left crying because of everything we put into that game.”
The action was back and forth early on with the teams splitting the first two sets. In the third, however, Auburn was able to build a bit of a lead off the strong serving of Boyd, who won nine straight points off her serve midway through the set to give the Eagles an 18-8 lead.
“We do a lot of pressure serving in practice and when I got back there, I knew what my team needed there was for me to serve aggressively,” Boyd said.
One person glad to have Boyd serving at the point of the match was Auburn coach Sherry Millirons.
“She is our most consistent server,” Millirons said.
After Boyd’s run, the Eagles went on to take the third 25-11, giving them a 2-1 lead in the match.
In the final game, Auburn never trailed, as they pulled out to an early 9-4 lead. A kill on match point by the Eagles’ Allyson Martin wrapped the semifinal win.
“I wanted to get a good point at the end, and it felt great to get that last point,” Martin said.
For the second straight year, the Patrick Henry gym was packed for the state semifinal leading to a loud atmosphere. Knowing what they might be in for, the Eagles conducted Monday’s practice with noise pumped into their gymnasium.
“We knew it would be wild, but all that energy fueled us,” Martin said.
Martin led Auburn with 13 kills, while teammate Anna McGuire led in assists with 22. Boyd also finished with three of the Eagles’ nine aces.
“My girls served very aggressively,” Millirons said. “They missed some that they usually don’t, but I just told them to stay aggressive.”
