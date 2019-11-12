RINER — This late into the volleyball season, Auburn PA announcer Mike Sparrer is pitch-perfect with his declaration each time the Eagles scores.
“POINT, EAGLES!” Sparrer voiced exactly 75 times in a little over an hour on Tuesday.
And each time, his words were followed by plenty of cheering from the hometown crowd.
Sparrer, who handles similar duties down the road in Blacksburg for Virginia Tech sporting events, will be back at his spot at the end of the Auburn High score table on Saturday, thanks to Eagles’ sweep of George Wythe in Tuesday’s Region 1C final.
Sparked by Anna McGuire’s mid-set serving flurry in Game 1, the Eagles 28-2, seized momentum and never let up, jumping to big leads to start both the second and third sets.
The scores were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-6.
“We’ve been struggling passing a little bit,” Auburn coach Sherry Millirons said. “But starting in the second set, we really started hitting our passes. And when you pass well, you tend to hit well, too. That’s what happened tonight.”
While both Auburn and the Maroons had already clinched spots in the state quarterfinals with their semifinal wins, taking care of business on Tuesday is a big deal due to the vastness of Southwest Virginia.
George Wythe will be hitting the road on Saturday for the Class 1 quarterfinals — playing the winner of Wednesday’s Region 1D final between PH-Glade Spring and Thomas Walker.
Auburn, meanwhile, will welcome the runner up to Riner.
“That’s huge,” Millirons said. “You get to stay home in your own gym, with your own fans and your own officials.”
McGuire, the most height-challenged of the Eagles’ starters, stood tall from the start. The sophomore setter finished with 22 assists, and maybe more importantly was perfect in her serving, especially in Game 1.
With the Eagles trailing the Maroons 12-11, McGuire took her turn to serve, and reeled off 14 straight points, including five aces.
“My serves have been off recently, but I guess they just came back today,” McGuire said. “I haven’t had that big of a run.”
Allyson Martin had 11 kills and a block for Auburn. Jaylin Shepherd added 13 digs and five kills. Rachel Harding finished with nine digs and six kills.
It was the fifth time the Maroons (17-14) had faced the Eagles this year, but circumstances were a bit different this time. George Wythe was playing without senior front-row player Marisa Turpin, who just last Thursday helped the Maroons dominate Covington in the region semis with 13 kills, nine digs and six aces
However, she suffered a broken thumb during practice and was in a cast on the sidelines.
“We had a little bit of a lineup change [because of that,]” George Wythe coach Jo Repass said. “But we didn’t play well.”
