Auburn Rachel Harding dig.jpg (copy)

Auburn's Rachel Harding was named the VHSL Class 1 volleyball player of the year.

 HANK EBERT | Special to The Roanoke Times

State champion Auburn swept top honors on the VHSL Class 1 volleyball team as senior Rachel Harding was named player of the year and Sherry Millirons was voted coach of the year.

Harding was joined on the first team by Auburn's Jaylin Shepherd and George Wythe's Marisa Turpin.

Auburn's Allyson Martin and Covington's Reese Myers.

VHSL CLASS 1

First team

Rachel Harding, Auburn, sr.; Laura Walton, Middlesex, jr.; Ella Maiden, PH-Glade Spring, jr.; Abby Eavers, Riverheads, sr.; Jaylin Shepherd, Auburn, sr.; Marisa Turpin, George Wythe, sr.; Ella Campbell, Rappahannock, sr.; Dayton Moore, Riverheads, soph.; Hannah Holmes, PH-Glade Spring, sr.; Samantha Persinger, Riverheads, sr.

Second team

Abigail Belcher, PH-Glade Spring, sr.; Hannah East, Rappahannock County, sr.; Anna Whited, Eastside, jr.; Elizabeth Ketner, Middlesex, jr.; Allyson Martin, Auburn, soph.; Regan Allen, Rappahannock, sr.; Airiana Beverly, Middlesex, jr.; Talyn Dibrell, Thomas Walker, jr.; Reese Myers, Covington, sr.; Madison Bentley, Rappahannock County, jr.

Player of the year

Rachel Harding, Auburn.

Coach of the year

Sherry Millirons, Auburn.

