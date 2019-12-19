State champion Auburn swept top honors on the VHSL Class 1 volleyball team as senior Rachel Harding was named player of the year and Sherry Millirons was voted coach of the year.
Harding was joined on the first team by Auburn's Jaylin Shepherd and George Wythe's Marisa Turpin.
Auburn's Allyson Martin and Covington's Reese Myers.
VHSL CLASS 1
First team
Rachel Harding, Auburn, sr.; Laura Walton, Middlesex, jr.; Ella Maiden, PH-Glade Spring, jr.; Abby Eavers, Riverheads, sr.; Jaylin Shepherd, Auburn, sr.; Marisa Turpin, George Wythe, sr.; Ella Campbell, Rappahannock, sr.; Dayton Moore, Riverheads, soph.; Hannah Holmes, PH-Glade Spring, sr.; Samantha Persinger, Riverheads, sr.
Second team
Abigail Belcher, PH-Glade Spring, sr.; Hannah East, Rappahannock County, sr.; Anna Whited, Eastside, jr.; Elizabeth Ketner, Middlesex, jr.; Allyson Martin, Auburn, soph.; Regan Allen, Rappahannock, sr.; Airiana Beverly, Middlesex, jr.; Talyn Dibrell, Thomas Walker, jr.; Reese Myers, Covington, sr.; Madison Bentley, Rappahannock County, jr.
Player of the year
Rachel Harding, Auburn.
Coach of the year
Sherry Millirons, Auburn.
