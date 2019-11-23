Auburn High’s approach to playing volleyball involves intentional behavior considered impolite if not downright unacceptable in polite society.
The Eagles go out of their way to make others uncomfortable.
That proven methodology led to another state title Saturday at Salem Civic Center. An aggressive service attack to keep the opponent off-balance, keeping mistakes to a minimum, and being efficient and cool-headed throughout, the Eagles defeated Riverheads 3-1 to capture the school’s fourth state title and first since 2014. The scores were 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-19.
Riverheads (22-4), which had only two seniors, was stopped short in the championship match for the second year in a row. Auburn (31-2) won its 25th-straight match, the 24th eliminating defending champion Patrick Henry-Glade Spring.
The semifinal win over the Rebels had particular significance in terms of the Auburn players frame of mind for Saturday’s final. PH-Glade Spring eliminated the Eagles from last year’s tournament.
“We were expected to win last year,” Auburn senior outside Rachel Harding said. “We were so close to winning that we had that motivation in us to want to beat PH and go all the way.
“We knew if we made it this far we were not going to lose.”
That confidence was unwavering, even when the Gladiators were at their best while bouncing back to win their only set.
“Riverheads did a great job of mixing up their shots,” Auburn coach Sherry Millirons said. “We had to make some adjustments in the fourth set and I thought the girls did a good job coming out and adjusting to their line shots and taking that away from them.”
Knowing that it was critical to maintain the momentum developed during the third set, Riverheads coach Nyssa Stapleton counseled her athletes during the break to expect an onslaught.
“We talked about Auburn is going to come back 10 times harder and we would have to come back 10 times harder just to stay up.”
Just as predicted, with the finish line in sight, the Eagles were even more relentless than before, if such were possible. Serve receive was one of the keys to injecting uncertainty and discomfort into the opponent. Six different players shared in the Eagles’ eight aces, Tori Boyd and Sara Nichols had two aces each.
“It’s comes down to serve receive and being aggressive to keep them out of system,” Millirons said.
The Eagles work on that aspect of the game constantly.
“We have a hard time in our practices serve receiving because we are so aggressive,” she said. “I tell the girls over and over that if we can pass our serves, we can pass anyones.”
Discipline and accuracy play into it.
“They just knew how to hit our spots and how to come back from our leads,” said Riverheads middle Abbey Eavers, one of the two seniors and the two-time 1B player of the year.
Evers and associates did what they could. Auburn did a good job of limiting her scoring openings, holding her to eight kills. Kendyl Argenbright and Sydney Phillips combined for 31 kills. Setter Dayton Moore had 36 assists.
With six seniors, Auburn was clearly the more experienced team. Nevertheless, a pair of sophomores had major impacts on the proceedings. Setter Anna McGuire contributed 44 assists and middle Allyson Martin had a team-high 24 kills.
Auburn’s defense was all but water-tight. Jaylin Shepherd had 21 digs, Harding added 13 more, and Boyd chipped in 12. Up front, each of Auburn’s four blocks was assisted.
All four of the Auburn title teams have been Millirons coached. She was back on the sideline this year after a four-season hiatus. The players conceded that based on reputation alone, the new coach was intimidating.
“Rachel looked at me about three weeks ago and said, ‘You scare me,’” Millirons said with a twnkle in her eye.
The scary part involves the intensity of practice, the drills, the penalties for mistakes and not meeting performance goals such as limiting opponent scoring to a specified number. One of the more dreaded penalties is running sets of 65 steps in the Eagles gym.
“I keep them under pressure because you have to learn to play under pressure,” Millirons said.
The real pressure starts now. There’s another title to defend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.