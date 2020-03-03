LYNCHBURG — Out of the blocks in the Class 3 girls 55-meter hurdles, Christiansburg’s Kendall Lewis knew she had the lead.
With only one hurdle to go, she knew she had it won.
“I try to listen for the steps of people’s steps behind me so I can tell where they are, but today I just focused on myself and it paid off for me,” Lewis said. “After the fourth hurdle, honestly, I knew I had it.”
The confidence and a strong kick at the finish allowed Lewis to win a full step ahead of Baylee Hodson of Cave Spring. Lewis crossed the line in 8.46 seconds. Hodson’s time was 8.68 seconds.
The win was Lewis’ first state championship. A junior, she came in third last year while dealing with a stress fracture. That setback made the championship even more sweet for Lewis, who will be running for Radford University next year.
“Getting the title means a lot to me because I’ve been trying to work so hard to get back in shape and run my best. I finally did it, so this means the world to me,” she said.
Lewis was the only Timesland athlete to win a state championship in the Class 3 boys or girls meets.
In Class 4, Salem runners Jeremiah Wilson and Isaiah Persinger took home state titles. Wilson won the boys 55m hurdles with a time of 7.57 seconds. Persinger won the 55m dash by the tiniest margin of 0.01 seconds, crossing the line in 6.48 seconds, just inches ahead of William Crowder of James Wood High, who finished in 6.49 seconds.
Christiansburg finished highest among Timesland teams in both boys and girls team standings in Class 3. The Blue Demon girls placed fifth with 38 points. The meet was dominated by Heritage, who won 108.5 points, far ahead of second place Maggie Walker, who had 70.
Cave Spring was 14th with 13 points. Rockbridge County was 19th with six points, one ahead of Lord Botetourt with five. William Byrd scored two points and finished in 23rd place.
The Christiansburg boys scored 35 points, good for sixth place. Lord Botetourt came in 13th with 14 points. Hidden Valley and Cave Spring tied for 21st with eight points each. Byrd was 26th with five points.
Western Albemarle won the boys meet with 57 points.
In Class 4 girls, Blacksburg finished tied for 19th place and Salem was 21st, with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Pulaski County scored three to tie for 29th place.
Jefferson Forest was the Timesland leader in Class 4 boys, finishing fifth with 32 points in a meet dominated by Loudoun Valley, who ran away with it by gathering 102 points, 64 points better than second place Lee-Davis.
Salem was ninth with 25 points. Blacksburg placed 14th with 15 points.
Pulaski County came in 27th with three points.
