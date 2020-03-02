LYNCHBURG — Salem’s Tiffany McLaughlin cleared 5 feet, 4 inches Monday to claim the girls high jump in the VHSL Class 4 indoor track and field meet at Liberty University.
Blacksburg’s Ellie St. Martin finished third at 5-3.
In the Class 3 meet, Christiansburg’s boys placed a close second behind Western Albemarle in the 3,200 relay in 8 minutes, 6.72 seconds.
Christiansburg’s Kendall Lewis finished third in the Class 3 girls long jump at 16-10 3.4.
Results
CLASS 4
Boys team scores
(Through 4 events)
1. Courtland 21, 2. Lee-Davis 16, 3. tie, Loudoun Valley and Jamestown 14, 5. PH-Ashland 10, 6. tie, Grafton, Louisa County, Kettle Run, Monacan and Churchland 8, 11. Fauquier 7, 12. Blacksburg 6, 13. John Handley 5, 14. tie, Eastern View and Dinwiddie 4, 16. tie, Smithfield and Hampton 3, 18. tie, Lake Taylor, Caroline and E.C. Glass 2, 21. tie, Hanover, Amherst County and Sherando 1.
Boys results
3,200 relay — 1. Loudoun Valley 7:51.53, 2. Grafton 8:05.46, 3. Blacksburg 8:08.31, 4. Lee-Davis 8:11.72, 5. Fauquier 8:11.77, 6. Smithfield 8:14.74, 7. Louisa County 8:16.84, 8. Hanover 8:17.24.
Pole vault — 1. Grubbs (Lee-Davis) 13-6, 2. Torpy (Kettle Run) 13-0, 3. Van Kirk (Jamestown) 13-0, 4. Richardson (Courtland) 12-6, 5. Karstetter (Eastern View) 12-0, 6. Schreher (Fauquier) 12-0, 7. Butts (Lake Taylor) 11-6, 8. Moore (Amherst County) 11-0.
Shot put — 1. Carter (PH-Ashland) 53-8 1/2, 2. Wheatley (Monacan) 52-8 1/2, 3. Vollbrecht (Courtland) 51-2 1/2, 4. Newman (John Handley) 49-5, 5. Gaertner (Loudoun Valley) 48-6 1/2, 6. Ososana (Jamestown) 48-6, 7. Monroe (Caroline) 48-3 1/2, 8. Soliman (Lee-Davis) 48-1.
Triple jump — 1. Wray (Courtland) 44-10 1/2, 2. Lamb (Churchland) 44-9 1/2, 3. Haywood (Louisa County) 44-6 1/2, 4. Washington (Jamestown) 44-5 3/4, 5. Hayes (Dinwiddie) 44-3 1/2, 6. Epps (Hampton) 42-11 1/4, 7. Foster (E.C. Glass) 41-4 1/2, 8. Agard (Sherando) 41-1.
Girls team scores
(Through 3 events)
1. Fauquier 23, 2. tie, PH-Ashland, Salem and Hampton 10, 5. Menchville 9, 6. tie, Dominion, E.C. Glass and Culpeper County 8, 9. tie, Loudoun Valley and Blacksburg 6, 11. Jefferson Forest 5, 12. tie, Grafton and Loudoun County 3, 14. tie, Jamestown, James Wood and Churchland 2, 17. tie, Eastern View and Great Bridge.
Girls results
3,200 relay — 1. PH-Ashland 9:48.54 2. Dominion 9:50.14, 3. Loudoun Valley 9:55.32, 4. Menchville 9:58.82, 5. Fauquier 9:49.42, 6. Grafton 10:02.35, 7. Jamestown 10:08.96, 8. Jefferson Forest 10:09.37.
High jump — 1. McLaughlin (Salem) 5-4, 2. Robson (Fauquier) 5-2, 3. St. Martin (Blacksburg) 5-3, 4. Brown (E.C. Glass) 5-2, 5. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-0, 6. Giannos (Loudoun County) 5-0, 7. Sandy (James Wood) 5-0, 8. Doherty (Eastern View) 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Hardy (Hampton) 18-2 3/4, 2. Heidebrecht (Culpeper County) 17-9, 3. S.Robson (Fauquier) 17-5 1/2, 4. A.Robson (Fauquier) 17-5 1/2, 5. Windham (Menchville) 17- 3/4, 6. Lane (E.C. Glass) 16-10 1.4, 7. Sorrells (Churchland) 16-9, 8. Wilson (Great Bridge) 16-9.
CLASS 3
Boys team scores
(Through 4 events)
1. Fluvanna County 18, 2. Lafayette 16, 3. William Monroe 14, 4. Christiansburg 13, 5. Heritage-Lynchburg 12, 6. tie, Western Albemarle and I.C. Norcom 10, 8. tie, Fort Defiance, Liberty Christian, Armstrong and Lakeland 6, 12. tie, Spotswood and New Kent 5, 14. Charlottesville 4, 15. Maggie Walker 3 1/3, 16. tie, Goochland and Turner Ashby 3, 18. tie, Tabb and Broadway 2 1/3, 19. tie, William Byrd and James Monroe 1.
Boys results
3,200 relay — 1. Western Albemarle 8:03.01, 2. Christiansburg 8:06.72, 3. Fort Defiance 8:16.95, 4. Spotswood 8:26.78, 5. Fluvanna County 8:26.50, 6. Maggie Walker 8:27.69, 7. Tabb 8:30.86, 8. William Byrd 8:36.65.
Pole vault — 1. Benson (Lafayette) 15-0, 2. Repko (Broadway) 14-6, 3. Underwood (Lafayette) 14-0, 4. Bauman (New Kent) 13- 1/2, 5. Moore (Liberty Christian) 13-0, 6. Black (Goochland) 12-6, 7. Sales (Heritage) 12-6, 8. tie, Powell (Tabb), Zelaya (Broadway) and Van De Putte (Maggie Walker) 12-0.
Shot put — 1. Hoffman (William Monroe) 55-4, 2. Hartzog (Fluvanna County) 55-0, 3. Moyer (Armstrong) 49-6, 4. Shean (Christiansburg) 49-0, 5. Myers (William Monroe) 47-6 1/2, 6. Gery (Turner Ashby) 47-3, 7. Hulse (Broadway) 46-6, 8. Lawson (James Monroe) 44-10.
Triple jump — 1. Covil (I.C. Norcom) 45-10 1/2, 2. Hamlett (Heritage) 45-4 1/2, 3. Ferguson (Fluvanna County) 44-1 1/2, 4. Pierre (Lakeland) 42-11, 5. Lynch (Charlottesville) 42-1 1/2, 6. Becker (Liberty Christian) 41-9, 7. Sales (Heritage) 41-4 1/4, 8. Benton (Lakeland) 40-6 1/2.
Girls team scores
(Through 3 events)
1. Heritage-Lynchburg 42, 2. Charlottesville 13, 3. Maggie Walker 10, 4. tie, Western Albemarle and Spotswood 8, 6. tie, York and Christiansburg 6, 8. New Kent and Rustburg 5, 10. Fort Defiance 4, 11. Lakeland 3, 12. tie, Fluvanna County and Wilson Memorial 2, 13. tie, Tabb, William Byrd and Rockbridge County 1.
Girls results
3,200 relay — 1. Maggie Walker 9:36.04, 2. Western Albemarle 9:41.20, 3. York 10:10.97, 4. Spotswood 10:17.23, 5. Fort Defiance 10:18.70, 6. Charlottesville 10:20.83, 7. Fluvanna County 10:26.57, 8. Tabb 10:35.18.
Long jump — 1. Oakes (Heritage) 18-3 3/4, 2. Blake (Heritage) 17-1 1/4, 3. Lewis (Christiansburg) 16-10 3/4, 4. Harris (New Kent) 16-10 1/2, 5. Packer (Charlottesville) 16-8 3/4, 6. Rountree (Lakeland) 16-8 3/4, 7. Johnson (Heritage) 16-6 3/4, 8. Harrilla (William Byrd) 16-5 1/2.
High jump — 1. Johnson (Heritage) 5-4, 2. Dillard (Heritage) 5-2, 3. Packer (Charlottesville) 5-2, 4. Goldstein (Rustburg) 5-0, 5. Blake (Heritage) 5-0, 6. Milby (Spotswood) -50, 7. Miller (Wilson Memorial) 5-0, 8. Hamilton (Rockbridge County) 5-0.
