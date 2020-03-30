Christiansburg High School senior Trey Wilson was on his way to compete in the 1,600 meters the New Balance Indoor National track and field meet earlier this month in New York.
Then everything went out of balance.
As Wilson was preparing to load the car at his sister's home in Winchester, the national meet was canceled because of COVID-19.
"I had just gotten my run in," Wilson said. "My mom and sister were getting ready and we were going to head up to New York.
"I got an email and they said it had been canceled."
Wilson had high hopes for the national meet after running a school-record 4 minutes, 14.82 seconds in the 1,600 as he was nipped at the finish line in the VHSL Class 3 state meet by Western Albemarle's Joe Hawkes.
Wilson passed Hawkes and another runner with 150 meters left in the race. Hawkes regained the lead and won in by .07 seconds in 4:14.75.
"I had the lead until about 20 meters to go," Wilson said. "He ended up jumping over the line and got me."
Despite the close loss, it was a breakthrough effort by Wilson after a subpar start to the indoor season.
The Christiansburg senior credited Blue Demons coach Shane Guynn for much of the turnaround.
"We had been training for it all year," Wilson said. "From the start of the season, I wasn't so satisfied with my times. I was getting mad at myself.
"My coach knew I had it in me. I didn't know I had it in me, honestly. He just said I needed to trust the process and not get down on myself."
Wilson's 4:14.82 in the 1,600 and his 2:32.27 led Timesland during the 2019-20 indoor season.
He is one of five athletes who led Timesland in two events, along with Northside's Chris Smith (boys high jump, triple jump); Jefferson Forest's Patrick McCray (boys 300, 500), Franklin County's Kylie Cooper (girls 500, 1,000) and Glenvar's Carly Wilkes (girls 1,600, 3,200).
Wilson placed seventh in the Class 3 boys state cross country meet. As a junior he joined former teammates Ethan Mills, Cooper Neeble and Alex Watty on a 3,200 relay team that consistently ran below 8 minutes and placed sixth in the outdoor nationals.
He had his sights set on his first individual state championship this spring until the VHSL canceled the outdoor season due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
He has joined thousands of spring sports athletes who will not have a 2020 season.
Wilson has more races on the horizon. He has committed to Liberty University but a planned April 15 signing ceremony at Christiansburg has been canceled because the school building is off limits.
An upcoming college career does not make the disappointment of the spring of 2020 any less painful.
"Once I had my race and I broke out, I was like, 'Wow, I can really see what I can do now,'" Wilson said. "I wanted to go after a couple outdoor individual titles. That's really what I wanted."
