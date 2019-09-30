Blacksburg High School tennis phenom Frank Thompson has been on Virginia Tech’s radar — or should it be ultrasound — since before he was born.
On Monday, Thompson, a two-time VHSL Class 4 state singles champion and Timesland boys player of the year, committed to Tech, where his father, Jim, is entering his 21st season as the Hokies’ head coach.
“I was actually scheduled to go on a couple of visits later this November,” the younger Thompson, a junior at Blacksburg, said. “I had a good conversation with my dad about committing to Virginia Tech and what it would mean to be a Hokie.
“I decided it didn’t make any sense to look anywhere else because I wanted to be a Hokie for sure and stay home.”
Thompson, who maintains a 4.0 GPA, had narrowed his choices to Harvard, Dartmouth and Tech.
He said he can’t remember having a grade lower than A since he was in middle school.
His game has been Grade A as well.
To go along with the state titles, Thompson also reached the round of 16 at the USTA boys national 16-under championships in August.
Later in the month, he and doubles partner Thomas Paulsell of Seattle, won the USTA 16-under national doubles title in Orlando, Florida, their second national championship of the year.
With such a busy playing schedule, as well as school obligations, Thompson said expanding his college search would not have been a simple endeavor.
“It’s a lot to deal with all the recruiting, and talking to a lot of coaches is time consuming — and it’s mentally consuming — so now I just want to focus on my game,” Thompson said.
The younger Thompson said his dad was in favor of the choice but didn’t pressure him.
“It was entirely my decision,” Frank Thompson said. “A lot of people thought it was a no-brainer. They thought I was committed since I was 3.
“I’ve very much been a huge fan of the program and have grown up around the people who have played and had a big impact on that program. At the end of the day, I was considering a couple of other schools but, at the end, I found that the place for me was Blacksburg.”
Thompson became the first freshman Timesland tennis player to win a state singles title since Patrick O’Keefe of Salem in 2008. Last spring, he joined Thomas Ducker as a two-time state champ from Blacksburg.
He won the 2018 Class 4 state title in straight sets over Turner Cole of Hanover. Last season, he beat Jamestown’s Jordan Deberry in the final in straight sets, but that came only after he had defeated John Handley’s Nick Mueller in three sets in the semifinal. Earlier in the week, Thompson had lost to Mueller in the Class 4 team finals.
Thompson said he would like to play professionally some day, and it is not uncommon for some elite junior players to bypass college.
“Definitely there are some kids who do that,” Thompson said, “but I’m not quite at the stage where I’d consider it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.