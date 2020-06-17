Churches are holding services.
Restaurants are serving food.
And for the first time since early March, junior players will be able to serve tennis balls in a major tournament.
The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia is bringing a high-level 18-under singles tournament called the American Clay Court Nationals to the region, beginning Sunday and running through June 25.
The 16-under boys and girls divisions are scheduled for June 28-July 2.
Christiansburg High School tennis coach Ashleigh Beasley is the director the events, which will include many of the top boys and girls juniors from states including New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and Maryland.
The tournaments are outside the purview of the USTA, which in March suspended its sanctioned events — including the National Junior Clay Court Championships — because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The events are part of the Universal Tennis Rating system and will use the UTR rankings for seeding.
"Obviously with the pandemic, the USTA suspended everything," Beasley said. "Because tennis has been still able to continue from a training perspective and because of your ability to social-distance while you play, a lot of kids have still been able to train.
"We were trying to find an opportunity to fill that void. Not necessarily to replace it but to give the juniors an opportunity to start playing again."
Blacksburg's Frank Thompson is seizing his chance.
The rising Blacksburg High School senior, who has committed to play at Virginia Tech, missed his chance to compete for a third consecutive VHSL Class 4 championship and has not played in a tournament since March 3.
"I'm just excited to play a tournament," Thompson said. "I don't know what it's going to be like but I'm just excited to be back on the court.
"It's very rare that you get this good a level this close to home. It's a lot of fun to play up there. It's a beautiful place."
Thompson's last match was a USTA tournament in Mobile, Alabama, where he lost 6-4, 6-4 to North Carolina signee Logan Zapp.
Most of his time has been spent at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center at Tech where his father, Jim Thompson, is the Hokies' head coach.
"I've been playing pretty much every day," the 17-year-old Thompson said. "The tennis center never closed, and a bunch of the guys on my dad's team have been around and not had much to do so I've been dragging them out there quite a bit."
Twenty-eight players have been placed straight into the boys main draw, while 20 more will battle for four qualifying spots. The girls field has 26 entrants.
Players in groups of four will compete in a round-robin with the winner of each pod advancing to quarterfinals.
Beasley said strict attention will be paid to minimizing the risk of anyone transmitting the coronavirus.
"We're very lucky to be at The Greenbrier," she said. "They will have their own policies. They're temperature-checking as you come onto the grounds. They are requiring masks indoors.
"We're fortunate they have a medical facility. If anything does happen, we have a clinic on site. And just the overall ability of the staff there to provide the hospitality and cleanliness needed."
Thompson said he has concerns about playing a tournament in the middle of a public health crisis.
"I'm definitely concerned about traveling and a lot of people coming from different places," he said.
"Obviously the risk of spreading coronavirus is definitely there. But if everybody is mindful of the fact that we are all coming from different location, if the tournament puts in all the correct protocols we should be fine."
The tournament features several incentives, including prize money that amateurs are allowed to accept.
Each winner will receive $750, with $325 for the runner-up, $100 for semifinalists and $75 for quarterfinalists.
Several entrants are eligible to take part in a tennis "boot camp" Sunday conducted by ATP star Kei Nishikori, currently ranked No. 31 in the world in men's singles.
Quarterfinalists also will receive a free ticket to a World TeamTennis Match. The team tennis league is using The Greenbrier as the lone site for its season, which begins July 12.
Players committed to the WTT tour include 2017 U.S. Open Women's champion Sloane Stephens, current women's world No. 4 Sofia Kenin, record-setting doubles players Bob and Mike Bryan, Sam Querry and current world No. 19 male Grigor Dimitrov.
The Greenbrier event was organized by Bluefield- and Bland County-based teaching professional and coach Mark Sarver, who has a vast background at many levels of the sport.
Sarver, who is Beasley's father, is a founder of TennisOnMain, a family business which has been running tennis camps in the New River Valley out of Virginia Tech and Radford High School for several years.
TennisOnMain — which has a web site tennisonmain.com — already has run seven USTA L-3 Junior events, carrying points for national points, and five more Junior events were canceled by the pandemic.
The American Clay Court Nationals are the group's biggest Junior tennis project yet.
"We have just been flying by the seat of our pants for three weeks putting this thing together," Sarver said.
"We had to do it now because World TeamTennis is there. They're preparing center court, resurfacing that. We only had a short window to have the clay courts available at The Greenbrier. We've been on a ticking clock."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.