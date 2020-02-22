RICHMOND – Blacksburg High School swim and dive coach Chris Reilly says his teams tend to win without superstars.
Saturday night at the State Class 4 Championships, the title-winning BHS boys had enough depth to survive a performance by Salem’s Nick Lawson that could only be termed “super.”
Lawson pocketed four gold medals — winning the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and anchoring the Spartans’ wins in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays. Lawson’s times in the 200 (1 minute, 38.71 seconds) and 500 (4:24.87) were both meet records.
“What Nick did here,” said Salem coach Marianne Fleenor, “was basically unheard of.”
“I liked my chances in the two individual events,” said Lawson, “but the times were better than I expected. Also, after going 4:24 in the 500, I wasn’t as tired as I thought I might be. I was tired — don’t get me wrong — but I think I had something left for the relays.”
Lawson, a senior bound for North Carolina State on a swim scholarship, had the same three teammates on both winning relays — senior Ben James, senior Logan DeWalt and sophomore Boone Fleenor. The Spartans’ winning times of 3:09.90 in the 400 relay and 1:26.03 in the shorter race were both less than one tenth of one second off the meet records.
Salem, however, was buried by Blacksburg’s depth in the team standings, taking second place with 209 points to the Bruins’ 303. Just as they did when winning last year’s Class 3 state title at the same pool (SwimRVA Aquatic Center), BHS won the boys meet without an individual swimming champion.
Senior Leo Yang led Blacksburg to second-place finishes in the two relays won by Salem and Lawson. His teammates on both quartets were Lewis Rockwell, Nick Zolovic and Jeffrey Ogle.
“Leo’s our senior leader and he had a great meet,” Reilly said. “Isaac Sudweeks (31 points), who didn’t swim for us last year but came back to the team as a senior, probably had the meet of his life. We just had a bunch of guys chip in, and we had a great day at the diving.”
Bruins freshmen Eli Babcock (398.65 points) and David Roethlisberger finished first and second in the boys’ diving. Blacksburg also collected a sixth place from Brady Semtner and a seventh from Isaac Poff, accumulating 62 points in only one event.
Even subtracting those points, however, wouldn’t have changed the result of the boys meet as Blacksburg outscored all comers in the swimming events.
“Coaching our boys and girls is an honor, because they work hard and do things like this,” Reilly said. “The girls meet, however, is going to hurt for a little while.”
The BHS girls were second to Monacan of Chesterfield County, the same team that kept them off the top spot on the podium at last year’s Class 3 state finals. Blacksburg divers, led by winner Heidi Treser (394.25), swept the top four spots to tally 68 points in the girls meet, but the Bruins were outpointed by Monacan, 276-250.
A disqualification also played a role. Blacksburg lost a difference-making 32 points when its third-place medley relay was disqualified in the first event on the finals program.
“Losing the relay put us in a hole,” Reilly said, “but Monacan had so many girls put in so many clutch swims that they totally deserved to win.”
The Chieftains received three event victories from swimmers seeded fourth or lower after the morning prelims. Most surprisingly, senior Kelsey Peel won the 100-yard freestyle after being the slowest of the eight swimmers to qualify for the final.
Salem’s girls were 13th with 70 points. Thirty-one of them were scored by senior Anna Clare Fleenor, the coach’s daughter. Fleenor’s top finish was third (2:07.77) in the 200 IM.
Jefferson Forest was the third Timesland school in the pool, finishing fifth in the boys meet with 164 points. Senior Connor Sauls (31 points) and freshman Brendan Whitfield, whose 25 points included a fifth-place in the 50-yard freestyle (21.80), led the Cavaliers in scoring.
Girls results
1. Monacan 276, 2. Blacksburg 250, 3. Jamestown 195, 4. Menchville 194, 5. Dominion 171, 6. Grafton 135, 7. E.C. Glass 113, 8. Sherando 106, 9. Courtland 99, 10. Broad Run 98. Also: 13. Salem 57,
Boys results
1. Blacksburg 303, 2. Salem 209, 3. Monacan 189, 4. Jamestown 178, 5. Jefferson Forest 164, 6. Grafton 152, 7. Hanover 146, 8. Loudoun County 134, 9. Menchville 129, 10. Heritage 105.
