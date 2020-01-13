For a couple of high schools that aren’t in the same classification and are located 120 miles from each other, Western Albemarle and Patrick Henry high schools have quite a spirited rivalry.
They’re two of the state’s premier swim programs, which, when they met at the Southwest Invitational in early December, saw their girls finish in a 303-303 tie.
The tiebreaker came Saturday at the Gator Pool in Roanoke, where the Patrick Henry girls edged Western Albemarle 417-389.
PH’s girls are coming off their fourth straight Class 5 state championship. Western Albemarle, meanwhile, claimed the Class 3 girls state championship, its sixth in a row.
Since then, Patrick Henry has lost three first-team All-Timesland swimmers who signed with Division I programs, including Caroline Kulp, a four-time Timesland girls swimmer of the year.
Teammates Whittney Hamilton and Shelby Stanley signed with Tennessee and Davidson, respectively.
That team included a fourth Division I prospect, Brooke Knisely, a junior at the time. She signed this past fall with UNC Wilmington.
Knisely won both of her events Saturday in the All-Timesland meet, capturing the 50-yard freestyle by more than a second and then adding the 100 butterfly. She also swam the lead leg on a victorious 400-yard freestyle relay.
“She’s really stepped up her leadership,” Patrick Henry coach Erik Largen said. “I graduated all the D-I swimmers and she stood up and was, like, ‘This is my team now.’
“That’s not exactly what she said but she was like, ‘You need me to swim? I’ll swim.’ She’s been very supportive of the younger swimmers. It’s more like how am I going to improve our team rather than how am I going to do individually?
Hidden Valley and Cave Spring were third and fourth Saturday in both the boys and girls competition.
Creating a buzz was Cave Spring freshman Ava Muzzy, who won the 200-yard IM by more than 5 seconds and then came back to win the 100 backstroke by more than 4 seconds.
Her older sister, Emma, signed with North Carolina State after a distinguished career and won the 200-yard backstroke at the 2019 ACC championships as a freshman.
“Ava is wonderful; Fonder actually says she has the potential to be faster than her sister,” said Largen, referring to Roanoke club coach Doug Fonder, who oversees the Gator Aquatic Center, site of the All-Timesland Invitational.
“[Ava Muzzy’s] very versatile and very competitive. She could probably swim every event at 3A states and be in contention for any of them.”
A total of 19 Timesland schools competed in either the Southwest Virginia Invitational or the Timesland Invitational, and there are more to the east — including perennially strong Jefferson Forest.
Worth a watch for Jefferson Forest is senior Connor Sauls, whose 53.15-second clocking in the 100-yard butterfly is the best in Timesland at this point. He’s gone 22.74 in the 50 freestyle, which is one of the top-five times he has put up in three different Timesland events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.